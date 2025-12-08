AppLovin to Participate in the Nasdaq 53rd Investor Conference Held in Association with Morgan Stanley

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) ("AppLovin" or the "Company"), the leading marketing platform, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Nasdaq 53rd Investor Conference held in association with Morgan Stanley in London, United Kingdom on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at 10:35 a.m. GMT.

A webcast of the event will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.applovin.com and a replay will be available following the conference in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website.

About AppLovin

AppLovin makes technologies that help businesses of every size connect to their ideal customers. The company provides end-to-end software and AI solutions for businesses to reach, monetize and grow their global audiences. For more information about AppLovin, visit: www.applovin.com .

Source: AppLovin Corp.

Investors
David Hsiao
ir@applovin.com

Press
Emelyne Interior
press@applovin.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

APP
