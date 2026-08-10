ARIA Cybersecurity Announces OpenAI's attack on Hugging Face could have been prevented by AZT PROTECT

ARIA Cybersecurity Announces OpenAI's attack on Hugging Face could have been prevented by AZT PROTECT

ARIA Cybersecurity, a CSPi business (NASDAQ: CSPi) announced it is the first security vendor to offer a solution to stop the next generation of AI attacks that now threaten our economy.

On Friday, July 31, 2026, OpenAI and Hugging Face began disclosing the details of the attack. In what industry experts are calling a "Skynet" inspired attack, OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol went rogue and used a vulnerability it found that allowed it to escalate privileges to break free of its Sandbox, then moved laterally to access the Internet. Apparently figuring out that the password keys it was looking for were residing at Hugging Face. It then launched a 3-phase attack on Hugging Face to launch a remote code execution to penetrate Hugging Face's environment, open a command and control to help run the attack, and finally escalate privileges in the environment to access the desired keys, all while going completely undetected by any of Hugging Face's or OpenAI's security tools.

How AZT would have stopped the attack at each step GPT-5.6 Sol took:

Blocking the AI from compromising its target at Hugging Face
- If Hugging Face had protected its application environment with AZT:

  1. The OpenAI attack would never have been successful in launching its remote code execution,
  2. Nor would AZT allow the privilege escalation required to access the sought-after keys.
  3. And finally, AZT would have blocked the ability to set-up a Command and Control to allow GPT-5.6 Sol to run the attack. See the details

"We are grateful that OpenAI and Hugging Face, over the last week, shared with the industry the details of the attack. This type of transparency is critical too if we are to have the ability to block the potential menace of AI built for good from going rogue to create disaster," said Henry Tumblin, CTO of ARIA Cybersecurity. "We are pleased to use this example to showcase the unique patented capabilities of ARIA AZT to protect critical infrastructure applications from this kind of rogue attack. It's time for a 4th generation approach to protecting our critical applications – one that was designed to stop such attacks out of the box - never needing updates that current generation solutions require to stop the latest attacks - with all the risk they bring, as we all faced just 2 years ago during the CrowdStrike "incident" that cost its customers $5.2B in outages due to bad updates. Those approaches weren't designed to stop on-the-fly AI attacks. AZT offers a simpler, smarter approach to keep production systems locked down so they stay up and running without impact even while under attack from these new forms of AI Assault."

AZT PROTECT's lock-down approach protects critical infrastructure applications from unintended updates as well as attacks such as stopping all forms of malware, ransomware, AI assaults, and nation-state-backed attacks on these applications and the operating systems on which they run. In addition, AZT stops code-based exploits that previously had to be stopped by OS or application-based security patches. These become optional and can be deployed at prescheduled maintenance windows, preserving production uptime. As a compensating control, AZT extends the useful life of legacy OS system-based production systems once such patches are no longer provided by the vendor(s).

This unique set of capabilities is saving customers up to millions of dollars. Customers deploying AZT are anticipating reduced plant operating costs and/or higher production uptime that are ranging from a 1-4% reduction in annual operating and capital costs. No other OT protection solution on the market can realize these types of returns.

The solution utilizes patented reactive AI-based countermeasures to stop the attacks as they land on an operation's most vulnerable critical production control systems. These countermeasures lock down critical applications from unscheduled updates and adulteration while stopping code-based attacks, such as malware and ransomware, from executing. Further, they disrupt the techniques AI Assaults and nation-state-backed attackers utilize to land, expand, and then escalate privileges to take control of such systems.

To learn specifics on how AZT PROTECT stops the OpenAI GPT AI Assault attack, visit: www.ariacybersecurity.com/aria-azt-protect/

About ARIA Cybersecurity
ARIA Cybersecurity, a business of CSPi Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI), recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets—they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT PROTECT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to protect their most critical assets and applications—no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com.

ARIA Cybersecurity Media Contact
Gary Southwell
info@ariacybersecurity.com


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