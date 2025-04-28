Athena Gold Closes Oversubscribed Flow-Through Financing

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
April 28, 2025
Athena Gold Corporation (CSE:ATHA)(OTCQB:AHNRF) ("Athena Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement of flow-through common shares (the "FT Shares") previously announced on April 7, 2025, as amended April 21, 2025 (the "FT Offering"). The Company issued an aggregate of 15,300,000 FT Shares at a price of CDN $0.05 per FT Share for gross proceeds of CDN$765,000, which represents an oversubscription of CDN$265,000 of the originally planned financing.
Due to increased demand the Company sought, and received, approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange, to increase the size of the FT Offering from CDN$500,000.
Proceeds of the FT Offering will be spent on the Company's Laird Lake and Oneman Lake Projects located in Ontario, Canada.
Each FT Share is issued as a "flow-through share" of the Company as defined in section 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). An amount equal to the gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used to incur, on the Company's Canadian mineral exploration properties, eligible resource exploration expenses that will qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" (as defined in the Tax Act), (the "Qualifying Expenditures"). The Qualifying Expenditures in an aggregate amount, not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Shares will be incurred on or before December 31, 2026, and will be renounced by the Company to the purchasers of the initial purchasers of the FT Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025. In the event that the Company is unable to renounce the issue price for the FT Shares on or prior to December 31, 2026, for each FT Share purchased and/or if the Qualifying Expenditures are reduced by the Canada Revenue Agency, the Company will as sole recourse for such failure to renounce, indemnify each FT Share subscriber for the additional taxes payable by such subscriber to the extent permitted by the Tax Act as a result of the Company's failure to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures as agreed.
No insiders participated in the FT Offering.
Pursuant to the FT Offering, the Company issued finder's fees consisting of an aggregate of 480,000 units to arm's length parties, with each unit consisting of one non-flow-through common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share at an exercise price of CDN$0.12 per share for a period of eighteen months from the date of issuance. All securities issued in connection with the FT Offering are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.
Issuance of Additional Finder's Fee
The Company has paid a finder's fee to an arm's length party through the issuance of 1,737,236 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.05. Pursuant to a Letter of Intent dated September 9, 2024, and a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated September 30, 2024, (press releases dated September 11, 2024, and October 1, 2024) the Company acquired the Laird Lake and Oneman Lake Projects in Ontario from Libra Lithium Corp. The terms of the agreements provided that these shares would not be issued until the Company had completed its redomicile from Delaware and merger with its British Columbia subsidiary, Nova Athena Gold Corp. The transaction was completed effective April 24, 2025. The shares are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.
None of the foregoing securities have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of the foregoing securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About Athena Gold Corporation
Athena Gold is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct additional exploration drilling and studies on its projects across North America. Athena Gold's Excelsior Springs Au-Ag project is located in the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada. Excelsior Springs spans 1,675 ha and covers at least three historic mines along the Palmetto Mountain trend, where the Company is following up on a recent shallow oxide gold discovery, with drill results including 5.35 g/t Au over 33.5 m. Meanwhile, the Company's new Laird Lake project is situated in the Red Lake Gold District of Ontario, covering 4,158 hectares along more than 10 km of the Balmer-Confederation Assemblage contact, where recent surface sampling results returned up to 373 g/t Au. This underexplored area is road-accessible, located about 10 km west of West Red Lake Gold's Madsen mine and 34 km northwest of Kinross Gold's Great Bear project.
For further information about Athena Gold Corporation and our Excelsior Springs Gold project, please visit www.athenagoldcorp.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Koby Kushner
President and Chief Executive Officer, Athena Gold Corporation
For further information, please contact:
Athena Gold Corporation
Koby Kushner, President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 416-846-6164
Email: kobykushner@athenagoldcorp.com
CHF Capital Markets
Cathy Hume, CEO
Phone: 416-868-1079 x 251
Email: cathy@chfir.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US. securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding future exploration plans, future results from exploration, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", ''plans", "may", "should", ''potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of the Company's projects in a timely manner.
