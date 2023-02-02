WALKER RIVER ANNOUNCES ADDTIONAL DRILL RESULTS FROM THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

Arch Resources to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 16

ARCH Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) will discuss its fourth quarter 2022 financial results in an investor conference call on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time .

Interested participants may access the conference call by dialing 877-870-4263 approximately five to 10 minutes prior to the start time. For participants calling from an overseas location, please dial +1 412-317-0790.  No passcode is needed. The call will also be webcast and will be accessible via the "investor" section of the Arch website at http://investor.archrsc.com . Following the live event, a replay and an audio download will be available on the site.

Arch's fourth quarter 2022 earnings release will be distributed via PR Newswire before the market opens on February 16 and will be posted to the company's website at that time.

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

DC Two Limited

DC Two Expands Beyond Data Centres & Infrastructure

DC Two Limited (ASX: DC2) (“DC Two” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated revenue generating data centre, cloud, and software business, is pleased to announce it has signed a binding conditional agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital of managed IT and cloud services provider, Attained Group Pty Ltd (Attained).

nickel creek platinum stock

Nickel Creek Platinum Provides Update on Exploration Program

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2022 drilling and geophysics program at its Nickel Shaw Project in Canada'sYukon Territory with a total drilling of approximately 3,300 metres. The program included eight (8) holes with a total of approximately 2,000 metres of Prefeasibility Study ("PFS") drilling at the Wellgreen deposit which included drilling to support conversion of inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources and the collection of additional geotechnical and hydrogeological data including the characterization of the proposed waste dump and tailings sites. Further, the Company drilled 10 holes with a total of approximately 1,300 metres at the Arch exploration target with the objective to further define the extent of the mineralization discovered in 2021.

Arch Resources Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Generates $454.1 million in cash provided by operating activities

Declares a quarterly cash dividend of $206.4 million , or $10.75 per share

Arch Resources to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on October 27

ARCH Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) will discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results in an investor conference call on Thursday, October 27 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time . The call will be webcast live at https:edge.media-server.commmcpn6238jod .

To access the conference call via phone, participants will need to register using the following link, where they will be provided with a telephone number and an access code: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIcf349b78c8f5431e9aa5ebade83ef397 . (Note that this registration process represents a change from the company's past practice of publishing a dial-in number in advance of the call.)

Arch's third quarter 2022 earnings release will be distributed via PR Newswire before the market opens on October 27 and will be posted to the company's website at that time.

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arch-resources-to-announce-third-quarter-2022-results-on-october-27-301649277.html

SOURCE Arch Resources, Inc.

LithiumBank Increases Lithium-Brine Land Position by Over 530,000 Acres in Alberta and Saskatchewan

LithiumBank Increases Lithium-Brine Land Position by Over 530,000 Acres in Alberta and Saskatchewan

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) (OTCQX:LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its lithium-brine land holdings in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

LithiumBank has increased its land position over the past month by over 530,000 acres with a strategic focus on Fox Creek, Leduc reef area (Figure 1). Additional Metallic and Industrial Mineral (MIM) Permits were acquired directly from the government of Alberta. The total MIM permits (Alberta), and Mineral leases (Saskatchewan) currently held by LithiumBank are 3.77 million acres, or 1.52 million hectares as shown in Table 1 and Figure 1. The additional permits give LithiumBank a dominant land position in the Fox Creek area, for a total of 1,361,007 contiguous acres.

Bryah Resources

High-Grade Rock Chips Up To 54.9% Mn Confirms Further Manganese Prospectivity

Bryah Resources Limited (ASX: BYH, “Bryah” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce manganese rock chip and drilling results at its 49% owned Bryah Basin manganese project. The results are part of the program drilled in July 2022 in addition to mapping and associated rock chips in new areas. Bryah (49%) and OM (Manganese) Ltd (OMM) (51%) have a Joint Venture (JV) to undertake exploration to test targets in the area, with a view to commencing manganese production. OMM is a wholly owned subsidiary of OM Holdings Limited (ASX: OMH), one of the world’s leading suppliers of manganese ores.

Anson Resources

Paradox Lithium Project, USA Benchmark World Tour

Anson Resources Limited (ASX: ASN) (Anson, the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Click here for the full ASX Release

Global Lithium Resources Limited

Positive Drilling Results At Manna Underpin Potential Future Resource Upgrade

Established multi-asset Western Australian lithium company Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1, “Global Lithium” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that further assay data has been received for its 100% owned Manna Lithium Project, located 100km east of Kalgoorlie.

Redstone Resources

Quarterly Report For The Period Ending 31 December 2022

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX: RDS) (Redstone or the Company) presents its quarterly report for the period ending 31 December 2022 (the Quarter).

Marquee Resources

Quarterly Activities Report December 2022

Marquee Resources Limited (ASX: MQR) (“MQR or The Company”) is pleased to provide this Quarterly Activities Report for the December 2022 quarter.
Auric Mining

Auric Mining Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Click here for the full ASX Release

