Arteris To Provide FlexGen Smart NoC IP In Next-Generation AMD AI Chiplet Designs

 

In a market reshaped by the compute demands of AI, Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of semiconductor system IP for accelerating system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced AMD (Nasdaq: AMD), a global leader in high-performance and adaptive computing, has licensed FlexGen network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP for its next generation of AI chiplet design. FlexGen, Arteris' smart NoC IP technology, will provide high-performance data transport in AMD chiplets powering AI across the company's broad portfolio which spans from data centers to edge and end devices.

 

The strategic combination and interoperability of Arteris' FlexGen NoC IP with the AMD Infinity Fabric™ interconnect underscores the increasing complexity of modern SoCs and chiplet-based architectures, which now require multiple highly specialized interconnects or NoCs to efficiently meet the demands of modern electronic systems.

 

"We are excited to collaborate and expand our relationship with AMD, a company recognized globally for its innovation in high performance computing," said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. "With modern chiplets each having between 5 and 20 interconnect networks for data transport, our FlexGen NoC IP will work hand in hand with AMD's Infinity Fabric to accelerate the performance and scalability required by today's most demanding and diverse applications. This latest engagement with AMD exemplifies the transformative impact of Arteris' NoC technology in delivering next-generation silicon solutions for a wide range of markets from the data center to the edge."

 

"AMD is driving innovations that scale AI from cloud to client by continually developing leadership computing technologies and best-in-class IP," said Mydung Pham, corporate vice president silicon design engineering at AMD. "Integrating Arteris' FlexGen NoC IP technology into a range of AMD chiplets, we can automate interconnect configuration and enable seamless connectivity among SoC components while strengthening the best end-to-end AI compute portfolio in the industry."

 

Arteris is an industry leader in flexible and configurable network-on-chip IP technology. FlexGen, Arteris' latest NoC IP innovation, is specifically designed to make designing SoCs more efficient and to optimize wire length, reduce latency, and improve power efficiency, addressing the communication and performance needs of increasingly complex multi-die and chiplet-based designs. FlexGen can be utilized as an independent interconnect solution or in combination with proprietary interconnect technology to accelerate design iterations and time to market schedules.

 

Arteris continues to revolutionize SoC and chiplet performance with innovative technology. FlexGen smart NoC IP leverages AI automation to enhance design productivity through streamlined iteration cycles, and position companies to address the complexities of today's computing systems while dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com/FlexGen .

 

  About Arteris  

 

Arteris is a global leader in system IP used in semiconductors to accelerate the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and system-on-chip (SoC) integration automation software are used by the world's top semiconductor and technology companies to improve overall performance, engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower costs, and bring complex designs to market faster. Learn more at arteris.com .

 

  © 2004-2025 Arteris, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Arteris, Arteris IP, the Arteris IP logo, and the other Arteris marks found at https://www.arteris.com/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Arteris, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  

 

  Media Contact:  
Gina Jacobs
Arteris
+1 408 560 3044
newsroom@arteris.com  

 

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

 

  Primary Logo 

 

 

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Advanced Micro DevicesAMDNASDAQ:AMDTech Investing
AMD
The Conversation (0)
InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

 

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today reports financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025 which ended December 31, 2024.

 

The Company's full financial statements and related MD&A for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024, are available at www.inmedpharma.com, www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InMed Announces INM-089 Intravitreal Formulation in the Treatment of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

InMed Announces INM-089 Intravitreal Formulation in the Treatment of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

  • INM-089 IVT formulation selected for continued development
  • Demonstrated successful delivery at doses up to 10 times the projected therapeutic level, indicating a favorable pharmacokinetic profile and a significant safety margin
  • Dose ranging studies completed

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced the selection of an intravitreal ('IVT') formulation for INM-089 as a drug candidate to be utilized in the Company's ongoing development program targeting the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration ('AMD').

Michael Woudenberg, InMed's Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls, commented, "We are encouraged by the recent data demonstrating that INM-089 can be successfully delivered as an IVT formulation, offering several advantages for the continued development of this compound in the treatment of dry AMD. The supporting data generated through the IVT formulation underscores its potential as an effective therapeutic approach for this challenging condition."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cisco Live 2024: Cisco Announces New AI-powered Innovations and Investments to Help Customers Unlock a More Connected and Secure Future

Cisco Live 2024: Cisco Announces New AI-powered Innovations and Investments to Help Customers Unlock a More Connected and Secure Future

 
 

  News summary:  

 
  • AI-powered innovations build customers' digital resilience by uniquely combining the power of the network with industry-leading security, observability, and data, simplifying adoption, and offering visibility and insight across the entire digital footprint.
    •  
  • Cisco Investments has launched a $1 Billion Global AI Investment Fund to advance industry innovation and customer readiness, and support Cisco's strategy to connect and protect organizations in an AI-powered future.
    •  
  • This year's show headlined by keynote speakers, including Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins ; 7x Super Bowl Champion, Entrepreneur & Philanthropist Tom Brady; and from McLaren Racing, CEO Zak Brown and F1 Team Driver Oscar Piastri.
    •  

CISCO LIVECisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) kicks off Cisco LIVE 2024 with new AI-powered innovations and investments that deliver a clear message: AI isn't just the latest turning point in technology. It's an efficient, intelligent source of digital resilience that can connect and protect entire organizations and power growth, scale, and an inclusive future for all.

