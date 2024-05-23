Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Congress

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that it will present two posters at the upcoming European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress in Valencia, Spain on June 1, 2024.

  • Dr. Marcus Maurer, M.D., Professor of Dermatology and Allergy at Charité Universitätsmedizin in Berlin, will present information on ALPHA-SOLAR, a long-term open-label trial of STAR-0215 in people living with HAE, in a poster titled "Rationale and Design of the ALPHA-SOLAR Clinical Trial of STAR-0215 for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)." The poster session will take place on Saturday, June 1 at 12:00pm CEST.
  • Nikos Biris, Ph.D., Senior Director of Assay Development at Astria Therapeutics, will present information on the characterization of STAR-0310 in a poster titled "Development and Characterization of STAR-0310: a Novel OX40 Antagonistic Monoclonal Antibody." The poster session will take place on Saturday, June 1 at 12:00pm CEST.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is a monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in preclinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com , or follow us on X and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Astria Contact:
Investor Relations and Media:
Elizabeth Higgins
investors@astriatx.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Astria Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunological diseases, granted stock options to purchase 173,500 shares of Astria's common stock on May 1, 2024 under Astria's 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan. The 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee of Astria.

The options were granted as an inducement material to four employees entering into employment with Astria in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The options have an exercise price of $9.50 which is equal to the closing price of Astria's common stock on May 1, 2024 (the "Grant Date"), and will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the employee's employment start date (which preceded the Grant Date) and the remaining shares vesting monthly on a ratable basis over the following 36 months, subject to the employee's continued employment with Astria on such vesting dates. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan and the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grant.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces $1.5M Private Placement Resulting in Creation of a Control Person

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 15,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a purchase price of $0.10 per Share to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. The proceeds received from the sale of the Shares will be used to fund a drill program on the Company's Nagvaak Property and for general working capital purposes. When issued, the Shares will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period under securities laws in Canada.

It is proposed that all of the Shares will be purchased by David Haig Associates Inc. ("DHA"), which will result in DHA holding 28.5% of the issued shares of the Company, on a non-diluted basis. As such, DHA will become a new control person. This financing is subject to CSE approval. Pursuant to CSE policies, the creation of a new control person is subject to shareholder approval which may be obtained by way of written consent of shareholders holding 50% + 1 of the issued shares of the Company. This private placement is expected to close as soon as all approvals have been obtained.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Commences 2024 Exploration Season at Expanded Drayton-Black Lake

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 22, 2024 TheNewswire Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2024 exploration program at its flagship property Drayton Black Lake (" DBL "). The Company believes the progress achieved to date represents important milestones for systematic exploration in one of the last underdeveloped greenstone belts in Northwestern Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Falco Thanks the Community for Its Participation at the BAPE Public Information Session

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") provides a positive assessment of the public information meeting of the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (" BAPE ") held on May 21 st at the Petit Théâtre du Vieux-Noranda. More than 200 people came for information and to ask questions about Falco's Horne 5 Project (" Falco's Horne 5 Project " or the " Project ") not counting webcast participants, which demonstrates the population's high level of interest in the Project for all the surrounding communities.

This public information session allowed the population and various organizations to obtain details on the Project and answers on subjects of concern to them. Falco's team has been engaged and listening to citizens since day one. To that effect, Falco has heard each of the concerns raised during the public information session and again invites the population to come meet the team at Espace Falco, located at 157 Avenue Principale, in Rouyn-Noranda.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for First Quarter of 2024

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024, posting income from mining operations of $2.8 million and a net loss of $0.4 million. Production for the period at Atico's El Roble mine totaled 3.3 million pounds ("lbs") of copper and 2,185 ounces ("oz") of gold in concentrate at a cash cost (1) of $2.57 per payable pound of copper (2) .

Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO and Director, commented, "the operational and financial results for this quarter were in line with Company expectations. We are already into development of the newly discovered reserves and have been making additional investments in preparation for ore extraction from these areas." Mr. Ganoza continued, "for the remainder of the year, we should start to see an improvement in our operating costs as we progressively gain access to mining the upper areas of the mine, while at the same time the recent increase in metals prices, particularly in copper should be positively reflected in our revenue and margin."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

World Copper Provides Corporate Update

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a general corporate update regarding the Company's assets and direction.

Zonia Project Update

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lineage Announces Updates to 2nd Annual Spinal Cord Injury Investor Symposium

  • Persons with Lived Experience Session Expanded to Include Michaela & Kyle Devins
  • Clinical Session Expanded to Include Neuralink
  • Preclinical Session Expanded to Include Axonis, Novoron, Sania & Rewire Medical

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced updates to its 2 nd Annual Spinal Cord Injury Investor Symposium ("2 nd SCIIS"). The 2 nd SCIIS aims to accelerate development in SCI research and treatments by bringing together companies working in the development of treatments for SCI, with regulators, key opinion leaders, persons with lived experience, patient and community advocacy organizations, and the investment community, in order to discuss perspectives on current and future treatment alternatives, impact and support SCI disease awareness and clinical trial participation through the implementation of patient appropriate clinical endpoints, and broaden awareness of and investment of capital into SCI.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

