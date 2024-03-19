Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

ARway.ai Announces EWROS as New Partner in Turkey for its Augmented Reality Navigation Experience Platform

ARway.ai Announces EWROS as New Partner in Turkey for its Augmented Reality Navigation Experience Platform

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce a paid partner deal with EWROS, a leading developer of automation systems software based out of Turkey. This new partner is another step in ARway.ai's expansion, aligning with EWROS's recognized position in the region as a premier automation solutions provider

EWROS becomes an integral part of the ARway ecosystem, licensing ARway's innovative platform for large-scale projects within the region. This partnership allows EWROS to leverage ARway's cutting-edge AR technology in conjunction with their existing IoT deployments, thereby offering a comprehensive tech stack to their clientele.

EWROS selected ARway for its unique value propositions, including low maintenance costs, absence of hardware requirements, and ease of customer integration, effectively leapfrogging existing hardware-based deployment ecosystems. This strategic decision opens new revenue streams for EWROS, enhancing their service offering within their customer base.

Last week, ARway.ai announced the launch of ARway V3.0, a groundbreaking update to its spatial computing platform providing augmented reality navigation and immersive experiences. The ARway V3.0 update introduces a host of innovative features designed to enhance navigation accuracy, user engagement, and content creator flexibility.

Watch a video of the ARway's new technology and features the recently launched V3.0 - click here

The impact of ARway V3.0 offers significant advancements, opening new avenues and unprecedented opportunities for new partners like EWROS. These new features introduce innovative capabilities, enhancing the creation of customized and immersive augmented reality experiences, while fostering new business opportunities and driving growth within the AR ecosystem.

A highlight of this partnership with EWROS is the forthcoming deployment of ARway's technology in a major furniture retail chain in Turkey. This marks a shift from traditional RFID systems to advanced AR-based wayfinding solutions, revolutionizing navigation experiences for employees and customers alike in retail and warehouse settings. While RFID will continue to manage inventory, ARway's technology will enable indoor augmented reality wayfinding technology and enhance operational efficiencies.

This partnership builds upon ARway's series of recent new partnerships with leading innovators in the industry, Holition.com, 3D Marx and Aigentless, showcasing the company's growing influence across various industries. The alliance with EWROS not only extends ARway's geographical reach but also solidifies its position as a comprehensive solution provider in the augmented reality landscape.

About EWROS
EWROS specializes in creating state-of-the-art automation systems, providing comprehensive control and cost-effective solutions for companies engaged in the production process.

Sign up for Investor News - HERE

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai
ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Arway Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARWY:CC
ARway.ai Releases SDK 3.0 Marking a Major Upgrade For Its Spatial Computing Platform

ARway.ai Releases SDK 3.0 Marking a Major Upgrade For Its Spatial Computing Platform

Setting New Standards for Augmented Reality Navigation and Immersive Engagement

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce the launch of ARway V3.0, a groundbreaking update to its spatial computing platform providing augmented reality navigation and immersive experiences. The new V3.0 technology updates and features include peripheral markers, an SDK update, advanced SLAM, anchored floorplan pegs, updated location pin indicator, low light and stability notification, drift notification, and amenity pin uplift

Watch a video of the new technology and features in V3.0 - click here

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of ARway.ai commented, "We are thrilled to introduce ARway V3.0, a significant leap forward in the commercial application of augmented reality. With these enhancements, ARway is poised to capture a larger share of the growing IPN market, directly contributing to increased revenue and profitability. ARway is leveraging the latest in AR technology to create value for our users, partners, and investors. With ARway V3.0, we are setting the stage for the next generation of augmented reality navigation and experiences.

The ARway V3.0 update introduces a host of innovative features designed to enhance navigation accuracy, user engagement, and content creator flexibility. Some of the key features include:

Peripheral Markers: Improved customization and placement of QR codes and Image Access Points, expanding the application of AR navigation in diverse environments. Small, Medium, and Large access points are now available, which suit a variety of different locations depending on the size and features of the location such as confined areas like offices or small galleries, large areas such as department stores and stadiums, or spacious areas like airports, ensuring easy scanning from any distance.

