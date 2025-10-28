Arcturus Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on November 10, 2025

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the "Company", "Arcturus", Nasdaq: ARCT), a commercial messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of liver and respiratory rare disease therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines, today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 after the market close on Monday, November 10 and will also host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time on November 10, 2025.

Arcturus Therapeutics Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

  • Monday, November 10, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Domestic: 1-800-274-8461
  • International: 1-203-518-9814
  • Conference ID: ARCTURUS
  • Webcast: Link

About Arcturus

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) is a commercial mRNA medicines and vaccines company with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR® mRNA technology (sa-mRNA) and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus developed KOSTAIVE®, the first self-amplifying messenger RNA (sa-mRNA) COVID vaccine in the world to be approved. Arcturus has an ongoing global collaboration for innovative mRNA vaccines with CSL Seqirus, and a joint venture in Japan, ARCALIS, focused on the manufacture of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. Arcturus' pipeline includes RNA therapeutic candidates to potentially treat OTC deficiency and cystic fibrosis (CF), along with its partnered mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and influenza. Arcturus' versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, circular RNA, antisense RNA, self-amplifying RNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus' technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (over 500 patents and patent applications in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China, and other countries). For more information, visit www.ArcturusRx.com . In addition, please connect with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

Arcturus Therapeutics
Public Relations & Investor Relations
Neda Safarzadeh
VP, Head of IR/PR/Marketing
(858) 900-2682
IR@ArcturusRx.com

