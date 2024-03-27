ARway.ai Continues Its Global Expansion into Chile & USA with New SaaS Deals for Its AR Navigation & Spatial Experience Platform

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce multiple new SaaS developer sign-ups for its augmented reality experience platform providing AR indoor navigation
Both partnerships mark significant milestones in ARway's mission to redefine human interaction with physical spaces through augmented reality. ARway continues to expand its capabilities and reach around the globe, enabling a augmented reality in everyday applications.
Empowering Real Estate with Augmented Reality: La Casa de Juana (Chile)
ARway is delighted to welcome La Casa de Juana, a pioneering real estate platform based in Chile, to its growing network of innovative collaborators. With a strong presence in the Chilean market, La Casa de Juana specializes in offering comprehensive online services for evaluating and booking rental property tours. By signing up for ARway's developer plan, La Casa de Juana aims to prototype and introduce augmented reality real estate tours, leveraging ARway's cutting-edge technology. This initiative will allow clients to enjoy immersive property viewings, enhancing their decision-making process with a blend of virtual and real-world experiences.
This partnership is similar to the recently announced deal with Aigentless. By leveraging the ARwayKit SDK, Aigentless aims to transform property tours into immersive journeys. Users will benefit from AR navigation to guide them to the right property spaces while highlighting key features and amenities through engaging AR visuals.
Watch a video demo example of ARway's technology for a real estate use case: click here
Navigating the Future: Navigine Integrates ARway's Augmented Reality into its Indoor Navigation Solutions (Global, with offices in New York/Berlin)
Navigine, a global provider of hardware-based indoor navigation and wayfinding software, headquartered in New York and Berlin, has chosen to incorporate ARway's augmented reality technology into its expansive tech stack. Navigine's expertise in utilizing WiFi and Bluetooth technologies, alongside its blue dot technology, offers indoor navigation experiences. Navigine specializes in indoor navigation through hardware and beacons, covering over 3,000 unique facilities.
ARway is unique in that it has disruptive technology differentiators. By integrating ARway's innovative AR solutions, Navigine will be able to offer NO-CODE, NO-BEACON, NO-HARDWARE technology which will combine accurate indoor positioning with interactive, visually engaging navigation cues.
With ARway, customers can launch into the world of AR with minimal upfront investment, free from the hassle of costly hardware installations, 3D scanning devices and upkeep. This enables the creation of AR experiences and navigation in hours, not weeks for clients. They will also enjoy a worry-free AR experience with no ongoing hardware maintenance, keeping operational costs low and satisfaction high. ARway's technology also ensures a low barrier to entry with minimal commitment, making it effortless for customers to get started.
About ARway.ai
ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.
Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com
Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.