The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors as disclosed in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated August 31, 2021.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this press release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise stated.
Click here to connect with Athena Gold Corporation (CSE:ATHA)(OTCQB:AHNRF) to receive an Investor Presentation
ATHA:CNX
Sign up to get your FREE
Athena Gold Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
09 January
Athena Gold
Investor Insight
Athena Gold’s high-grade gold exploration assets in two of the world’s safest and most prolific mining jurisdictions, backed by a highly technical and entrepreneurial leadership team, make it a compelling investment opportunity worth examining.
Overview
Athena Gold (CSE:ATHA,OTCQB:AHNR) is a dynamic gold exploration company focused on advancing its newly acquired asset in Ontario’s Red Lake Gold Camp in Canada, and its gold discovery project in Nevada’s Excelsior Springs in the US. These projects are located in two of the world’s safest, tier-one mining jurisdictions, where major mining companies are increasingly refocusing their exploration efforts due to geopolitical stability and established mining infrastructure.
Ontario’s Red Lake and Nevada’s Walker Lane Trend are globally renowned for their high-grade gold deposits. By operating in these regions, Athena Gold aligns itself with the recent trend toward safer, more predictable mining jurisdictions.
The company is guided by a young, entrepreneurial and highly technical leadership team, uniquely equipped to unlock the potential of its assets through cost-effective and innovative exploration strategies. Athena Gold is committed to discovery-driven growth, prioritizing projects with world-class potential.
Company Highlights
- Athena Gold operates in two of the world’s safest and most prolific mining jurisdictions—Nevada and Ontario—benefiting from established infrastructure, lower geopolitical risk, regulatory stability, and high exploration potential.
- Flagship Projects - Laird Lake and Excelsior Springs
- Laird Lake: Situated in Ontario's Red Lake Gold District, renowned for producing over 30 Moz of gold, with recent sampling identifying bonanza-grade gold up to 373 g/t gold. The project is in a pre-discovery phase.
- Excelsior Springs: Located in Nevada’s Walker Lane Trend, this project features historical high-grade gold production and recent discoveries, including a Western Slope intercept of 5.35 g/t gold over 33.5 m, with significant open-pit potential.
- Focused on advancing projects through grassroots exploration and systematic geological work to unlock high-grade deposits.
- Led by a technical and entrepreneurial team with a track record of delivering value through innovative exploration approaches.
- A lean and focused share structure with ~25 percent insider ownership ensures alignment with shareholder interests.
Key Projects
Laird Lake Gold Project
The Laird Lake project, encompassing 4,158 hectares, is located in Ontario’s Red Lake Gold District, an iconic mining camp producing over 30 million ounces of gold. This project spans over 10 kilometers of the Balmer-Confederation Assemblage contact, a key geological structure historically hosting major gold deposits, including the renowned Great Bear mine, now owned by Kinross (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC), and Madsen mine, owned by West Red Lake Gold (TSXV:WRLG:,OTCQB:WRLGF).
Recent sampling has confirmed the project’s exceptional potential, including a bonanza-grade surface grab sample returning 373 grams per ton (g/t) gold — the highest recorded at the site. Mineralization has been identified over a 2.2-kilometer strike length, with further extensions open to the east and west. Strategic proximity to major operations, such as West Red Lake Gold Mines' flagship Madsen mine and Kinross Gold’s Great Bear project, further enhances its appeal.
Map of Laird Lake project, showing selected assays from the October 2024 sampling program.
Athena Gold is executing a systematic exploration strategy, with plans for a property-wide geochemistry survey in 2025. These efforts aim to identify drill targets for a winter-spring drilling campaign, focusing on high-grade zones and expanding the project’s resource potential.
Excelsior Springs Gold Project
The Excelsior Springs project is located in Nevada’s Walker Lane Trend, a prolific mining district with more than 40 million ounces of historical gold output. Major mining companies already operating in the Walker Lane trend include Kinross Gold, AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Centerra Gold (TSX:CG). Located on patented and unpatented ground with year-round access, the project boasts a rich history of high-grade gold mining, including the Buster Mine, which produced 19,200 ounces at grades exceeding 40 g/t gold in the late 19th century.
