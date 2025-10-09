ATCO LTD. ELIGIBLE DIVIDENDS

ATCO LTD. ELIGIBLE DIVIDENDS

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X,OTC:ACLLF) (TSX: ACO.Y)

The Board of Directors of ATCO Ltd. has declared the following quarterly dividends:

Shares

TSX Stock

Symbol

Dividend

Per Share ($)

Record Date

(2025)

Payment Date

(2025)

Class I Non-Voting

ACO.X

0.5045

04-Dec

31-Dec

Class II Voting

ACO.Y

0.5045

04-Dec

31-Dec

These dividends are eligible dividends within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ).

As a global enterprise, ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 21,000 employees and assets of $27 billion . ATCO is committed to future prosperity by working to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. ATCO Structures designs, builds and delivers products to service the essential need for housing and shelter around the globe. ATCO Frontec provides operational support services to government, defence and commercial clients. ATCO Energy Systems delivers essential energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of electricity generation, energy storage, industrial water and cleaner fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCOenergy and Rümi provide retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. ATCO also has investments in ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com .

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Financial Operations
Colin.Jackson@atco.com
403 808 2636

Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
Media@atco.com
587 228 4571

Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. In particular, forward-looking information in this news release includes references to the payment of dividends.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

