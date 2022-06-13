GamingInvesting News

Make Father's Day Extra Special With a Gift Dad Really Wants -
NBA JAM: SHAQ EDITION and GOLDEN TEE 3D Arcade Machines

Forget the tie and boring coffee mug. This year, give dad the gift he really wants the joy of playing his favorite sports games from the luxury of his living room or man cave! With Arcade1Up's Golden Tee 3D and NBA JAM™: SHAQ EDITION dad can make that putt or slam dunk without getting out of last year's gift the dreaded bathrobe. Both are available now for last minute shopping dad will never know! at Arcade1up.com.

Arcade1Up's Golden Tee 3d, The perfect gift for the Dad who loves golfing.

No need to duck and cover your head when dad yells "FORE!" with Golden Tee 3D . The number one bar arcade game for over two decades, Arcade1Up's Golden Tee 3D features eight games including World Class Bowling and Shuffle Shot. Sporting a sleek new design and online leaderboards, dad's game will be out of the bunker in no time.

Like the big man himself, NBA JAM: SHAQ EDITION is larger than life, coming in at 67 inches with a 19-inch screen making it a conversation piece whether next to dad's recliner in the living room, his man cave or home office. Arcade1Up's largest machine yet, NBA JAM: SHAQ EDITION features three games – NBA JAM™, NBA JAM TOURNAMENT EDITION™ and NBA HANGTIME™ – and is WiFi enabled, allowing dad to join forces with up to three friends or family members at any time for a quick pick-up game or a championship-style match.

In addition to the best at-home retro sports collection, Arcade1Up has dozens of other nostalgia-infused offerings including Legacy Edition arcade machines of fan-favorite classics Atari Legacy Centipede, Midway Legacy Mortal Kombat 30 th Anniversary and Bandai Namco Legacy Pac Mania.  Arcade1up's Infinity Game Table™, a tabletop gaming experience for the whole family, with games including CLUE®, HARRY POTTER™ Wizard's Chess, TICKET TO RIDE®, SCRABBLE®, MONOPOLY®, CHUTES & LADDERS® and more.

Arcade1Up's Golden Tee 3D and NBA JAM: SHAQ EDITION arcade machines retail for $699.99 . Golden Tee 3D is available for purchase now, and NBA JAM: SHAQ EDITION is currently up for pre-order with free shipping on both machines available through Father's Day and NBA JAM: SHAQ EDITION will start shipping in September.

Contact:
Robert Pellarin
robert@tastemakersllc.com

NBA JAM Shaq Edition, the perfect gift for the Dad who loves to jam out the retro way.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcade1up-offers-the-best-at-home-sports-experiences-for-dad-301566594.html

SOURCE Arcade1Up

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gamers Fighting Climate Change - Wooga Commits to Plant 200,000 Trees Following Successful In-Game Tree-Planting Event with June's Journey Players

- Following a successful tree-planting event in June's Journey ®, the #1 highest grossing hidden object game worldwide* from Playtika ® studio and mobile games developer Wooga ®, Wooga has committed to plant 200,000 trees in 2022. This is a result of June's Journey's participation in the 2022 Green Game Jam, a vital player-driven initiative to highlight the important role we can all play in protecting the world we live in. This is the second year in a row that Wooga has joined the Green Game Jam, this year committing to plant 8 times more trees versus 2021 as Wooga decided to significantly scale up the initiative following last year's success when June's Journey players succeeded to reach the targeted number of planted trees within a mere 90 minutes.

As part of 2022's Green Game Jam, Wooga, in collaboration with search engine Ecosia, has committed to planting 200,000 trees in 2022 in locations across the globe where they are needed most. Between 5th and 6th June 2022, trees began to be planted virtually and in the real-world via June's Journey player contributions.

Between 5 th -6 th June, Wooga, in collaboration with search engine Ecosia and as part of this year's Green Game Jam , saw trees planted virtually via June's Journey player contributions. The popular free-to-play mobile game offered players the opportunity to re-forest in-game while collectively promoting direct climate action and planting trees in locations across the globe where they are needed most. Ecosia, tasked with coordinating the tree-planting in the real world, supports over 60 tree planting projects across more than 30 countries worldwide, prioritizing biodiversity hotspots - areas with a particularly large number of rare species.

The Green Game Jam is an initiative from the Playing for the Planet Alliance which is facilitated by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). It aims to leverage participants' player bases to inspire people to learn and act in support of the environment through green activations in games. The 2022 Jam themes are Food, Forests and our Future and the collective goal amongst participating gaming studios is to shift one million players' food choices for the environment and plant and protect one million trees. This year saw the largest edition of the Green Game Jam to date, featuring roughly 40 studios worldwide.

Nai Chang , Managing Director at Wooga, said: "Given the overwhelming enthusiasm and passion demonstrated by our players during our 2021 Green Game Jam initiative it was clear to us that in 2022 we can and should aim much higher. We are over the moon that we managed to 8X the number of trees to be planted this year! This fits our belief at Wooga in the importance of creating awareness of, and taking action against, climate change; the least we all ought to do as individuals, consumers and responsible businesses."