Athena Gold has identified significant potential for Excelsior Springs, with near-surface gold oxide mineralization. A standout discovery in the Western Slope zone yielded an impressive intercept of 5.35 g/t gold over 33.5 meters, supported by broader mineralized zones such as 1.02 g/t gold over 52 meters. These results suggest the potential for an open-pit mining operation, making the project an attractive prospect for resource expansion.
The project is geologically analogous to AngloGold’s Silicon project, which has demonstrated similar mineralization and structural settings. Excelsior Springs also benefits from a multi-phase exploration plan. A recent property-wide structural mapping program is refining the understanding of geological controls, with trenching and targeted geochemical sampling already underway.
Upcoming exploration phases will include oriented core drilling to delineate high-grade zones further and test for additional deposits.
Leadership Team
David Goodman - Chairman
David Goodman transitioned from a successful legal career to the investment management industry, becoming a partner, vice-president and portfolio manager at the firm behind Dynamic Funds. As president and CEO of Dynamic Funds and later DundeeWealth, he led the firm to significant growth, increasing assets under management from $5 billion to approximately $50 billion. Under his leadership, the firm was recognized multiple times as Fund Company of the Year at the Canadian Investment Awards. Goodman has also served on the boards of DundeeWealth, Repadre Capital, Dundee and SickKids Foundation.
Koby Kushner - President & CEO
Koby Kushner is a licensed professional engineer in Ontario and a CFA charter holder, with a background in mining engineering and equity research. He has worked at several mines in Ontario and Manitoba, including Hemlo (Barrick Gold) and Detour, gaining experience across all stages of project development. As an equity research analyst at Red Cloud Securities, a mining-focused investment bank, he covered more than 100 companies across various development stages and commodities, with a focus on precious and energy metals.
John Power - Secretary & Director
John Power has been with Athena Gold since its inception, serving in various capacities, including president and CEO. He managed the Langtry silver project, developing an NI 43-101 compliant resource of more than 60 million ounces of silver. Power was the president of Redwood Microcap Fund, where he increased shareholder value sixfold. He has also served as a director and/or officer of Magellan Gold and co-managing member of Silver Saddle Resources, a private entity owning mining claims in Nevada.
Ty Minnick - CFO
Ty Minnick is a certified public accountant with more than 25 years of experience across various industries. Since 2011, he has worked with Augusta Gold (formerly Bullfrog Gold), serving as chief financial officer until October 2020, and continuing as a consultant thereafter. He has also been associated with Grand Mesa CPAs and served as director of finance and administration for the Grand Junction Regional Airport Authority.
Ben Kuzmich - VP Exploration
Ben Kuzmich is a geologist with a strong track record of significant discoveries, driving the technical aspects of Athena’s projects. His expertise includes porphyry and epithermal systems, with a focus on cost-efficient exploration.
Keep reading...Show less
High-grade gold exploration in Ontario and Nevada
1h
Bold Ventures Closes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") announces the second closing of its non-brokered private placement offering, first announced on April 11th, of up to 6,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per WC Unit for up to $300,000, and up to 10,000,000 Flow Through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.06 per FT Unit for up to $600,000, both of which constitute the "Offering."
Subscriptions for 2,901,333 FT Units and 4,040,000 WC Units for gross proceeds of $376,079.98 were completed in the second tranche, for a total of 3,501,333 FT Units and 5,800,000 WC Units for gross proceeds of $500,079.98 for the Offering so far.
The Offering will remain open until the earlier of the sale of the remaining WC Units and FT Units and May 23, 2025.
The Company paid cash finder's fees of $17,682.50 and issued 307,883 compensation warrants (the "Compensation Warrants") to eligible finders. Each Composition Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at $0.08 until October 28, 2026.
The securities issued in the second tranche are subject to a hold period expiring on August 29, 2025.
