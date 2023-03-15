ARway signs five deals for software development kit

Artificial Intelligence Investing News

ARWAY CORP. SIGNS MULTIPLE NEW SDK DEALS FOR INDOOR POSITIONING (IPIN) & AUGMENTED REALITY NAVIGATION

ARway Corp. has signed five new deals for its software development kit (SDK), which showcases the increasing demand for this disruptive technology. Since its SDK was released on Jan. 31, 2023, the company has been experiencing a wave of demand from resellers, enterprise corporations and brands, which is expected to drive significant revenue in 2023.

According to research from Technavio, the $44-billion global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market will grow by $23.03-billion (U.S.) from 2020 to 2025, and the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 33.21 per cent during the forecast period. The market growth will be led by North America, as this region will account for 40 per cent of the market's growth during the forecast period.

New deals:

  • MPSKIN -- SDK partner: Using the ARway platform for existing map management of virtual tours, and implementing new augmented reality tours on site at museums and art galleries;
  • The TRIBE -- SDK partner: Using ARway to build a custom AR (augmented reality)-powered app for its marketing agency to showcase capabilities to clients;
  • Suggesto -- SDK partner: Using ARway for a new experiential location-based game for its local customers in Italy;
  • ENCORE EAS: Entertainment technology provider based in MENA (the Middle East and North Africa). Using ARway in airports for wayfinding and guided tours;
  • Rayqube -- SDK partner: Agency based in Dubai building an experiential AR app for some of its select client locations to drive social engagement/sharing.

These SDK deals range in size from $600 to $10,000 based on the usage of the platform, and are within various industries, representing a wide range of use cases for ARway technology. The company is especially seeing significant and accelerating deals from augmented reality agencies. These creative agencies already work with dozens or even hundreds of customers and brands that want and need Arway's wayfinding technology. By subscribing to the ARway platform the agency can demonstrate the ARway capabilities to its clients and act as a reseller for ARway's solution.

ARway's SDK contains code libraries and API (application programming interface) information that allows developers to build their own white-label and private-label mobile apps on both iOs and Android, leveraging ARway's technology and creator tools to build AR wayfinding and spatial experiences. Creators and agencies will be able to develop white-label and private-label apps and access ARway APIs to author maps using the web creator portal.

About ARway Corp.

ARway is an AI (artificial intelligence)-powered augmented reality navigation platform for the real-world metaverse. It enables AR-enhanced indoor navigation and wayfinding solutions for large, multipurpose venues enabled by marker-based tracking using QR (quick response) codes. Visitors can access a venue map by scanning a QR code with their smart phone upon entering the venue to navigate to any point of interest (POI) with step-by-step directions, learn information about those POIs, and interact with rich AR content and experiences along the way.

The ARway offering has an unlimited number of use cases for augmenting physical spaces in the metaverse, consisting of indoor navigation with AR activations to improve the visitor experience in large and complex spaces. With value propositions spanning multiple industries and use cases, ARway leverages Nextech's 3-D/AR technology solutions to new substantial markets, for use by creators, brands and companies.

SensOre

Half-Year Financial Statements 2022

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2022

SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) is pleased to present its Half Year Report.

ARway Corp. Announces Featured CEO Segment on BTV Business Television March 4th & 5th

OpenText Collaborates with Bayer to Simplify Digital Operations

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced that Bayer has selected OpenText™ Business Network Cloud Enterprise as a strategic solution for select B2B integration activities within the divisions Consumer Health & Pharmaceuticals, to increase agility and improve operational efficiencies. The collaboration was initiated with a proof-of-concept to be followed by roll-out activities.

With a more than 150-year history, Bayer is one of the largest healthcare and agricultural companies in the world. By deploying Business Network Cloud Enterprise, Bayer will optimize and simplify integration with partners, enabling the organization to focus on their core business.

"We expect that our collaboration with OpenText, from the onboarding of customers through its roll out, is poised to have a significant impact on our global processes," said Björn- Christian Volckmann – Global Process Owner Order-2-Cash, Commercial Operations (Consumer Health & Pharmaceuticals). "As a global B2B EDI provider and trusted partner, OpenText will provide curated support and enable us to continue prioritizing leading edge solutions that will make a difference in communities around the world today, and well into the future."

Through industry leading Business Network Cloud Enterprise, OpenText supports the day-to-day operations relating to an organization's B2B integrations. By managing systems, integration, partner onboarding, transaction monitoring and more, OpenText enables companies to focus on their core competencies while benefitting from access to real-time business performance insights, simplified interaction with trading partners and a digital backbone that connects people, systems and things.

"With billions of B2B transactions being exchanged globally between organizations every year, successful and effective integration can be extremely costly and complex, often requiring continuous investment, specialized technology and expertise, to manage," said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "By leveraging OpenText™ Business Network Cloud Enterprise, Bayer will be able to focus on their core business priorities with a simplified and harmonized system landscape that is backed and supported by one of the largest B2B Networks in the world."

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2023 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

AI Stocks: 9 Biggest AI Companies in 2023

Artificial intelligence (AI) may be an emerging technology, but there are plenty of billion-dollar companies in this space.

As the market has grown over the past few years, AI technology has made strong inroads into several key industries, including logistics, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, customer service and cybersecurity.

While AI-driven advancements in robotics have received the most press in recent years, the latest buzz has centered around OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This intelligent chatbot shows how quickly generative AI is advancing, and has attracted the attention of heavyweight technology companies such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which recently invested US$10 billion in privately held OpenAI. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has answered back with its own AI chat tool, Google Bard.

What is OpenAI's ChatGPT and Can You Invest? (Updated February 23)

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is one of the latest technological breakthroughs in the artificial intelligence (AI) space.

The global AI market is already expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 38.1 percent to reach US$1.59 trillion by 2030 — just how much of an impact OpenAI’s ChatGPT will have on this space is hard to predict.

The emerging technology is representative of a niche subsector in the AI industry known as generative AI — systems that can generate text, images or sounds in response to prompts given by users.

OpenText Fuels Business 2030 with Cloud Editions 23.1 Release

New innovations announced are empowering businesses to be more intelligent, connected, secure and responsible

Today OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced Cloud Editions 23.1 (CE 23.1), the latest technology innovations on its Project Titanium roadmap and the future of information management in the cloud. As the company's next generation cloud platform, Project Titanium will help customers accelerate their cloud-based digital transformation and adopt future Artificial Intelligence (AI) based applications. With the innovations introduced in CE 23.1, businesses can now connect and collaborate seamlessly with customers, partners, and employees across their digital ecosystem, and work more responsibly by using technology that addresses new rules and regulations.