Sam Barratt , Chief of Youth, Education and Advocacy in UNEP's Ecosystems Division, said: "It's great to see Wooga's growing contribution to restoring landscapes as a result of the Green Game Jam. We look forward to seeing what more Wooga can do to restore landscapes through the power of play in the coming years."

Jon Marks , Head of Business Development at Ecosia, said: "We're delighted to provide a simple way for June's Journey players to be climate active as they come together for the Green Game Jam. Partnering with conscious companies like Wooga enables us to continue to fund and protect reforestation in biodiversity projects around the world to future-proof our planet."

Alongside this year's tree-planting event, Wooga continues to create awareness for this year's Green Game Jam with activities on its social media, is conducting pre- and post-campaign surveys to better understand players' opinions towards green activations in games and invites the player community to participate in a forest-themed quiz with a chance to win exciting in-game bonuses.

This follows the successful participation of Wooga in the Green Game Jam last year which saw real-world trees planted for the purchase of in-game tree decorations at June's Journey up to 25,000 trees - this Wooga initiative received the 2021 'Player's Choice' award. This was in addition to Wooga's in-game fundraising campaign organized with TreeSisters on Earth Day 2021 when ~116,000 trees were planted as part of the charity campaign Root to Rise.

Wooga has been building its corporate social sustainability (CSR) efforts in recent years, becoming a carbon neutral mobile games developer since 2020 and increasingly promoting eco-friendly and climate-active messaging across its games while implementing small yet meaningful acts across at its Berlin -based studio such as stopping the use of bottled water and switching to entirely green energy.

June's Journey is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play .

* Between January 2020 and April 2022 , June's Journey was #1 by Consumer Spend within the Hidden Object (Puzzle) Subgenre across Worldwide iOS & Google Play, according to Data.ai.

About Wooga®

Wooga GmbH, the Berlin -based mobile games developer established in 2009, has created successful and unique mobile app games including June's Journey, Pearl's Peril® and Switchcraft®. In 2018, Wooga was acquired by social games company Playtika.

About June's Journey®

June's Journey invites players to relax with a story of romance, intrigue, and mystery in a glamorous hidden object game straight from the roaring 20s. Players have the opportunity to step into the role of amateur detective June Parker and set out on a journey and escape to a bygone age as they search for hidden object clues, from the parlors of New York to the sidewalks of Paris .

About Playtika®

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel , and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has offices worldwide and employs over 4,000 employees.

About Green Game Jam

The first Green Game Jam was born out of the gaming industry's commitments at the 2019 Climate Action Summit, after which many of the members of the Playing for the Planet Alliance wanted to do more to leverage the power of gaming. The Playing for the Planet Alliance was created to support the video gaming industry to achieve the following core objectives: 1. To rally the industry to reduce its carbon footprint and to ensure it has the tools to measure, reduce, and set targets to decarbonise. 2. To inspire environmental action through green activations in games. 3. To share the learnings of the initiative so that others in the industry can follow suit. 4. To explore new strategies for the future around new games and approaches to storytelling.

About Ecosia

Ecosia is the search engine that plants trees, planting in 30+ countries with local organizations. Ecosia restores and protects biodiversity hotspots and, instead of monocultures, it grows over 500 different native species where they are needed most – always shoulder-to-shoulder with local communities.

Playtika Logo (PRNewsfoto/Playtika)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamers-fighting-climate-change--wooga-commits-to-plant-200-000-trees-following-successful-in-game-tree-planting-event-with-junes-journey-players-301565872.html

SOURCE Playtika

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Vanta Leagues and Raidiant to Host Summer Youth Esports Leagues

Vanta Leagues, a youth esports development program, today announced the next stage of its partnership with Raidiant, an initiative focused on celebrating and championing opportunities for women gamers.

After operating a successful Raidiant Academy camp, Vanta Leagues and Raidiant will launch a full youth esports development league later this month.  There will be separate leagues for Rocket League and VALORANT, two of the top esports titles.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Idle Angels Roleplaying Game Celebrates 2nd Anniversary with Epic Two-week Upgrade

Millions of Users Across the Globe Will Enjoy High-Level Perks and New Features

International game publishing company Mujoy Games is excited to announce a 2-week event in honor of Idle Angels 2 nd anniversary, taking place from June 17 through July 1, 2022 . During these two weeks, users of the popular idle roleplaying game—which has amassed 4 million players across 20 countries on five continents—will enjoy new features and upgrades that promise to dramatically enhance the game experience.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Global Esports Federations announces Dubai as host city for Global Esports Games 2025

GEF delegation confirms announcement at the Season 2022 kick-off of Global Esports Tour in Dubai

The Global Esports Federation has confirmed Dubai as the host city for the GEF's flagship Global Esports Games 2025 while the GEF delegation, led by CEO, Paul J. Foster was at the Season 2022 LIVE kick-off of the Global Esports Tour staged at the Dubai World Trade Centre from June 9-11 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Top American Gamer Celebrity Jerome Backs The gDEX Metaverse With His 9 million Followers

The revolutionary Play to Earn gaming platform www.gDEXmetaverse.com (Decentralized Finance Gaming Platform Exchange) today revealed that star gamer Jerome ASF is a key Advisor at gDEX in an initiative to build the platform that not only exceeds expectations but builds endless possibilities for all. gDEX has already created major ripples in the Metaverse with its one-of-a-kind offering to gamers, creators, and guilds.