Insider Subscriptions
Two insiders have agreed to subscribe for 250,000 FT Units for proceeds of $15,000 on the final closing of the Offering. The insider private placements are exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") by virtue of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1) (a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities of the Company to be issued to the insiders does not exceed 25% of its market capitalization.
The Offering
Each WC Unit comprises one (1) common share of the Company priced at $0.05 and one full common share purchase warrant (a "WC Warrant") entitling the holder to acquire one (1) common share at a price of $0.06 until two years (24 months) following the closing of the Offering. The proceeds from the WC Units will be used for general working capital, property maintenance, exploration and expenses of the offering.
Each FT Unit comprises one common share of the Company priced at $0.06 and one half (1/2) of a common share purchase warrant. One full common share purchase warrant (a "FT Warrant") and $0.08 will acquire an additional common share until eighteen (18) months following the closing of the Offering. The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used for exploration work that qualifies for Canadian Exploration Expenses (CEE).
Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.
About Bold Ventures Inc.
The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.
For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.
|"Bruce A MacLachlan"
Bruce MacLachlan
President and COO
|"David B Graham"
David Graham
CEO
Direct line: (705) 266-0847
Email: bruce@boldventuresinc.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Click here to connect with Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
3h
Halcones Precious Metals: Advancing a Significant High-grade Gold Project in Northern Chile
Halcones Precious Metals (TSXV:HPM) is a gold exploration company focused on advancing its high-grade Polaris project in northern Chile, a premier mining region with excellent infrastructure. Polaris hosts multiple surface targets with significant gold values across a large, underexplored property, offering investors exposure to a high-potential discovery in a mining-friendly jurisdiction.
The Polaris Project is located within the metallogenic belt of the Atacama Fault Zone, a major geological corridor known for hosting numerous significant mineral deposits across Chile. Gold mineralization at Polaris is largely controlled by major structures, including the Izcuña and Médano faults, which provided pathways for mineralizing fluids and led to the formation of vein-hosted and stockwork-style gold deposits.
Currently, exploration efforts are focused on two main target areas in the southern part of the property adjacent to the Atacama fault:
- North Zone: A historic mining district with excellent gold assay results at surface
- South Zone: Another area of historic mining activity with high-grade gold values
Company Highlights
- Strategic Land Position: Controls 5,777.5 hectares in a historically productive gold district with multiple high-grade surface targets
- Proven High-grade Gold at Surface: 30 samples returned assays above 10 g/t gold, with values up to 55 g/t gold
- Large Mineralized Footprint: Recent sampling extended the gold-bearing trend to 3.9 km, with potential for further expansion
- Bulk Tonnage Potential: Gold-bearing stockwork mapped over a 250 m x 500 m area, suggesting potential for a large-scale open-pit operation
- Favorable Project Economics: Low-to-moderate elevation project with year-round access and proximity to established infrastructure
- Experienced Leadership: Management team with extensive experience in geology, mining exploration, and capital markets
- Geological Setting: Mineralization similar to well-known Abitibi gold deposits like Sigma-Lamaque, Goldex and Dome
This Halcones Precious Metals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Halcones Precious Metals (TSXV:HPM) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
17h
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
18h
Initial Exploration Program Completed at Cosmo Gold Project
Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Initial Exploration Program Completed at Cosmo Gold Project
20h
Halcones Precious Metals
Investor Insight
Halcones Precious Metals offers investors exposure to a high-grade gold exploration opportunity in mining-friendly Chile, with multiple surface targets showing significant gold values on a large underexplored property that benefits from excellent infrastructure.
Overview
Halcones Precious Metals (TSXV:HPM) is an emerging gold exploration company with a strategic focus on developing high-potential precious metals projects in Chile. The company's flagship Polaris project is located in the prolific mining region of northern Chile, approximately 150 km south of Antofagasta and 70 km north of Taltal.
Chile is one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions, known for its stable regulatory framework, developed infrastructure, and rich mineral endowment. The country is the world's largest copper producer and has a long history of successful mining operations by both major and junior companies. Chile's mining-friendly policies, skilled workforce, and established support services make it an attractive destination for mineral exploration and development.
