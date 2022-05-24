Distinguished 40 Year International Banker and Former Ernst & Young Partner
Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that Joseph (Jos) Luhukay has joined the Board of Directors. Jos Luhukay joins Applied UV's extensive Executive leadership team and Board as the Company continues the global market expansion of its patented, disruptive, and highly effective suite of fixed and mobile air purification solutions (Airocide and Scientific Air).
Jos Luhukay is a seasoned international banking Executive with over 40 years of experience leading many of Indonesia's leading financial institutions and a former Ernst and Young Partner who led the business advisory and risk consulting practice which provided services in corporate governance, risk management, information systems audit and advisory, internal audit and policy and operational process development. Jos Luhukay's distinguished career brings Applied UV a strong track record in delivering profitable growth for internationally recognized bank and investment banking companies including: Chief Operating Officer of Bank Niaga, Bahana Pembinaan Usaha Indonesia, a main Indonesian Government-owned investment Bank, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director of the Jakarta Initiative Task Force (set up by the Ministry of Finance) where he managed a $65B portfolio and restructured over 20% of it in less than 2 years, President Director of Bank Lippo, where he was awarded "CEO of the Year" in 2006 by SWA Magazine (the largest business magazine in Indonesia), Deputy President of Temasek-owned Bank Danamon and his most recent role as President Director of Rabobank International Indonesia, a 30 year old Dutch owned Commercial Bank in Indonesia. Jos Luhukay holds an engineering degree in electrical engineering from the University of Indonesia, a Master's and PhD in Computer Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
John Andrews, Applied UV's Chief Executive Officer, and Director stated, "We welcome Jos to our Board of Directors. During his distinguished career Jos has demonstrated a track record of providing corporate governance, completing complex financial execution and international regulatory compliance with financial institutions that will complement and broaden our existing Board of Directors. Jos's international business connections throughout Southeast Asia and Europe will prove valuable as we continue our international expansion. Jos's leadership and business acumen will provide additional stewardship as we grow our globally recognized suite of both fixed and mobile air purification solutions and is another confident step we are undertaking, as we execute on our global strategy."
Jos Luhukay stated, "I am truly looking forward to working with the leadership team in bringing forth our advanced air purification technologies throughout the world. Both the health & medical and waste-reduction in food production, transportation and storage sectors will benefit highly from these technologies. Given the global conditions we are in, Applied UV offers timely and highly required solutions internationally."
Both Monica Woo and Jos Luhukay were nominated by majority shareholder and approved at Applied UV's Annual Shareholder Meeting held on May 17th, 2022, replacing Gene Bauer and Joel Kanter. On May 17th, 2022, Alastair Clemow resigned from our Board.
Max Munn, Applied UV President and Director stated, "On behalf of the entire Company, I'd like to thank Gene Bauer, Joel Kanter and Alastair Clemow for their tireless efforts the past two years. The stewardship and leadership they provided to our Board was invaluable and has been instrumental in guiding the Company since our IPO."
Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photo catalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location.
The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.
