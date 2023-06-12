Aranjin Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Effective at the opening, June 15, 2023 , the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire June 19, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business June 19, 2023 .
TRADE DATES
June 15, 2023 - TO SETTLE – June 16, 2023
June 16, 2023 - TO SETTLE – June 19, 2023
June 19 , 2023 - TO SETTLE – June 19, 2023
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date :
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
________________________________________
PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Preferred LP Units, Series 1: US$0.28125
Payable Date: July 31, 2023
Record Date: June 30, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: June 29 , 2023
________________________________________
23/06/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BIG TREE CARBON INC. ("BIGT ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on March 31, 2023 :
Number of Shares: 6,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share
Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 for a two (2) year period
Number of Placees: 9 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Broker's Fee: IBK Capital Corp. - $20,500 in cash and 545,000 broker warrants
Pollitt & Co. Inc. - 55,000 broker warrants
Worldsource Financial Management Inc. - $3,500 in cash
Broker Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at $0.05 for a 24-month period.
The Company issued a news release on April 21, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
DEVERON CORP. ("FARM ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company's prospectus supplement dated April 26, 2023 (the "Prospectus Supplement"), to a short form base shelf prospectus dated November 30, 2021 , (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), qualifying the distribution of 16,774,194 common shares of the Company, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission on November 30, 2021 . Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the Base Shelf Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia , Alberta , Saskatchewan , Manitoba , New Brunswick , Nova Scotia , Prince Edward Island , Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.
The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on May 5, 2023 and May 17, 2023 for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,200,000 .
Finder(s): Research Capital Corporation and Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Offering: 16,774,194 common shares
Unit Price: $0.31 per common share
Finder(s) Fees: An aggregate of $144,577 and 451,613 non-transferrable finder warrants. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.31 for an 18-month period.
For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement and news releases dated April 14, 2023 , April 25, 2023 , May 5, 2023 and May 17, 2023 .
_______________________________________
HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non arm's length disposition of certain hemp and hemp drying assets ("Assets") located in Lajord, Saskatchewan in partial settlement of a loan. Pursuant to a partial settlement agreement ("Agreement") dated December 31, 2022 , KF Hemp Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, will dispose of all the right, title and interest in all of its Assets to KF Kambeitz Farms Inc. to settle $1,200,000 of its indebtedness with the remaining balance on the loan payable on October 31 , 2025.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 15, 2023 and June 6, 2023 .
________________________________________
OPAWICA EXPLORATIONS INC. ("OPW ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2023 :
Number of Shares : 6,379,998 Units
Purchase Price : $0.10 per Share
Warrant : 6,379,998 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,379,998 shares
Warrant Purchase Price: $0.15 for 3 years from the date of issuance, subject to accelerated expiry
Number of Place : 21 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
3
2
2,650,000
350,000
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
N/A
N/A
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 23, 2023 , announcing the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
PESORAMA INC. ("PESO ") ("PESO.WT ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:49 a.m. PST, June 9, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PESORAMA INC. ("PESO ") ("PESO.WT ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, June 9, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on March 31, 2023 :
Number of Shares: 5,675,000 non-flow-through common shares
11,538,230 flow-through common shares
13,679,000 premium flow-through common shares
Purchase Price: CDN$0.20 per non-flow-through common share
CDN$0.235 per flow-through common share
CDN$0.285 per premium flow-through common share
Warrants: 15,446,115 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,446,115 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.25 until May 08, 2024
Number of Placees: 34 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
1
75,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
3
2,280,704
Broker's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $278,819.97 in cash and 1,121,969 broker warrants
3L Capital Inc. - $139,409.98 in cash and 548,673 broker warrants
Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. - $46,469.99 in cash and 182,891 broker warrants
Broker Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.20 until May 08, 2025 .
The Company issued a news release on May 08, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 16,629,167
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 23, 2020
Previously Extended Expiry Date of Warrants: June 23, 2023
New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 29, 2023
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 16,666,667 shares with 16,666,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 3, 2020 , and previously extended by the Exchange effective June 15, 2022 and December 5, 2022 .
________________________________________
Vizsla Copper Corp. ("VCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 16, 2023 :
Number of Shares: 9,100,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one non-transferrable Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). 16,668,333 flow-through common shares ("FT Shares").
Purchase Price: $0.22 per Unit and $0.24 per FT Share.
Warrants: 4,550,000 whole Warrants to purchase 3,507,000 Shares.
Warrant Price: $0.30 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
Number of Placees: 77 placees.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider= Y /
Name Pro Group= P Number of Securities
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: P 4,625,700
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Finder Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$330,144
N/A
1,421,050
Finder Warrants are exercisable at $.22 per Finder Share until June 1, 2025 , being two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on June 1 , 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
__________________________________
VR RESOURCES LTD. ("VRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 2, 2023 :
Number of Shares: 2,422,222 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one non-transferrable Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). 2,051,282 flow-through units ("FT Units"), each FT Unit consisting of one flow-through common share ("FT Share") and one-half of one Warrant.
Purchase Price: $0.18 per Unit and $0.195 per FT Unit.
Warrants: 3,447,863 whole Warrants to purchase 3,447,863 Shares.
Warrant Price: $0.25 exercisable for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.
Number of Placees: 3 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider= Y /
Name Pro Group= P Number of Securities
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
[1 Pro Group member] P 2,051,282 FT Units
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Finder Warrants
Finder's Fee:
[1 Finder]
$24,000
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on June 7 , 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
__________________________________