The gold market is currently experiencing favorable macroeconomic tailwinds. Persistent global inflation concerns, geopolitical uncertainties, and central bank gold purchasing have pushed gold prices to record levels in 2025. As investors seek safe-haven assets amid economic volatility, gold exploration companies with promising early-stage assets like Halcones are well-positioned to capitalize on these market conditions.
Company Highlights
- Strategic Land Position: Controls 5,777.5 hectares in a historically productive gold district with multiple high-grade surface targets
- Proven High-grade Gold at Surface: 30 samples returned assays above 10 g/t gold, with values up to 55 g/t gold
- Large Mineralized Footprint: Recent sampling extended the gold-bearing trend to 3.9 km, with potential for further expansion
- Bulk Tonnage Potential: Gold-bearing stockwork mapped over a 250 m x 500 m area, suggesting potential for a large-scale open-pit operation
- Favorable Project Economics: Low-to-moderate elevation project with year-round access and proximity to established infrastructure
- Experienced Leadership: Management team with extensive experience in geology, mining exploration, and capital markets
- Geological Setting: Mineralization similar to well-known Abitibi gold deposits like Sigma-Lamaque, Goldex and Dome
Key Project: Polaris
The Polaris project is Halcones' flagship asset located in Chile's Coastal Belt, a region known for its significant mining history and mineral potential. The 5,777.5-hectare property is easily accessible via the Pan-American Highway and Route B-710, situated only 4 km from the Pacific Ocean. This strategic location provides exceptional logistical advantages, including proximity to the major mining center of Antofagasta, the ports of Antofagasta and Mejillones, and established power infrastructure.
The project is situated within the metallogenic belt of the Atacama Fault Zone, a major geological structure that hosts numerous significant mineral deposits throughout Chile. Mineralization at Polaris is primarily controlled by major faults, including the Izcuña Fault and Médano Fault, which created open spaces for mineralizing fluids, resulting in vein-hosted and stockwork gold mineralization.
Currently, exploration efforts are focused on two main target areas in the southern part of the property adjacent to the Atacama fault:
- North Zone: A historic mining district with excellent gold assay results at surface
- South Zone: Another area of historic mining activity with high-grade gold values
Historical mining at Polaris dates back to the early 20th century, when artisanal miners extracted high-grade gold from quartz veins and breccias. In the 1970s, smaller operations by local miners extracted approximately 5 tons of material per month over a decade. Despite this history of production, the property has never been systematically explored using modern techniques.
Recent surface sampling programs have significantly expanded the known mineralized footprint, extending the gold-bearing trend to 3.9 km with potential extensions of 2 km north and 1.5 km south. Chip channel samples have returned impressive values including 29.04, 20.05, 13.08, and 10.67 grams per ton (g/t) gold. The gold mineralization is strongly related to diorite rocks and quartz veins, with extensive stockwork veining indicating a well-developed system.
A particularly promising aspect of the Polaris project is the potential for bulk-minable stockwork mineralization. Gold-bearing stockwork has been mapped over a 250 m x 500 m area, with unknown limits. Initial surface sampling returned encouraging results, including an 85-meter channel sample averaging 1.21 g/t gold and a 30-meter sample in an old adit averaging 1.02 g/t gold.
The geological setting at Polaris is analogous to certain well-known Abitibi gold deposits such as Sigma-Lamaque, Dome and Goldex. Like these deposits, Polaris is:
- Adjacent to a large, long-lived and active continental-scale crustal break
- Host to historic high-grade mining focused on larger quartz veins at surface
- Characterized by a large surface expression of highly anomalous gold mineralization
- Potentially amenable to both high-grade selective mining and bulk tonnage approaches
With most of the large property remaining unexplored, Halcones is committed to an aggressive exploration program, including plans to complete 2,000 meters of drilling within 12 months as part of its acquisition commitments. The near-surface nature of the mineralization suggests potential for cost-effective open-pit mining if sufficient resources are delineated.
