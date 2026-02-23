ARS Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast for its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Participation at Upcoming Conferences

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, today announced the company will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 5:30 a.m. PT 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and business highlights. Dial-in information for conference participants may be obtained by registering for the event.

In addition, ARS Pharma Management will be participating at several upcoming investor conferences:

  • 10th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference: February 25, 2026
  • Leerink Conference: March 11, 2026
    A live webcast of the presentation will be available here.
  • 38th Annual ROTH Conference: March 22, 2026

To access the webcast and slides, please visit the Events & Presentations page in the "Investors & Media" section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ARS Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis. The Company is commercializing neffy® (trade name EURneffy® in the EU and 优敏速® in China), an epinephrine nasal spray indicated in the U.S. for emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adult patients and pediatric patients 4 years of age and older who weigh 33 lbs. or greater, and in the EU for emergency treatment of allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) due to insect stings or bites, foods, medicinal products, and other allergens as well as idiopathic or exercise induced anaphylaxis in adults and children who weigh 30 kg or greater. For more information, visit www.ars-pharma.com.

