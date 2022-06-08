Gaming Investing News

Appota Group announced today the close of a financing round led by Mirae Asset Venture Investment with participation from other strategic partners. The investment is earmarked for developing the company's blockchain ecosystem based on its 10-year gaming publishing business.

Anthony Tran , group co-founder and COO, said in a statement: "We are excited to have Mirae Venture on this journey. As an Appota investor since 2017, Mirae's guidance has been crucial to our focus on continuous innovation. This initiative will make blockchain technology more accessible to gamers, developers, and community members."

One project, ChainVerse, aims to serve hundreds of local independent game studios by removing the steep learning curve and letting developers focus on building great games. Tuan Nguyen , ChainVerse CEO, said: "We provide developers with powerful, effective, and affordable tools for integrating blockchain digital assets and reaching 50 million mobile users in Appota's ecosystem."

Another project initiative, AceStarter, is a next-generation launchpad that curates and launches world-class blockchain projects globally. The platform is a bridge that connects communities and investors with high-potential, early-stage offerings.

Tran concluded: "With ChainVerse and AceStarter, we are well poised to capitalize on opportunities not unlike the early Internet revolution. Appota will debut products relating to game guilds management platform and web3 game streaming platform by the end of this year."

About Appota:

Appota is a pioneer technology solutions and digital entertainment content provider in Vietnam . The company's entertainment ecosystem comprises over 55 million users globally. It is a top three game publisher in the country and an official partner of the Facebook Gaming Creator network.

Appota Website: https://appota.com/
ChainVerse Website: https://chainverse.org/
AceStarter Website: https://acestarter.finance/

About Mirae Asset Venture Investment

Mirae Asset Venture Investment invests in and supports innovative growth-stage technology companies around the world. The firm works with founders on strategy, M&A, and restructuring initiatives to set the foundations for business scalability and success.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appota-lands-mirae-funding-for-blockchain-initiative-301562424.html

SOURCE Appota

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Ubisoft launches its first investment fund for indie studios in Quebec

Ubisoft is launching Ubisoft RADAR, its first-ever $10 million investment fund dedicated to identifying, financing, and supporting games created by independent studios in Quebec .

Keep reading... Show less

Esports Franchise Valhallan Acquires North American Esports League, Announces Plans for League Expansion Domestically and Internationally

Valhallan Makes Its Arrival to the Esports Industry Known, Pursuing Aggressive Growth, Plans Global League Expansion Starting with the U.K.

New esports franchise concept Valhallan announced today its acquisition of the North American Esports League (NAEL), the largest youth (under 15 years old) esports league with more than 100 total teams. The move establishes Valhallan as a leader in youth esports, bringing its exclusive training program and arenas together with high-profile tournament play.

Keep reading... Show less

Muscular Dystrophy Association Announces MDA Rivals, A Streaming Event Featuring Special Guests Including Indianapolis Colts Running Back Nyheim Hines and More

One-day competition on Saturday, June 18 , aims to support funding for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.

WhatWhereWhen: The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) will host "MDA Rivals," a one-day streaming event featuring the stars of the MDA's Let's Play gaming community and professional streamers, including Indianapolis Colts running back and the MDA 2022 National Spokesperson Nyheim Hines, on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 7-8pm ET on Twitch .

Keep reading... Show less

Myria has announced free-to-claim Alliance Sigil NFT for all new and existing community members

  • The Myriaverse asks members to join an Alliance — Federation, Vector Prime or Equinox — to signify their stance against "the Rift", and complete missions to be rewarded with an Alliance Sigil NFT
  • Each Alliance Sigil NFT will also grant holders additional access and utility, which will be revealed at a later date.

Myria Studios the blockchain gaming division of Myria announced that the company is rewarding its community members with its inaugural NFT drop — a free-to-claim Alliance Sigil NFT . For a limited time, all new and existing Myria community members can claim the exclusive NFT for free.

Keep reading... Show less

The Puzzles & Survival x Discovery Channel World Oceans Day Themed Commercial is Now Live

In line with BLANCOZONE's solidarity with global efforts to protect the planet on which we live, Puzzles & Survival, a post-apocalyptic Match-3 mobile strategy game published by 37GAMES is playing host to a timed event known as "Ocean Defense." The debut of this event on the smash-hit, match-three, 4X mobile strategy game on June 7 th will coincide with World Oceans Day, an international event oriented towards fostering public interest in the sustained management of one of our most precious natural resources. Furthermore, an all-new commercial for this event is also available globally.

Keep reading... Show less

Darewise Entertainment and Concept Art House Announce Life Beyond Partnership

NFT publisher Concept Art House will design a special NFT called DRAP (D.E.E.P. Robot Autonomous Pet) with in-game utility for the Play & Earn MMO Life Beyond

Darewise Entertainment a subsidiary of Animoca Brands and founded by veterans of the AAA video game development, has partnered with Concept Art House (CAH), a leading publisher for some of the world's most recognizable NFTs and video game art to create an NFT collection with powerful in-game utility for Life Beyond .  Named DRAP (D.E.E.P. Robot Autonomous Pet), the unique NFT will provide exclusive owner benefits inside and outside of the game.

Keep reading... Show less

