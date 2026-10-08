Arianne Phosphate Receives Positive Test Results From a Battery Materials Producer

Arianne Phosphate (the "Company" or "Arianne") (TSX VENTURE: DAN; OTCQB: DRRSF; FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing the Lac à Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, is pleased to announce the receipt of positive test results from a Western-based battery materials maker, advancing its goal of a fully integrated North American battery supply chain. The purified phosphoric acid ("PPA") tested was produced through Arianne's previously announced joint venture with Travertine Technologies Inc. ("Travertine"), combining Arianne's high-purity, low-contaminant phosphate concentrate with Travertine's proprietary process for producing PPA while allowing for the recapture of the sulphuric acid used in the process.
As previously announced (see Press Release dated July 9, 2026), Arianne shipped PPA samples to potential customers covering three separate industries: a CAM producer for ultimate use in LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) batteries, a diversified industrial chemicals producer that uses PPA for water treatment and pulp & paper applications and a specialized liquid fertilizer producer. The samples were produced at pilot scale by the Arianne-Travertine partnership. The CAM producer referenced in that release has now completed preliminary testing and confirmed that the PPA meets the indicative specifications required for its LFP CAM production.
"Having our PPA meet the specifications of a CAM producer is a significant milestone for Arianne and our Travertine JV project," said Brian Ostroff, Head of Strategic & Business Initiatives at Arianne Phosphate. "The LFP battery has some of the most demanding purity requirements of any application for phosphoric acid and these results validate what we have been saying for some time: our high-purity, low-contaminant phosphate concentrate allows for the production of a PPA suited for the most demanding applications. With LFP demand growing rapidly and the West looking to reduce its reliance on a single source of supply, being able to offer a Western-sourced PPA is something we believe will be of considerable interest."
Aside from its use in the LFP battery, PPA is a necessary ingredient for many applications required in everyday use. Food additives, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor production and water treatment are all reliant on access to this critical liquid and Western production currently does not meet industry's requirement. Further complicating supply challenges are the current disruptions to the global supply of sulphur, a necessary component in the processing of many commodities, including phosphate concentrate into all downstream products.
Arianne Phosphate's Lac à Paul project is situated in Quebec, Canada and hosts the world's largest greenfield phosphate deposit. Being igneous, the ore body is geologically rare and allows for the easy transformation into a high-quality, premium-priced PPA. As the West's only permitted greenfield phosphate mine, Arianne can address the growing demand for this critical material and do so from geopolitically secure jurisdiction. The Company's JV project with Travertine will also greatly reduce (95%) the requirements of sulphuric acid and potentially significantly reduce OpEx costs associated with PPA production.
In April, Arianne announced that it had entered into an option agreement on behalf of the future Arianne/Travertine JV for a facility to be used as a demonstration plant for the production of PPA using this proprietary process (see Press Release dated April 21, 2026). The facility is based in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec, Canada; easy trucking distance from Arianne's future mine site. Advancing this project has the potential to form a Canadian supply chain for LFP battery materials, from phosphate mine to production of acid, and ultimately to the cathode. Like most battery technologies, China currently dominates LFP production and, as the West continues to adopt the LFP for electric vehicles, energy storage and defense applications, production from other geographies will be necessary.
About Arianne Phosphate:
Arianne Phosphate ("Arianne Phosphate Inc.") (www.arianne-inc.com) is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. These deposits will produce a high-quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P2O5 with little or no contaminants (Feasibility Study released in 2013).
About Travertine:
Travertine was founded in 2022 to solve one or the most pressing problems in the mining industry: producing vital elements without creating mountains of waste. Their proprietary electrochemical technology completely converts phosphate ore concentrate into valuable products – phosphoric acid, cementitious materials, and co-produced critical elements – closing the loop between the extraction and construction industries for cleaner chemical production. Their gypsum-free, solvent-free process will become the standard for next generation, cleaner purified phosphoric acid production. To learn more, visit www.travertinetech.com.
Qualified Person
Raphael Gaudreault, eng., Qualified Person by Regulation 43-101, has approved the technical information in this release. Mr. Gaudreault is also the Company's Chief Operating Officer.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contact Information:
|Technical
|Info
|Raphael Gaudreault
|Brian Ostroff
|Chief Operating Officer
|Head of Strategic & Business Initiatives
|Tel.: 418-590-1318
|Tel.: 514-928-9952
|raphael.gaudreault@arianne-inc.com
|brian.ostroff@arianne-inc.com
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Resource Investing News: http://resourceinvestingnews.com/?s=Arianne
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities regulations in Canada and the United States (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the Company's anticipated quality and production of the apatite concentrate at the Lac à Paul project. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects, "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: unforeseen delays in the execution of the definitive agreements in connection with the credit facility extension or in obtaining regulatory approval; inability to complete the credit facilities extension by the Closing Date; volatile stock price; risks related to changes in commodity prices; sources and cost of power facilities; the estimation of initial and sustaining capital requirements; the estimation of labour and operating costs; the general global markets and economic conditions; the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of exploration, development and production; risks associated with currency fluctuations; environmental risks; competition faced in securing experienced personnel; access to adequate infrastructure to support mining, processing, development and exploration activities; the risks associated with changes in the mining regulatory regime governing the Company; completion of the environmental assessment process; risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued exploration and development activities at Lac à Paul project may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issue of common shares; the risk of litigation.
Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, the material terms of the credit facility extension having been agreed to by the parties, continued exploration activities, no material adverse change in commodity prices, exploration and development plans proceeding in accordance with plans and such plans achieving their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approval, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.