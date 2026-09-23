Atlassian Accelerates Public Sector Cloud Investments, Pulls Forward IL5 Timelines

Atlassian announces accelerated authorization timelines and air-gapped deployment plans to ensure every public sector customer has a secure path from Data Center to Atlassian Cloud
Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of AI-powered collaboration and TEAM productivity software, today announced accelerated timelines for Impact Level 5 (IL5) authorization and plans for an air-gapped cloud deployment.
Accelerated IL5 Timelines
Atlassian is pulling forward its IL5 submission in direct response to demand from public sector customers. The company will now submit for IL5 authorization in July 2028, six months ahead of its prior timeline, with FedRAMP High authorization submission to follow in January 2029. The acceleration is supported by a dedicated public sector business and new executive leadership, including Global Head of Public Sector Jen Beatley, who leads go-to-market efforts, alongside Chief Technology Officer Vikram Rao and Chief Product Officer Ken Exner, who lead the enterprise and public sector space.
"As government agencies race to modernize the future of work, Atlassian's platform enables the public sector to move with the speed, context, and security that mission outcomes demand. Public sector is a defining part of Atlassian's next chapter. By pairing proven product credibility with a dedicated organization built for the scale and sensitivity of government missions, we are focused on translating our investment into meaningful outcomes and delivering a secure, well-defined path to cloud for teams driving the world's most critical work," said Jen Beatley, Atlassian Global Head of Public Sector.
Air-Gapped Deployment for the Most Sensitive Workloads
For customers whose mission-critical data requires complete network isolation, including those operating at IL6 and above, Atlassian is committed to delivering a fully disconnected, air-gapped deployment of the core platform. The company is in technical design with strategic US government customers to ensure the solution meets the real-world requirements of the most sensitive workloads.
"Government customers are navigating the same modernization imperative as every enterprise, but with higher stakes and stricter requirements. Atlassian is deliberately investing to meet that urgency: pulling our IL5 timeline forward, building air-gapped deployment capabilities, and creating a dedicated public sector business to ensure our platform is one they can rely on," said Vikram Rao, Atlassian Chief Technology Officer, Enterprise & Chief Trust Officer.
European Sovereign Cloud Initiatives
Atlassian is working with the European cloud service provider community, including European infrastructure providers, partners, and customers, to develop potential offerings that meet emerging sovereignty requirements in key markets.
" Investments in AI will only matter if it helps teams get real work done inside environments they can trust. Agencies are ready to move faster and use AI to innovate, but they need a platform that can meet higher requirements. That's why Atlassian is building for the reality of government work: AI-powered collaboration that is secure, auditable, and deployable, " said Ken Exner, Atlassian Chief Product Officer of Enterprise and Emerging.
Supporting the Data Center to Cloud Transition
Atlassian's Data Center products reach end of life on March 28, 2029. Today's announcements are designed to ensure that every public sector customer, regardless of mission sensitivity or geography, has a viable, secure and compliant migration path to Atlassian Cloud. Public sector customers seeking guidance are encouraged to contact their Atlassian account team to learn more about available options.
About Atlassian
Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. A recognized leader in software development, work management, and enterprise service management software, Atlassian enables enterprises to connect their business and technology teams with an AI-powered system of work that unlocks productivity at scale. Atlassian's collaboration software powers over 85% of the Fortune 500 and 350,000+ customers worldwide - including NASA, Rivian, Deutsche Bank, United Airlines, and Bosch - who rely on our solutions to drive work forward.
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For further information, please contact Atlassian at press@atlassian.com