Artemis Gold Announces Granting of Stock Options

TSXV: ARTG,OTC:ARGTF

Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG,OTC:ARGTF) ("Artemis Gold" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of 588,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan, to directors, officers and employees of the Company. The Options are exercisable at C$36.83 per share (based on the closing price on December 30, 2025) and will expire five years from the grant date.

The Options will form part of the Company's annual grant of long-term incentives as part of its annual compensation cycle.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold is a well-financed, growth-oriented gold and silver producer and development company with a strong financial capacity aimed at creating shareholder value through the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's primary focus is the operation and further development of the Blackwater Mine in central British Columbia approximately 160km southwest of Prince George and 450 kilometres northeast of Vancouver. The first gold and silver pour at Blackwater was achieved in January 2025 and commercial production was declared on May 1, 2025. Artemis Gold trades on the TSX-V under the symbol ARTG and the OTCQX under the symbol ARGTF. For more information visit www.artemisgoldinc.com.