Management Team
Ian Parkinson - CEO and Director
Ian Parkinson brings a unique combination of industry and capital markets experience to Halcones. He spent 16 years as a sell-side mining analyst for several leading brokerage firms including Stifel GMP, GMP Securities, and CIBC World Markets. Prior to his analyst career, he worked for 10 years with Falconbridge and Noranda in various roles spanning exploration, development, metals trading, marketing, and business development. Parkinson holds an earth science degree from Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario.
Vern Arseneau - COO and Director
Vern Arseneau has over 40 years of experience in exploration, project management and development, with the last 25 focused in South America, particularly Peru, Chile and Argentina. He spent 20 years working as exploration manager and senior geologist for Noranda and served as general manager of Noranda's Peru office. As vice-president exploration for Zincore Metals, he oversaw exploration and feasibility studies of two zinc deposits and discovered the Dolores copper-molybdenum porphyry in Peru. Arseneau holds a Bachelor of Science in geology.
Greg Duras - CFO
Greg Duras is a senior executive with over 20 years of experience in the resource sector, specializing in corporate development, financial management, and cost control. He has held CFO positions at several publicly traded companies, including Savary Gold, Nordic Gold and Avion Gold. Currently, he also serves as CFO of Red Pine Exploration. Duras is a certified general accountant and a certified professional accountant with a Bachelor of Administration from Lakehead University.
Larry Guy - Chairman
Larry Guy is a managing director with Next Edge Capital focused on strategic partnerships, initiatives, and new product development. His previous roles include vice-president with Purpose Investments and portfolio manager with Aston Hill Financial. He also co-founded Navina Asset Management, where he served as chief financial officer and director before the company was acquired by Aston Hill Financial. Guy holds a BA in Economics from the Western University and is a chartered financial analyst.
Patrizia Ferrarese - Director
Patrizia Ferrarese brings over 20 years of experience in capital markets, entrepreneurship and strategy consulting to the board. Currently VP of business design and innovation at Investment Planning Counsel, she oversees strategic growth initiatives in wealth management. Her career includes equity and options market making and trading in North America and co-founding an investment management company. Ferrarese is pursuing her Doctorate in Business Administration at SDA Bocconi and holds an MBA from Wilfrid Laurier University and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics from York University.
Michael Shuh - Director
Michael Shuh is a managing director of investment banking at Canaccord Genuity with over 20 years of experience. He leads the Financial Institutions Group at Canaccord Genuity, Canada's largest independent investment bank, and has deep expertise in structured finance and special purpose acquisition corporations. He serves as CEO and chairman of Canaccord Genuity Growth II, a publicly-listed SPAC that raised $100 million to pursue acquisitions. Shuh holds an Honours Bachelor of Business Administration from the Lazaridis School of Business & Economics at Wilfrid Laurier University and an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business at Western University.
Ben Bowen - Director
Ben Bowen has 20 years of experience building businesses across multiple sectors. After beginning his career with Xerox Canada, he acquired Seaway Document Solutions in 2002, which was subsequently sold in 2013. He later co-founded and served as CEO of a software company serving the global shared workspace industry. Bowen currently operates Open Door Media, a full-stack marketing firm focused on the lifestyle industry, and is a founder of Innovate Kingston.
Damian Lopez - Corporate Secretary
Damian Lopez is a corporate securities lawyer who works as a legal consultant to various TSX and TSX Venture Exchange listed companies. He previously worked as a securities and merger & acquisitions lawyer at a large Toronto corporate legal firm, where he worked on a variety of corporate and commercial transactions. Lopez obtained a Juris Doctor from Osgoode Hall and received a Bachelor of Commerce with a major in Economics from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto.
Keep reading...Show less
20h
John Ciampaglia: Gold's "Extreme" Run — Price Drivers and What's Next
John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, shares his outlook for the gold price.
"To us, gold could continue to rally here. It's going to be volatile — we see all these days of plus US$100, down US$100. So you have to be kind of careful you don't get overly whipsawed around," he said.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Athena Gold Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.