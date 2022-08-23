GamingInvesting News

New Home Arcade Machine with NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal

Basketball fans can now bring one of the greatest players of all time into their living room, mancave or home office. Arcade1Up the leader in at-home retro game entertainment, today announced the release of NBA JAM™: SHAQ EDITION home arcade machine, its largest home arcade cabinet yet, sporting artwork of Shaq on each side of the cabinet. With the release of NBA JAM ™ : SHAQ EDITION and Golden Tee 3D earlier this year along with the company's recent announcement to bring back NFL Blitz after 25 years with the first at-home experience in NFL Blitz Legends - Arcade1Up is making a concerted push into the at-home retro sports arcade machine category.

Don't miss your shot to own a piece of NBA nostalgia with Arcade1Up's NBA JAM SHAQ Edition Arcade Machine.

"We are honored to have worked closely with Shaq to create his very own arcade machine," said Scott Bachrach , CEO, Arcade1Up. "The pure scale of it is something our fans have been asking for since our inception – we thought, who better to make a large-scale machine than the world's favorite big man!"

At 67 inches tall with a 19-inch screen, NBA JAM: SHAQ EDITION is Arcade1Up's largest machine yet and features three classic games NBA JAM™, NBA JAM TOURNAMENT EDITION™ and NBA HANGTIME™. Sporting Shaq's distinct silhouette on each side of the cabinet, the Wi-Fi connected arcade machine allows gamers to play up to four opponents from their own NBA JAM™: SHAQ EDITION or on Arcade1Up's original NBA JAM™ arcade machine.

NBA JAM : SHAQ EDITION is now available for $699.99 at Arcade1Up.com, Best Buy and GameStop stores in the U.S. and at Walmart , Best Buy and The Brick in Canada .

It's time to play again! Home entertainment titan Tastemakers presents Arcade1Up, a line of award-winning, innovative ¾ scale home arcade and pinball machines featuring licensed retro games from the golden age of arcades. Arcade1Up's classic titles include Terminator 2, Tron™, Street Fighters™, X-Men, Mortal Kombat®, Atari, Pong®, PAC-MAN™, NBA Jam™, Star Wars™, Marvel Super Heroes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™, and more. For more information, check out Arcade1Up.com and on social: Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , TikTok and YouTube .

About Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the world's most successful athlete-turned-businessmen, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restaurateur, and brand ambassador, Shaquille O'Neal's signature "Business of Fun" mantra resonates throughout each of his countless endeavors.

The 15-time NBA All-Star's unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer.  Currently, O'Neal is an analyst on TNT's Emmy Award-winning "Inside the NBA."

O'Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, established The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation which provides resources for underserved youth. He also gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq to School, Shaqsgiving, and Shaq a Claus.

The launch of his Las Vegas eatery Big Chicken has further elevated Shaquille's status as he has positioned himself as a successful restaurateur. The brand currently has sites open in Las Vegas , Glendale, CA , two Carnival Cruise Ships ( Mardi Gras and Radiance), Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle , UBS Arena in New York with many more locations under development.

News Contact:
Media@tastemakersllc.com

Get your game on with Arcade1Up's NBA JAM SHAQ Edition now available at partnered retailers and direct from Arcade1Up.com.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Zilliqa enters the gaming space with the shooter game, WEB3WAR.

Ahead of the company's appearance at the leading European digital games trade fair Gamescom, Zilliqa announces the name of its first game, WEB3WAR, a first-person shooter game with AAA-level design at its core

- Zilliqa ( https:www.zilliqa.com ), a high-performance, high-security, and low-fee layer-1 blockchain protocol, announces the name of the new first-person shooter (FPS) game, WEB3WAR. This announcement comes ahead of Zilliqa's attendance this week at Gamescom, Europe's leading trade fair for digital games culture.

GameOn & RDB Car Club Turn On Their Engines for Web3 Games

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF), a leading game technology company partnered with the world's biggest IPs to launch, operate, and monetize web3 games, today announces a partnership with RDB Car Club. The web3 project is a partnership between RDB LA a celebrity-favorite auto body shop with millions of YouTube views, and Blockc hn Media Inc the all female-owned public relations agency to top tier web3 companies.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's biggest sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games. GameOn turns fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences.

RDB LA customers include model Kendall Jenner , NFL Super Bowl champion Jalen Ramsey , eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard , and singer-songwriter sensations Khalid and Billie Eilish . As part of the partnership, RDB Car Club will license GameOn's technology to hyperfuel web3 engagement, retention, and revenue, in particular for their recently-launched NFT collection. GameOn will also receive 10% equity ownership in the RDB Car Club project, including 10% revenue share on all NFT sales from the effective date.

"We're thrilled to enter the auto category to help drive engagement, retention, and monetization for RDB Car Club," said Matt Bailey , CEO of GameOn. "We continue to showcase the flexibility of our content-agnostic platform - onboarding new partners, securing recurring revenue, and adding to our bottom line. Our foot is on the profitability pedal!"

RDB Car Club and RDB LA CEO Mano Yeghikian said, "The feeling of excitement is mutual. As a long time gamer it has been a childhood dream to see my cars in a game. This transition into the gaming industry seemed like a natural progression for the RDB ecosystem. There is no better company to bring value to my community than the GameOn team."

