AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2026 Earnings on July 22

AT&T will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results
Key Takeaways:
- AT&T will release its second-quarter 2026 results on July 22
- AT&T will webcast a conference call to discuss results
AT&T (NYSE:T) will release its second-quarter 2026 results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. The company's earnings release and related materials will be available on the AT&T Investor Relations website.
At 8:30 a.m. ET the same day, AT&T will host a conference call to discuss the results. A live webcast of the call will also be available on the AT&T Investor Relations website, and the webcast replay and transcript will be available following the call.
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About AT&T
We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.
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SOURCE AT&T
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