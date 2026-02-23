Artemis Gold Announces Granting of Stock Options and Share Units

Artemis Gold Announces Granting of Stock Options and Share Units

TSXV: ARTG,OTC:ARGTF

(all amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)

Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG,OTC:ARGTF) ("Artemis Gold" or the "Company") announces that on February 20, 2026 the Company granted an aggregate of an additional 21,100 incentive stock options, 133,200 restricted share units ("RSUs"), 123,200 performance share units ("PSUs") and 10,300 deferred share units ("DSUs") pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan, to directors, officers and employees of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $39.23 per share (based on the closing price on February 19, 2026) and will expire five years from the grant date.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold is a well-financed, growth-oriented gold and silver producer and development company with a strong financial capacity aimed at creating shareholder value through the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's primary focus is the operation and further development of the Blackwater Mine in central British Columbia approximately 160km southwest of Prince George and 450 kilometres northeast of Vancouver. The first gold and silver pour at Blackwater was achieved in January 2025 and commercial production was declared on May 1, 2025. Artemis Gold trades on the TSX-V under the symbol ARTG and the OTCQX under the symbol ARGTF. For more information visit www.artemisgoldinc.com.

Standing gold bar in front of stacks of gold bars. Words read "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Belo Sun is Radiant with 109 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.On Tuesday (February 17) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the creation of... Keep Reading...
Gold and silver bars on scale with green arrow and "Weekly Editor's Picks" text overlay.

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver End Week Higher, Experts Share Next Price Targets

Gold and silver prices experienced declines early in the week, but ended higher. The yellow metal closed the week at US$5,111.88 per ounce, while silver finished at US$84.65 per ounce, buoyed by reignited tariff uncertainty out of the US. On Friday (February 20), the US Supreme Court stuck down... Keep Reading...