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Computer Industry Joins NVIDIA to Build AI Factories and Data Centers for the Next Industrial Revolution

Computer Industry Joins NVIDIA to Build AI Factories and Data Centers for the Next Industrial Revolution

 
  •   Top Computer Manufacturers Unveil Array of Blackwell-Powered Systems Featuring Grace CPUs, NVIDIA Networking and Infrastructure  
    •  
  •   Broad Portfolios Encompass Cloud, On-Premises, Embedded and Edge AI Systems  
    •  
  •   Offerings Range From Single to Multi-GPUs, x86 to Grace, Air to Liquid Cooling  
    •  

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA and the world's top computer manufacturers today unveiled an array of NVIDIA Blackwell architecture-powered systems featuring Grace CPUs, NVIDIA networking and infrastructure for enterprises to build AI factories and data centers to drive the next wave of generative AI breakthroughs.

 

During his COMPUTEX keynote, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang announced that   ASRock Rack   ,   ASUS   ,   GIGABYTE   ,   Ingrasys   ,   Inventec   ,   Pegatron   , QCT, Supermicro, Wistron and Wiwynn will deliver cloud, on-premises, embedded and edge AI systems using NVIDIA GPUs and networking.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Broadcom Revolutionizes AI Networking Landscape with High-Performance 400G RoCE/RDMA Ethernet NICs

Broadcom Revolutionizes AI Networking Landscape with High-Performance 400G RoCE/RDMA Ethernet NICs

 

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced its latest portfolio of highly-scalable, high-performing, low-power 400G PCIe Gen 5.0 Ethernet adapters to revolutionize the data center ecosystem. These latest products offer an enhanced, open, standards-based Ethernet NIC and switching solution to resolve connectivity bottlenecks as XPU bandwidth and cluster sizes grow rapidly in AI data centers.

 

"At Broadcom, we recognize the significance of fostering a power-efficient and highly connected data center for AI ecosystem," said Jas Tremblay, vice president and general manager of the Data Center Solutions Group, Broadcom. "Broadcom is prioritizing open standards and fostering collaboration with industry leaders to deliver the most extensive selection of high-performance connectivity solutions for AI infrastructure. Our 400G PCIe Gen 5.0 Ethernet adapters yet again underscore our commitment to enable the network-centric AI infrastructure platform."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Q4 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q4 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q4 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Download the PDF here.

Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 June 2025

Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 June 2025

Energy Technologies (EGY:AU) has announced Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 June 2025

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

NorthStar Gaming Announces Grant of Equity Incentive Awards to Non-Executive Directors in Lieu of Cash Compensation

NorthStar Gaming Announces Grant of Equity Incentive Awards to Non-Executive Directors in Lieu of Cash Compensation

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors approved the grant of equity incentive awards pursuant to the Company's Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan").

The Company has granted an aggregate of 5,078,913 deferred share units ("DSUs") pursuant to the Plan to non-executive directors of the Company in lieu of cash compensation for their services rendered in 2024. Satisfying the compensation in share-based compensation is part of the Company's ongoing efforts to reduce costs. The DSUs vest immediately and may only be redeemed upon a holder ceasing to be a director of the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hempalta Secures 90-Day FCC Forbearance Extension as Company Completes Certification of 2024 Carbon Credits

Hempalta Secures 90-Day FCC Forbearance Extension as Company Completes Certification of 2024 Carbon Credits

Company reinforces strategic pivot to carbon credit market with expanded global footprint and verified removals

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based provider of nature-based carbon credit solutions, is pleased to announce that Farm Credit Canada ("FCC") has granted a 90-day extension to its current forbearance agreement (the "Extension"). The Extension runs to September 30, 2025, providing the Company with critical flexibility as it advances several strategic initiatives, including a planned equipment sale, ongoing carbon credit inventory sales, and new investor engagement efforts.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sale Completion of Non-Core Irish Assets for CAD$ 2.5 million

Sale Completion of Non-Core Irish Assets for CAD$ 2.5 million

 

Asset Portfolio Overview

 

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of all its interest in the Avalonia Project in Ireland and in Blackstairs Lithium Ltd, the company that owns that project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 7th

COB: Halls Creek Project Review Targets Major Uplift

Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Music Well Exploration Update

Related News

Resource Investing

Productivity Commission Says Trump’s Tariffs Will "Redirect" Others to Australia

gold investing

WGC: Surging Gold Prices Drive Record Q2 Investment Demand

Base Metals Investing

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 7th

Base Metals Investing

COB: Halls Creek Project Review Targets Major Uplift

Base Metals Investing

Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Base Metals Investing

Music Well Exploration Update

Emerging Tech Investing

RemSense Capital Raising

×