As part of GameOn's broader initiative to expand within the web3 ecosystem, the company expects to capitalize on all avenues of its partnerships which include, but are not limited to: upfront setup fees, recurring monthly license fees, and revenue share from the initial mint and ongoing secondary sales of NFTs. With partners like Chibi Dinos , Tetavi, and now RDB Car Club, GameOn continues to leverage this tailwind with its growing portfolio of web3 partners.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:
Matt Bailey, Director & Chief Executive Officer
GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.
matt@gameon.app

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's biggest sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games. We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences, and getting upside in the entire economic cycle of web3 games. With a diverse team of web3, gaming, sports, and media veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, EA, Dapper Labs, and the Brooklyn Nets, GameOn works with broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments, and web3 companies to launch best-in-class web3 games. Customers include NBCUniversal, Bravo, MX Player, Chibi Dinos , and Gaming Society.

ABOUT RDB CAR CLUB LLC.

RDB Car Club LLC. is a web3 gaming company in partnership with RDB LA and Blockchn Media Inc . With over 35 years of family experience in the auto collision industry and a Celebrity favorite for custom design & build, it was a natural progression for the founders of RDB LA to take the leap into the web3 industry. Holders can use one of the 5,000 custom luxury car NFTs in the official RDB Car Club mobile game or race their RDB NFT car in a play and earn game launching mid 2023. Learn more on our website .

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, execution of business strategy, future performance and future growth, business prospects, synergies and opportunities of the Company and its related subsidiaries, and other factors beyond the Company's control.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made, including, but not limited to the Company being able to capitalize on the acquired assets, the ability of acquired assets to maintain its value as presently contemplated, the synergies of the acquired assets with the Company's operations, and such other assumptions presented in the Company's disclosure record. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and GameOn disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Wemade Holds the 1st Anniversary Event of MIR4 Global Service!

  • Starting today (23rd), "Divine Dragon's Blessing", hunting and attendance events will be held
  • Expanding communication with users through MIR4 official community events
  • Introducing new servers for only NFT characters to enter to provide a pleasant playing environment

- Wemade's masterpiece MMORPG MIR4 will hold events to celebrate the 1st anniversary of its global service.

Wemade Holds the 1st Anniversary Event of MIR4 Global Service!

The "Divine Dragon's Blessing" event runs for one month starting today (23rd), and all users who have failed in combining items such as Dragon Materials, Spirit Stones, and Skill Tomes will be given an opportunity to try again.

Participants in the attendance event can receive up to two tickets. Users can choose one highest-grade item boxes from the items that they have failed in combining and try again.

A hunting event will be held for two weeks. Users can hunt monsters and collect exchange items "Cintamani Stones," which can be exchanged for "Mir's Gold Coffer" through NPCs located in each region.

When participants acquire "Mir's Gold Coffer", they will receive Epic Dragon Materials, Epic grade accessories, various Summon Tickets, and a challenge box, which contains Legendary Spirit Treasures and Magic Stones.

From September 6 (Tue), users who participate in the attendance event for two weeks will receive a "Rapid Growth Support Box" every day, which can be used to increase the level-up speed.

Many events will be available in the official community of MIR4. "Master of Customization" event allows participants to create any image they want using the in-game customization feature. A contest will be held for the top 4 images, but rewards will be given to all users who vote.

A surprise event will offer generous rewards according to the cumulative number of participations. Players must simply take a screenshot of the 1st Anniversary announcement that will be randomly displayed for 3 days.

MIR4 now has six new servers that only Character NFTs can enter. These new servers will create a more pleasant playing environment for users and increase the value of Character NFTs.

Luduson G Inc. Issued Letter to Shareholders Covering New Business Initiatives on Post Pandemic Growth Plan

Luduson G Inc. (OTC:LDSN) issued letter to shareholders today covering new business initiatives on post pandemic growth plan:

Letter to our shareholders

Influence Mobile Named #6 Best Workplace in Washington by Puget Sound Business Journal

Rewarded engagement company Influence Mobile today announced Puget Sound Business Journal has honored the company on its annual list of ' Washington's Best Workplaces ' for the second consecutive year. The ranking is based on an independent survey of employees, who cited a high level of trust in leadership along with a fun and collaborative working culture as primary reasons why Influence Mobile is a great place to work. Influence Mobile ranked #6 among companies with less than 50 employees.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from Puget Sound Business Journal for the incredible team and culture we've built at Influence Mobile," said Daniel Todd , founder and CEO of Influence Mobile. "Helping our employees grow, be happy and thrive continues to be one of our core objectives, and this award helps validate all of the work we've put into fostering a supportive and rewarding work environment."

Bright Star Studios Appoints Leadership Team as It Prepares The Studio for Next Stage of Global Growth

CEO and Founder Mark Laursen appoints Bright Star industry powerhouses: Co-Founder Joris Huijbregts named Chief Development Officer. Mo Fadl joins as Chief Publishing Officer, Amber Sutera (Vice President of Marketing) and Christophe Celard (Vice President of Operations) among other significant leadership additions across Player Experience and Business Development.

The new leadership additions bring diverse experience across gaming, entertainment and tech, as the global gaming studio prepares for significant growth.

