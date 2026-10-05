Arm Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year Ending 2027

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ: ARM) will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, after market close. The company will host a conference call via audio webcast at 14:00 Pacific Time (17:00 Eastern Time / 22:00 Greenwich Mean Time) to review its financial results and business outlook.

The live audio webcast will be available at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zyzi4u5w/ and a replay of the conference call can be accessed on http://investors.arm.com/ shortly afterwards. The replay will be available for four weeks.

About Arm

Arm is the foundational platform for AI, delivering power-efficient, high-performance computing that touches 100 percent of the connected global population. To meet the insatiable demand for compute, Arm's platform spans core IP, advanced compute subsystems and purpose-built silicon, giving the world's leading technology companies the flexibility to design, build and deploy AI at scale. Arm has the world's largest computing ecosystem, including over 22 million developers, and together we are building the future of AI on Arm.

All information is provided "as is" and without warranty or representation. This document may be shared freely, attributed and unmodified. Arm is a registered trademark of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries or affiliates). All brands or product names are the property of their respective holders. © 1995-2026 Arm Limited.

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Kristen Ray
Kristen.Ray@arm.com

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Arm Investor Relations
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