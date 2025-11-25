Armory Mining to Reprocess Historical Airborne Geophysical Data at Riley Creek Antimony-Gold Project, British Columbia

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - November 25, 2025 Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the " Company " or " Armory ") is pleased to announce plans to reprocess historical airborne geophysical data from its Riley Creek Antimony-Gold Project using modern interpretation techniques and software. R
Historical Geophysical Survey
In 1995, a comprehensive airborne magnetometer, electromagnetic, and radiometric survey was conducted over the property by Dighem using their multi-coil, multi-frequency DIGHEM™ system, supplemented by a high-sensitivity cesium magnetometer, 256-channel spectrometer, and four-channel VLF receiver. The survey covered approximately 575 line-kilometres on east-west oriented flight lines spaced at 100-meter intervals.
The original 1 1997 interpretation of this data successfully identified eleven areas of interest based on geophysical anomalies and structural complexity. The interpretation highlighted multiple fault systems, potential intrusive contacts, radiometric anomalies, and electromagnetic conductors warranting ground evaluation.
Modernization Program
Armory plans to digitize the complete geophysical dataset and apply current processing algorithms and interpretation techniques that were unavailable in the 1990s. Modern geophysical software enables enhanced data filtering, 3D modelling capabilities, and integration of multiple datasets that can reveal geological features and exploration targets not identified in the original interpretation.
"By applying 21st-century processing techniques to this high-quality geophysical dataset, we feel it will provide important details and will aid greatly in ultimately generating drill targets. We expect to better understand the structural controls on antimony mineralization in this highly prospective area," said Alex Klenman, CEO. "With planning underway for phased exploration at our Ammo antimony-gold project, and now this data program set for Riley Creek, we are ensuring that we are progressing the projects forward and preparing for more advanced exploration programs over the next year," continued Mr. Klenman.
About the Riley Creek Project
The Riley Creek Project is situated on Graham Island in the Queen Charlotte Islands, British Columbia, at latitude 53°23'N and longitude 132°25'W. The property is accessible year-round via logging roads from either the village of Port Clements to the north or Daajin Giids (formerly Queen Charlotte City) to the southeast. Regional geology comprises Jurassic Yakoun Formation sedimentary rocks, Tertiary Masset Formation volcanic flows and pyroclastics, and Tertiary plutonic intrusions of the Kano suite.
About Armory Mining Corp
Armory Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors. The Company controls an 80% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina and an option 100% interest in the Riley Creek antimony-gold project located in Haida Gwaii, British Columbia, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Ammo antimony-gold project located in Nova Scotia.
Qualified Person
Harrison Cookenboo, Ph.D., P. Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.
Reference:
1 1997 Interpretation Assessment Report of Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Harmony Gold Project, Riley Creek – Rennell Sound Area, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia. British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Assessment Report 25086 , 42 pages