Top American Gamer Celebrity Jerome Backs The gDEX Metaverse With His 9 million Followers

As an Advisor to the gDEX, Jerome brings his vast experience and understanding of the gaming industry's many nuances, the gaps yet to be addressed, the impact that gDEX can have on mainstream gaming, and in charting a future roadmap for the platform along with other visionaries.

"We are incredibly proud  of this partnership with Jerome. His unique style inspires our teams to further push the limits on user experience and in solving several unmet needs of the gaming community. The gDEX team is set to change the way gamers, creators and guilds engage with the multiverse in the play to earn world," said J.D. Salbego, Founder & CEO, gDEX Multiverse. Jerome ASF ( Jerome Aceti ) continues to be a massive online gaming celebrity, with multiple YouTube channels attracting millions of subscribers and fans. Jerome's engaging content includes gaming videos, unique challenges, and interactions. His  huge fan base is in awe of the excellent gaming strategies that he shares with them from time to time, which most of them find hard to crack. His channels are packed with high entertainment quotients and have played a key role in fueling the gaming culture with such vigor.

When asked about his new advisory role, Jerome said, "I am so excited to be an advisor for the gDex platform! I believe it will define the future of gaming and drive us into the future of web3."

Jerome's 9 million-strong followers and 2 billion+ content views are a clear testimony of his leadership in the industry. Joining in as an Advisor, Jerome has placed his trust, and that of his followers, into gDEX's transformative vision for the gaming industry.

About the Gaming Icon, Jerome ASF:

Jerome's YouTube career began over 14 years ago with a vlog channel started with friends. Quickly he transitioned to his true passion of gaming, rapidly growing an audience 10 years ago on the game Minecraft. Over the years he has been able to work with many AAA brands across a variety of genres. Jerome runs separate channels for variety gaming and Roblox. He brings to these channels the same excitement and vigor that has driven his career for 14 years.

Jerome's established following is also the gDEX metaverse's potential user base – from established game studios with existing titles looking to tokenize their gaming assets into NFTs and use a robust tokenized gaming economy, to game developers who want to create whole casual games from the ground up, to gamers seeking reward-driven gaming NFTs in the open metaverse.

Connect with Jerome on his social media pages:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JeromeASF
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeromeASF
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/JeromeASF/about
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/JeromeAceti/

About The gDEX Metaverse:

The ground-breaking gDEX is the meeting point of three important segments: metaverses, gaming, and DeFi, each with its own promising market and exponential opportunity.

The gDEX (Decentralized Finance Gaming Platform Exchange) is a revolutionary Play to Earn platform powering gamers, creators, and guilds in the Metaverse. gDEX Metaverse acts as a unified GameFi layer enabling interoperability across the metaverse which hosts a suite of robust chain agnostic no-coding needed tools and DeFi fueled GameFi token economy for gamers to maximize the value of their effort, for creators to create and onboard games easily, and for guilds to manage and grow their guilds like never before — all attached to their unique metaverse passport.

Learn more about gDEX Metaverse here:

Website: https://gdexmetaverse.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gDEXMetaverse
Discord: https://discord.gg/gdexmetaverse
Telegram: https://t.me/gdexmetaverse
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thegdexmetaverse

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-american-gamer-celebrity-jerome-backs-the-gdex-metaverse-with-his-9-million-followers-301566250.html

SOURCE gDEX METAVERSE

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NetEase Releases NARAKA: BLADEPOINT on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC and with Xbox Game Pass for Global Audience on June 23

- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company") and Xbox today announced that NARAKA: BLADEPOINT an up to 60-player PVP mythical action combat game, will be launched on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC and with Game Pass on June 23 and be available for pre-order beginning on June 12 . The announcement was officially unveiled at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 earlier today, marking a pivotal milestone for NetEase as it builds its position in the global console market.

Developed and published by NetEase, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT has been appreciated by over 10 million players worldwide since its release in last August, turning it into one of the best-selling PC games in 2021 globally. In this game, players can experience the excitement of melee combat and world exploration with their selected heroes and weapons, competing with other foes to be the last one standing. The launch of its console version represents the debut of NetEase's games on the Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass, as well as the Company's first time participating in the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×