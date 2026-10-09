Arc Mineral Royalties Appoints Integral Wealth Securities as Market Maker

Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ARO) ("Arc" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide market making services in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Integral is an independent Canadian investment dealer regulated by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO). Integral will provide market making services to support orderly trading and enhance liquidity in the Company's common shares. These activities will be undertaken in compliance with applicable securities laws and TSXV policies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Integral will receive a monthly cash fee of C$6,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement has a minimum term of three months, following which it may be terminated by the Company upon 30 days' written notice. There are no performance-based compensation arrangements, and Integral will not receive any shares, options or other securities of the Company as compensation.

Integral is an arm's-length party to the Company and will conduct its market-making activities independently, and to the knowledge of the Company, does not currently have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. The retention of Integral is subject to regulatory approval by TSXV.

About Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd.

Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd. is a mining royalty and streaming company focused on establishing a portfolio of high-conviction royalty assets. Through a strategic partnership with Karri Capital Partners, Arc combines an experienced royalty management team with project development expertise to pursue both traditional royalty transactions and differentiated royalty creation opportunities. Arc's foundational asset is a 1% NSR royalty over the Mt Henry Gold Project in Western Australia, with an option to acquire an additional 1% NSR royalty.

For further information

Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd. | Adam Davidson, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director | 757-208-5171 | info@arcroyalties.com | www.arcroyalties.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318430

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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