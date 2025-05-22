Athena Gold

Athena Gold Extends Closing of Private Placement

Athena Gold Corporation (CSE:ATHA) (OTCQB:AHNRF) ("Athena Gold" or the "Company") ") announces that further to its news release of April 21, 2025, the Company has received approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange to extend closing of its $0.05 non-flow-through unit private placement for gross proceeds of up to $200,000 (the "NFT Offering") to July 5, 2025. There are no changes to the terms of the NFT Offering in connection with the extension. Further details regarding the NFT Offering can be found in the Company's news release dated April 21, 2025, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Athena Gold Corporation

Athena Gold is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct additional exploration drilling and studies on its projects across North America. Athena Gold's Laird Lake project is situated in the Red Lake Gold District of Ontario, covering over 4,000 hectares along more than 10 km of the Balmer-Confederation Assemblage contact, where recent surface sampling results returned up to 373 g/t Au. This underexplored area is road-accessible, located about 10 km west of West Red Lake Gold's Madsen mine and 34 km northwest of Kinross Gold's Great Bear project. Meanwhile, its Excelsior Springs Au-Ag project is located in the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada. Excelsior Springs spans over 1,500 hectares and covers at least three historic mines along the Palmetto Mountain trend, where the Company is following up on a recent shallow oxide gold discovery, with drill results including 5.35 g/t Au over 33.5 m.

For further information about Athena Gold Corporation and our Excelsior Springs Gold project, please visit www.athenagoldcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Koby Kushner

President and Chief Executive Officer, Athena Gold Corporation

For further information, please contact:

Athena Gold Corporation

Koby Kushner, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 416-846-6164

Email: kobykushner@athenagoldcorp.com

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

Phone: 416-868-1079 x 251

Email: cathy@chfir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US. securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding future exploration plans, future results from exploration, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", ''plans", "may", "should", ''potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of the Company's projects in a timely manner.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors as disclosed in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated August 31, 2021.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this press release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise stated.

Source

Click here to connect with Athena Gold Corporation (CSE:ATHA) (OTCQB:AHNRF) to receive an Investor Presentation

cse stockscse:athagold explorationgold stocksgold investingGold Investing
ATHA:CC
Athena Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Athena Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Athena Gold (CSE:ATHA)

Athena Gold


Keep reading...Show less

High-grade gold exploration in Ontario and Nevada

Athena Gold Corporation Announces Increase in Private Placement and Closes Second Tranche

Athena Gold Corporation Announces Increase in Private Placement and Closes Second Tranche

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Athena Gold Corporation (CSE:ATHA)(OTCQB:AHNR) ("Athena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to strong demand, the Company has increased the size of the non-brokered private placement previously announced on October 3, 2024, from CDN $1,000,000 to up to CDN $1,250,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering, as amended, will now consist of up to 25,000,000 units (the "Units") (increased from 20,000,000 Units) at a price of CDN $0.05 per Unit. All other terms of the Offering remain unchanged

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Great Boulder Resources

New Gold Discovery Confirmed at Side Well South and Drilling Extends Eaglehawk by a Further 200m

Great Boulder Resources (“Great Boulder” or the “Company”) (ASX: GBR) is pleased to provide an update on exploration at the Company’s flagship Side Well Gold Project (“Side Well”) near Meekatharra in Western Australia which hosts a Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) of 668,000oz @ 2.8 g/t Au.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Analyst Report Eyes 227% Upside for Brightstar Resources as Gold Production Nears

Description:

Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) is fast emerging as one of the most compelling gold development stories on the ASX, underpinned by a large-scale resource base, disciplined execution, and multiple near-term catalysts, according to a new report from analyst firm East Coast Research. With production ramping up and a pivotal definitive feasibility study (DFS) on the horizon, investors are increasingly focused on the company’s potential to transition into a +200,000 oz per annum gold producer by 2029.

The Fish 2025 MRE coloured by Grade. The Fish 2025 MRE coloured by Grade

Keep reading...Show less
Harvest Gold (TSXV:HVG)

Harvest Gold Soil Sampling Program Reveals Several New Gold Targets At Its Quebec Mosseau Project

Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG) (“Harvest Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its fall 2024 soil sampling program carried out at its Quebec Mosseau property. The Mosseau project covers 21 km of favourable strike in the Urban-Barry greenstone belt region (Figure 1).

The soil sampling program was carried out by IOS Services Geoscientifiques in October and November 2024 and included the collection of 605 soil samples covering favourable geology and a distinctive magnetic domain in the central part of the property (Figures 2 and 3).

Keep reading...Show less

Abcourt Announces its Results for the Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB : ABMBF) announces its results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2025. All monetary values in this press release are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Financial statements and management discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR+.

Summary of financial results

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Harvest Gold Soil Sampling Program Reveals Several New Gold Targets At Its Quebec Mosseau Project

(TheNewswire)

Harvest Gold Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia / May 22, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of its fall 2024 soil sampling program carried out at its Quebec Mosseau property. The Mosseau project covers 21 km of favourable strike in the Urban-Barry greenstone belt region (Figure 1).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Athena Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Athena Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Forte Minerals Announces Private Placement of up to C$2.4 Million

Group Eleven Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) – Trading Halt

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Announces Private Placement of up to C$2.4 Million

Base Metals Investing

Group Eleven Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

resource investing

QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) – Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

Thick High-Grade Graphite Drilling Results In New Zone

Uranium Investing

ASX Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

×