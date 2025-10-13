Ardelyx to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on October 30, 2025

Ardelyx to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on October 30, 2025

Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced it will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and provide a business update from the third quarter of 2025.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 346-6112 (domestic) or (848) 280-6350 (international) and ask to be joined into the Ardelyx call. Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously webcast and will be available under the Investors section of the company's website at www.ardelyx.com . The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 30 days following the call.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA ® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH ® (tenapanor). Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL ® (tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been approved in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter) , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Investor and Media Contacts:
Caitlin Lowie
clowie@ardelyx.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

