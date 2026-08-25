Ares Strategic Mining Advances Toward NASDAQ Uplist with Sponsored American Depositary Share Program

(TheNewswire)
Company Targets NASDAQ Capital Market Listing in 2026, Enhancing Accessibility for U.S. Institutional and Retail Investors and Avoiding Rollbacks for Canadian Shareholders
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Vancouver, B.C., August 25, 2026 – TheNewswire - Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (CSE: ARS) (OTCQX: ARSMF) (FRA: N8I1) ("Ares" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has taken the necessary steps and completed key planning to pursue an uplist of its securities to the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company is targeting completion of the uplist in 2026.
This initiative responds directly to feedback from potential institutional investors whose brokerages currently restrict trading in OTC securities, as well as the practical challenges some existing U.S. shareholders have experienced when seeking to exercise warrants. By moving to Nasdaq, Ares expects to unlock meaningfully higher trading volume, broaden its investor base, and deliver improved accessibility and liquidity for both current and future shareholders.
Sponsored American Depositary Share Program with BNY
To facilitate the Nasdaq listing, Ares is establishing a sponsored American Depositary Share ("ADS") program with The Bank of New York Mellon ("BNY") acting as depositary. On July 17, 2026, Ares and BNY entered into an agreement addressing the establishment, administration, and maintenance of the program.
The securities intended to be publicly offered and listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market will be American Depositary Shares. Each ADS will represent a fixed number of common shares of the Company. The final ADS-to-common-share ratio will be determined in consultation with BNY, the underwriters, Nasdaq, and the Company's legal and financial advisers. The ratio will be selected with regard to the expected offering price, the prevailing Canadian trading price, foreign-exchange rates, the anticipated number of ADSs to be offered and outstanding, and the applicable Nasdaq distribution and bid-price requirements.
The common shares underlying the ADSs will be deposited with BNY or its Canadian custodian. As the Depositary Bank for the Ares ADS program, BNY will administer the program, including, but not limited to, the issuance and cancellation of ADSs , recordkeeping, settlements, distributions, and shareholder communications, in accordance with the registration statement to be filed and subject to applicable law, fees and taxes.
Capital will be raised when Ares issues the underlying common shares in the public offering and BNY issues the corresponding ADSs to the underwriters. Subsequent exchanges of outstanding common shares for ADSs, or ADSs for common shares, will generally change only the form in which the securities are held, without altering the Company's total outstanding share capital.
Conditions to Completion
Completion of the establishment of Ares' ADS program remains subject to finalization and execution of the Form F-6 Registration Statement which includes the Deposit Agreement, establishment of the ADS ratio completion of the Company's Form F-10 and prospectus-supplement process, DTC and CUSIP arrangements, Nasdaq approval, and satisfaction of the conditions to closing of the underwritten offering. Accordingly, the execution of the BNY agreement should not be interpreted as confirmation that the ADS facility is already effective or that Nasdaq has approved the listing.
Looking Ahead
James Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ares Strategic Mining, commented: "Moving to Nasdaq is a natural and exciting next step for Ares. We have built a fully permitted domestic fluorspar operation in Utah, and secured meaningful U.S. government relationships and contracts. The U.S. listing on Nasdaq supported by a sponsored ADS program with BNY, is designed to open the door for a broader universe of institutional and retail investors who have told us they want to participate but currently face brokerage or warrant-exercise barriers on the OTC market. We are targeting September 30th, 2026, as our completion date and are working diligently with our advisers, underwriters, and BNY to bring this milestone across the finish line. This is about making Ares more accessible, more liquid, and better positioned for the growth chapter that lies ahead."
ABOUT ARES STRATEGIC MINING
Ares Strategic Mining Inc. is the only domestic fluorspar producer in the United States and is developing a vertically integrated critical minerals platform through its Lost Sheep Mine and processing facilities in Utah. The Company aims to become a significant supplier of high-grade fluorspar to North American markets, supporting industries vital to modern technology and infrastructure.
Lost Sheep Fluorspar Project – Delta, Utah
● 100% owned – 5,982 acres – 302 Claims
● Located in the Spor Mountain area, Juab County, Utah, approximately 214 km south-west of Salt Lake City.
● Fully Permitted – including mining permits.
● NI 43-101 Technical Report identified extensive high-grade fluorspar with low levels of impurities.
● Mining plan approved by BLM.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Ares Strategic Mining Inc.
James Walker
Chief Executive Officer and President
For further information, please contact James Walker by email at info@aresmining.com
DISCLOSURE AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
Companies typically rely on comprehensive feasibility reports on mineral reserve estimates to reduce the risks and uncertainties associated with a production decision. Historically, situations where the issuer decides to put a mineral project into production without first establishing mineral reserves supported by a technical report and completing a feasibility study have a higher risk of economic or technical failure, though some industrial mineral ventures are relatively simple operations with low levels of investment and risk, where the operating entity has determined that a formal prefeasibility or feasibility study in conformance with NI 43-101 and 43-101 CP is not required for a production decision. Based on historical engineering work, geological reports, historical production data and current engineering work completed or in the process by Ares, the Company intends to move forward with the development of its Utah asset.
Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s), the failure to complete the ADS program or Nasdaq listing on the expected timeline or at all, market conditions, regulatory approvals, and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.
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