ARCH Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) will discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results in an investor conference call on Thursday, October 27 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time . The call will be webcast live at https:edge.media-server.commmcpn6238jod .

Arch Resources Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arch Resources, Inc.)

To access the conference call via phone, participants will need to register using the following link, where they will be provided with a telephone number and an access code: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIcf349b78c8f5431e9aa5ebade83ef397 . (Note that this registration process represents a change from the company's past practice of publishing a dial-in number in advance of the call.)

Arch's third quarter 2022 earnings release will be distributed via PR Newswire before the market opens on October 27 and will be posted to the company's website at that time.

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arch-resources-to-announce-third-quarter-2022-results-on-october-27-301649277.html

SOURCE Arch Resources, Inc.

LithiumBank Increases Lithium-Brine Land Position by Over 530,000 Acres in Alberta and Saskatchewan

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) (OTCQX:LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its lithium-brine land holdings in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

LithiumBank has increased its land position over the past month by over 530,000 acres with a strategic focus on Fox Creek, Leduc reef area (Figure 1). Additional Metallic and Industrial Mineral (MIM) Permits were acquired directly from the government of Alberta. The total MIM permits (Alberta), and Mineral leases (Saskatchewan) currently held by LithiumBank are 3.77 million acres, or 1.52 million hectares as shown in Table 1 and Figure 1. The additional permits give LithiumBank a dominant land position in the Fox Creek area, for a total of 1,361,007 contiguous acres.

ProKidney Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointments of Dr. John M. Maraganore and Jennifer Fox

Maraganore brings more than 35 years of scientific, research and development, capital markets and managerial leadership expertise to ProKidney

Fox joins Board with more than 25 years of healthcare investment banking, finance and capital markets experience

Arch Resources Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Delivers record net income for a third straight quarter

Achieves record coking coal realizations and gross coking coal margins

Arch Resources to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 28

ARCH Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) will discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results in an investor conference call that will be broadcast live on Thursday, July 28 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time .

Arch Resources Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arch Resources, Inc.)

Interested participants may access the conference call by dialing 800-289-0720 approximately five to 10 minutes prior to the start time. For participants calling from an overseas location, please dial +1 323-701-0160. No passcode is needed. The call will also be webcast and will be accessible via the "investor" section of the Arch website at http://investor.archrsc.com . Following the live event, a replay and an audio download will be available on the site.

Arch's second quarter 2022 earnings release will be distributed via PR Newswire before the market opens on July 28 and will be posted to the company's website at that time.

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arch-resources-to-announce-second-quarter-2022-results-on-july-28-301585142.html

SOURCE Arch Resources, Inc.

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces 2022 Field Program at Nickel Shäw

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company formally commenced the drilling portion of its 2022 field program on July 1, 2022 at its 100%-owned Nickel Creek's Nickel Shäw Project in the Yukon, Canada .

Nickel Creek Platinum Logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

Following successful completion of the recent C$2.7 million private placement, which included a Flow-Through Offering of C$2.4 million , the Company has secured the necessary funding required to perform an exploration program for the 2022 field season to collect data to facilitate completion of a Prefeasibility Study (" PFS "). This work will include PFS drilling on the Wellgreen deposit to support conversion of inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources and to collect additional geotechnical and hydrogeological data including the characterization of the proposed waste dump and tailings sites. Further drilling is also planned at the Arch exploration target to define the extent of mineralization.

Stuart Harshaw , President and CEO commented "We are looking forward to advancing the Nickel Shäw Project with our extensive program this summer. The nickel market needs projects like ours to develop in order to supply the increasing demand for nickel and copper to produce electric vehicles."

As part of the 2022 field program, the Company will be supported by the Kluane First Nation, the Company's First Nations partner via its operating companies, Kluane Development LP and Kluane Energy LP.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cam Bell , an independent geologist on a consulting retainer contract with the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada , one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska. The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements relating to general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-creek-platinum-announces-2022-field-program-at-nickel-shaw-301580946.html

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/05/c6213.html

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Southern Energy Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Southern Energy Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern") (TSX-V: SOU; AIM: SOUC; OTCQX: SOUTF), a natural gas exploration and production company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Southern Energy Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Southern Energy Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SOUTF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Southern Energy Corp. Announces Commencement of OTCQX Trading and Participation in the Schachter "Catch the Energy" Conference

Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC)(OTCQX:SOUTF), a U.S.-focused, growth-oriented natural gas producer, is pleased to announce that its common shares of no par value in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") are now trading on the OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol of SOUTF. Southern's Common Shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SOU, and on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol SOUC

Southern Energy Corp., Friday, October 14, 2022, Press release picture

OTCQX Graduation

Basin Energy

Maiden Geophysical Survey Defines Multiple Priority Targets At Geikie

Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’, or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce the results of the high resolution airborne radiometric and magnetic survey data (‘Data’) at its Geikie Project (‘Geikie’, or ‘the Project’), located near the eastern margin of the world-class Athabasca basin. Analysis of the Data has identified four additional high priority target areas deemed highly prospective for uranium mineralisation. In addition to this, two previously unrecognised structural corridors have been delineated further enhancing the prospectivity of the Geikie Project area.
Taruga Minerals Limited

Clay Hosted Rare Earths Discovered At Surface

Taruga Minerals Limited (ASX: TAR, Taruga or the Company) is pleased to advise that the first batch of assays have been returned for the rare earth focussed drilling program at Morgans Creek (100% TAR), within the 1,500km2 Mt Craig Project (MCP; 100% TAR). The program was comprised of 2,156m of RAB drilling over 59 drillholes. Drilling (Figure 2) was focussed on testing strike extensions of clay-hosted rare earth element (REE) mineralisation intercepted at Hydrothermal Hill in 2021 in weathered Yednalue quartzite (Figure 1).