3.0 SDK Update: Full integration of ARway app features into the SDK, empowering developers and partners to build custom AR-enhanced applications with advanced functionalities.

Advanced SLAM: Enhanced stability of large-scale AR experiences and navigation with computer vision upgrades in plane tracking and occlusion capabilities.

Anchored Floor Plan Pegs: Streamlined map creation process for faster and more accurate map alignments.

Updated Location Pin Indicator: Enhanced navigation with 360-degree directionality, providing users with more intuitive and comprehensive guidance.

Low Light and Stability Notifications: New alerts ensure optimal operating conditions, reducing interruptions and maintaining high-quality AR experiences. This feature will inform visitors that low light conditions and phone instability may cause drift or location inaccuracies.

Drift Notification: New alerts that ensures users stay on track. If they are drifting off the navigation path or if their location accuracy is declining, they will be notified to scan a nearby access point to correct their drift.

Amenity Pin Uplift: New shortcuts that provide instant access to amenities are now easy and convenient to find on the main screen. Users can easily find restrooms and other important amenities with ease.

The impact of ARway V3.0 extends beyond the platform itself, offering unprecedented opportunities for partners such as technology integrators, XR/AR developers, and digital agencies. These new features unlock possibilities for creating more compelling, customized AR experiences, fostering new business opportunities and driving growth within the AR ecosystem.

This news follows recent exciting news of multiple new global SaaS deals signed for the real estate, fashion and hospital industry, as well as the launch of a brand new website and pricing increase following significant growth and is anticipating upcoming expansions in the Company's Developer subscriptions and partnerships.

For more information about ARway V3.0 and its features, visit https://www.arway.ai/technology/

Recent News

Sign up for Investor News - HERE

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai
ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Arway Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai Expands Global Education Industry Reach with New SaaS Student Plan Subscriptions

ARway.ai Expands Global Education Industry Reach with New SaaS Student Plan Subscriptions

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce multiple new student plan subscriptions with prestigious universities around the globe. These partnerships signify a growing demand and adoption of ARway's platform for research and education programs, showcasing the increasing interest among educators, students, and researchers in the implications of XRAR technologies

As part of these new global student plan subscriptions, senior post-secondary students, masters students and Ph.D students enrolled in accredited educational institutions will have access to the ARway Student Plan. These students have funding from their universities for specific courses and advanced degrees including computer science, spatial computing, and more. This plan, designed to enhance their research and educational experiences, requires a valid student ID and student email for enrollment. The ARway Student Plan offers a comprehensive suite of ARway's innovative tools and resources and is valid for 6 months from the activation date, providing students ample time to explore the possibilities of augmented reality in their academic pursuits.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai Signs Multiple SaaS Deals For its Augmented Reality Experience Platform; in Real Estate, Fashion and Hospitality

ARway.ai Signs Multiple SaaS Deals For its Augmented Reality Experience Platform; in Real Estate, Fashion and Hospitality

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce new partnerships with leading innovators in the industry, Holition.com, 3D Marx and Aigentless. ARway.ai is quickly becoming the preferred choice among industry developers, following successful pilots and established credibility, and these subscriptions signify a major ramp-up in XR project adoption across various sectors

These subscriptions represent a leap forward in the adoption of AR/VR/XR technologies for location based mobile applications, showcasing a commitment to pushing the boundaries of spatial computing, marketing, and advertising.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai Launches New Website & Raises AR Navigation Platform Prices

ARway.ai Launches New Website & Raises AR Navigation Platform Prices

Price Increases Being Driven by Growing Global Demand for Spatial Computing, Indoor Navigation & Location Based AR Experiences

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce the launch of its new pricing structure and brand new website, www.ARway.ai. ARway is redefining the way developers and businesses interact with spatial computing and augmented reality technology, providing more robust solutions at valuable rates

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 68 Day 2 on March 7 Register Now

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 68 Day 2 on March 7 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 68 th Emerging Growth Conference on March 6 & 7, 2024.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sona Nanotech Announces Filing of Provisional Patent Application

Sona Nanotech Announces Filing of Provisional Patent Application

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") announces that it has submitted a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), for its proprietary photothermal light device, entitled, "ENDOSCOPE WITH EMR OPTICAL FIBER AND THERMAL SENSOR FOR PHOTOTHERMAL THERAPY".

