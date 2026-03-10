Argentina Lithium Announces Closing of C$4.4 Million Brokered LIFE Private Placement

Argentina Lithium Announces Closing of C$4.4 Million Brokered LIFE Private Placement

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT,OTC:LILIF) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQB: LILIF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced "best efforts" private placement (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$4,379,200.08, which includes the partial exercise of the agent's option. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company sold 36,493,334 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.12 per Unit (the "Offering Price"). Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") acted as sole agent and bookrunner under the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.16 any time after May 9, 2026 to March 10, 2029.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the exploration and advancement of the Company's Rincon West lithium project in Argentina and for working capital and general corporate purposes, as is more fully described in the Amended Offering Document (as herein defined).

In accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Units were issued to Canadian purchasers pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The securities issuable from the Units issued to Canadian purchasers are immediately freely tradeable in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation, subject to any restriction on transfer imposed by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

As consideration for their services, Red Cloud received a cash fee of C$289,044 and 2,408,700 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at the Offering Price at any time on or before March 10, 2029. The Broker Warrants and any Common Shares issuable upon any future exercise of the Broker Warrants will be subject to a hold period in Canada in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law, expiring on July 11, 2026.

There is an amended and restated offering document (the "Amended Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.argentinalithium.com.

The closing of the Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States or the US persons except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Multilateral Instrument 61-101

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company has issued an aggregate of 380,000 units to certain insiders of the Company, constituting, to that extent, a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with the insiders' participation in the Offering in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the Offering nor the securities issued in connection therewith, in so far as the Offering involves the insiders, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Offering as the details of the Offering and the participation therein by the insiders were not settled until recently and the Company wished to close on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects covering over 70,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina. Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world-renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:
Corporate Communications
Tel: 1-604-687-1828
Toll-Free: 1-800-901-0058
Email: info@argentinalithium.com

www.argentinalithium.com

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements and information that may be considered "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and other similar expressions. In addition, statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements, including statements or information concerning the intended use of proceeds of the Offering and the final approval of the Offering from the TSXV.

These statements and other forward-looking information are based on assumptions and estimates that the Company believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions about the intended use of proceeds of the Offering and receipt of final approval for the Offering from the TSXV; future prices of lithium; the price of other commodities; currency exchange rates and interest rates; favourable operating conditions; political stability; timely receipt of governmental approvals, licences and permits (and renewals thereof); access to necessary financing; stability of labour markets and market conditions in general; availability of equipment; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates and preliminary economic assessments; estimates of costs and expenditures to complete the Company's programs and goals; and there being no significant disruptions affecting the development and operation of the project.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: the risk that all necessary regulatory approvals will not be obtained, including the approval of the TSXV; the risk that the Company will not be able to utilize the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties; failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations; cost escalations; unavailability of materials and equipment; government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals; industrial disturbances or other job action; unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters; risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; ongoing war in Ukraine; rising inflation and interest rates and the impact they will have on the Company's operations; supply chains; ability to access mining projects or procure equipment, supplies, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulators. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287937

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Argentina Lithium & EnergyLIT:CCtsxv:litbattery metals investing
LIT:CC
The Conversation (0)
Argentina Lithium & Energy (TSXV:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy

Discovery in the Lithium Triangle and Strategic Partnership with Global Automaker

Discovery in the Lithium Triangle and Strategic Partnership with Global Automaker Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that researchers at the University of California, Davis ("UC Davis"), in collaboration with Homerun, have successfully produced fused silica glass from raw silica sand using a one-step... Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Resamples 50.2 Metres of 1.013 Grams/Tonne Gold from Historical Drill Hole at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Resamples 50.2 Metres of 1.013 Grams/Tonne Gold from Historical Drill Hole at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received results from a comprehensive, multi-element geochemical resampling program of four (4) historical holes drilled at the Griffon Gold Mine... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Project's Strategic Relevance to North American Titanium and Vanadium Supply Chains Amid Heightened National Defense and Critical Minerals Focus

SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Project's Strategic Relevance to North American Titanium and Vanadium Supply Chains Amid Heightened National Defense and Critical Minerals Focus

--Radar Project has confirmed mineralization in 31 of 31 drill holes with consistent grades and thicknesses and assays reporting up to 64.55% Fe2O3,13.3% TiO2, and 0.66% V2O5-- Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

Brunswick Exploration Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ) ("BRW" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, it has increased the maximum gross proceeds of its previously announced non-brokered private placement from $4,000,000 to... Keep Reading...
LITHIUM AFRICA CORP. ANNOUNCES UPSIZE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO C$8.5M WITH LEAD ORDER FROM PURPOSE GLOBAL RESOURCE FUND

LITHIUM AFRICA CORP. ANNOUNCES UPSIZE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO C$8.5M WITH LEAD ORDER FROM PURPOSE GLOBAL RESOURCE FUND

/Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States/ Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) ("Lithium Africa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, the Company and ATB Cormark Capital Markets (the... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Assay Intercepts Including 52.05% Fe?O?, 7.21% TiO?, 0.375% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Reports Assay Intercepts Including 52.05% Fe?O?, 7.21% TiO?, 0.375% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report assay results from the first two (2) drill holes completed in 2026 as part of its ongoing maiden... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Allied Critical Metals Further Highlights Rapid Payback, Capital Efficiency and Infrastructure from Borralha PEA

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

Related News

rare earth investing

Lynas Extends Japan Rare Earth Deal to 2038, Renews Malaysia License

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Allied Critical Metals Further Highlights Rapid Payback, Capital Efficiency and Infrastructure from Borralha PEA

precious metals investing

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

precious metals investing

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

precious metals investing

55 North Mining Announces Leadership Transition: Wayne Parsons Appointed CEO and Bruce Reid Named Executive Chairman

base metals investing

Gold Runner Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing of Flow-Through Units and Charity Flow Through Units

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 5,791 g/t Silver Over 1.75m within 14.45m of 721.4 g/t Silver And 15,522 g/t Silver Over 0.5m within 14.35m of 708.7 g/t at its Langis Silver Project