Argo Acquires Additional Mineral Claims at the Hurdman Silver-Zinc Project

Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") recently acquired through staking an additional 35 square kilometres at the Hurdman Silver-Zinc Project, located 120 km north of Timmins, Ontario, and now holds 60 square kilometres covering the known silver-zinc mineralization, as well as structural and geophysical targets that are considered prospective for additional silver and zinc mineralization. See Map 1.

The Hurdman Silver-Zinc mineralization occurs 450 metres along strike as Silver-Zinc rich semi-massive to massive sulphides, dipping 15 to 25 degrees north, within 150 metres of surface. Historical drill widths vary from 1 to 38 metres in true thickness, and the mineralization remains open in all directions. One significant drill intercept is 3.0% zinc and 12.1 g/t silver over 23.6 metres. There are also significant gold intercepts including 48.7 g/t Au over 0.5 metres and 2.5 g/t Au over 4.1 metres. Hurdman occurs at the juncture of the Quetico Metasedimentary Belt and the Kapuskasing Structural Zone where there are numerous untested conductors and structural corridors that may host additional mineralization.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Guo, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Historical geochemical, drilling results and geological descriptions quoted in this news release are from historical data, previous news releases, a technical report on Hurdman dated March 2018, and from information provided by the Government of Ontario. Management cautions that historical results or discoveries on adjacent or nearby mineral properties are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on Argo's mineral properties.

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as quoted on OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

Judy Baker, CEO
(416) 786-7860
jbaker@argogold.ca
www.argogold.com

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Map 1: Hurdman Silver Zinc Project Mineral Claims and VTEM conductors

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NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the prospectivity of the mineral claims. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to future commodity prices; the results of exploration work; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the mineral claims, delays or uncertainties with drilling and surface preparation work, and not achieving hoped for exploration success. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under the Company's profile on sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292401

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