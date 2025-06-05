Asra Minerals Limited

Asra Strengthens Leadership & Technical Team to Drive Leonora Gold Strategy

Asra Minerals Limited (ASX: ASR; “Asra” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce key updates to its leadership and technical team. Effectively immediately, Mr Paul Stephen has been appointed Managing Director, and Mr Ziggy Lubieniecki has been engaged as a Geological Consultant to assist Asra Minerals’ exploration programs.

Highlights

  • Mr Paul Stephen appointed Managing Director, transitioning from his current role as Chief Executive Officer.
  • Highly experienced geologist, Mr Ziggy Lubieniecki, appointed as Geological Consultant to support Asra’s exploration programs.
  • Appointments significantly enhance Asra’s capabilities to execute its strategic objectives for its flagship Leonora gold Project.

These appointments underscore Asra’s commitment to building a high-calibre team to advance its portfolio of projects. The Company is confident that these leadership and technical enhancements will strengthen its capabilities to deliver on its exploration objectives and create shareholder value.

The Company also wishes to advise that Mr Paul Summers will be stepping down from his executive role and will remain as a Non-Executive Chairman, effective immediately. The Board thanks Mr Summers for his contributions as an executive and is pleased to retain his services as a Non-Executive Chairman.

Appointment of Managing Director

Mr Stephen has served as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer since December 2024. During this time, he has been instrumental in driving Asra’s refined strategic focus on its Leonora Gold Project. His transition to Managing Director reflects his significant contributions to date and the Board’s confidence in his leadership to execute Asra’s strategic objectives and deliver shareholder value.

Asra Minerals Non-Executive Chairman, Paul Summers:“We are delighted to appoint Paul as Managing Director. His deep understanding of our projects, coupled with his extensive experience in the resources sector, makes him the ideal leader to steer Asra through its next exciting chapter. The appointment provides continuity and strong director as we focus on unlocking the value of our assets.”

Appointment of Highly Experienced Geological Consultant

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Lubieniecki as a Geological Consultant to provide valuable direction to support Asra’s ongoing exploration programs.

Mr Lubieniecki is a highly respected geologist with over 39 years’ experience in mineral exploration, discovery and project development across gold and a range of key commodities. Mr Lubieniecki has previously held senior geological positions where he played pivotal roles in major discoveries, including the discovery and advancement of Gold Road Resources Ltd (ASX:GOR) 6.2 million ounce Gruyere Gold Project.

His expertise will be invaluable in guiding Asra’s exploration strategies, including unlocking newly identified targets and extensions to current resources at both the Leonora South and Leonora North Gold Projects.

Asra Minerals incoming Managing Director, Paul Stephen:“We are thrilled to welcome Ziggy to an active role supporting Asra’s broader geological team. His extensive geological knowledge and proven track record in exploration and discovery will be an important asset as we accelerate activities across our project portfolio. I look forward to working closely with him to enhance our geological understanding and drive discovery success”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Asra Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