A prototype of Sona's medical laser was engineered in conjunction with Minnetronix Medical to apply non-thermal, 860 nanometer wavelength high intensity infrared laser light. The device has been designed for use with Sona's patented/patent pending biocompatible gold nanorods which efficiently convert the non-thermal light energy into heat. The device has controls to regulate the intensity and duration of the light exposure and to permit a user to monitor and control the temperature generated in tissue. The device is currently being used for the Company's ongoing pre-clinical efficacy study of its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy cancer treatment at Dalhousie University.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Aether Global Innovations Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Aether Global Innovations Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire March 14, 2024 - Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF) (Frankfurt:4XA) (WKN#A2N8RH) ("Aether Global", "AETH", or the "Company"), a drone management and automation company, announced today a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") of securities at a price of $0.05 CAD per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000.00 CAD (the "Offering").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Announces Formation of AI Incubator and AI Acquisition & Development Division With Potential 2024 IPO Spin Out

Nextech3D.ai Announces Formation of AI Incubator and AI Acquisition & Development Division With Potential 2024 IPO Spin Out

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces the launch of its new AI Incubator and AI Development Division, signaling a significant leap forward in its commitment to advancing artificial intelligence technologies. This new venture, set to be spearheaded by a dynamic team of three esteemed AI scientists alongside the visionary leadership of Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai, and Hareesh Achi, former Microsoft executive renowned for his pivotal role in digital transformation and technology strategy. This new division marks a major milestone in Nextech3D.ai's growth trajectory and sets the stage for additional potential IPO spin- outs of new AI technology Companies to its shareholders

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NSCI

Trading resumes in:

Company: Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NANALYSIS ANNOUNCES UP TO $5.0 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PROSPECTUS EXEMPT OFFERING PURSUANT TO THE LISTED ISSUER EXEMPTION AND UP TO $1.0 MILLION CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (the " Company " or " Nanalysis Scientific ") is pleased to announce a best efforts prospectus exempt offering (the " Offering ") of up to 11,111,111 units (the " Units ") of the Company at a price of $0.45 per Unit (the " Issue Price ") for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 , pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption available under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "). There is an offering document relating to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.nanalysis.com .  Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Establishes New Business Unit Led by Former META Executive, Targeting Jewelry Industry with GPT AI CAD-3D Models, Blockchain Technology, and NFTs

Nextech3D.ai Establishes New Business Unit Led by Former META Executive, Targeting Jewelry Industry with GPT AI CAD-3D Models, Blockchain Technology, and NFTs

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls, Miele and others including major e-commerce platform integrations with Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce, is pleased to announce that it has established a new business unit to target the Jewelry Industry with 3D Models, Blockchain Technology, and NFTs. The initiative will be led by former META & Microsoft Executive Hareesh Achi, who is Nextech3D.ai's current Head of Product Operations. This new business unit will focus on using the GPT AI CAD to 3D texturing platform of its spin-off Company, Toggle3D.ai (OTCQB: TGGLF CSE: TGGL). Toggle3D.ai's technology can convert jewelry CAD files into lightweight, web-friendly 4K 3D quad meshes, then uses AI to texture the jewelry in yellow gold, white gold, or rose gold. After this is complete, the AI photography studio creates stunning lifestyle images before it is published onto the web. Toggle3D.ai intends to license this all-in-one GPT AI platform to global manufacturers, while Nextech3D.ai will be conducting the sales and marketing for this new business unit

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

