Application for quotation of securities - BSN

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Application for quotation of securities

Download the PDF here.

Basin EnergyBSN:AUASX:BSNAustralia Investing
BSN:AU
Basin Energy
The Conversation (0)
Basin Energy Logo

Basin Energy


Targeting uranium and rare earth elements (REEs) in Australia, Canada, Sweden and Finland.

Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Download the PDF here.

Basin Energy Ltd Investor Webinar and Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to an investor webinar where Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse will provide a Company update following the recently acquired extensive uranium and rare earth portfolio in Queensland and outline upcoming exploration plans.

DETAILS

Date: Thursday, 28 August 2025
Time: 11:30AM AEST / 9:30AM AWST

Registration:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/66GZ5R65

Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however we highly encourage attendees to submit questions beforehand via chloe@janemorganmanagement.com.au

To view the Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3Z6Y66N7



About Basin Energy Ltd:

Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is a green energy metals exploration and development company with an interest in three highly prospective projects positioned in the southeast corner and margins of the world-renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada and has recently acquired a significant portfolio of Green Energy Metals exploration assets located in Scandinavia.



Source:
Basin Energy Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Basin Energy Ltd Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Basin Energy Ltd Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital of NeoDys Limited ("NeoDys"), a privately held critical minerals explorer with a dominant landholding in the Mount Isa region of northwest Queensland.

Key Highlights

- Binding agreement to acquire the largest prospective uranium and rare earth packages in Queensland, adjacent to Paladin Energy Limited's (ASX:PDN) Valhalla uranium deposit and Red Metal Limited's (ASX:RDM) Sybella rare earth discovery [1*]

- Early stage exploration supports three distinct, drill-ready exploration models, each amenable to low-cost shallow drilling:

o AEM geophysical survey previously reported identified extensive paleochannel network adjacent to the Sybella uranium "hot" granite.

o Significant hard rock granite rare earth element potential, analogous to Red Metal's Sybella discovery. Recent auger drill sampling returned numerous significant results including 5 m @ 1,951 ppm TREO with 578 ppm Nd+Pr oxide, incl. 3 m @ 705 ppm Nd+Pr oxide.

o District-scale sediment-hosted ionic clay rare earth potential with $150,000 Queensland Government funding in place to fastrack drilling. Soil sampling completed with numerous samped returning >600 ppm TREO with a maximum of 653 ppm TREO.

- Additional Valhalla-style uranium targets with multiple untested radiometric anomalies, in proximity to Valhalla, Skal and Odin deposits which host a combined 116 Mlbs U3O8 [2*]

- The Company has received firm commitments from institutional and sophisticated investors to raise $1.25 million at $0.025 per share, representing a 9% premium to 20 day VWAP.

- With the oversubscribed placement along with the Queensland grant, Basin Energy is fully funded to test these drill-ready high priority targets, enabling the Company to fast-track multiple uranium and rare earth drill programs.

- Detailed targeting and drill planning is underway with exploration planned to commence in Q4 2025 to test shallow, high priority targets via aircore and reverse circulation drilling.

Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse commented:

"This acquisition propels Basin into Australia's uranium and rare earth exploration landscape. These projects deliver exceptional geology, strategic scale and compelling upside across two of the most critical mineral sectors of the energy transition. With drill-ready targets and a low-cost structure, this portfolio is primed to deliver value for shareholders. Over the next 6 months, Basin Energy will be drilling the first holes on three district-scale opportunities for uranium and rare earth deposits in Northwest Queensland.

The Company is delighted with the strong interest in the capital raising. On behalf of the Board, I welcome our new shareholders, and thank existing shareholders for their continued support at an exciting time of development for the Company. We will be holding a webinar to walk through the projects on 28th August and encourage people to log in and learn more about this opportunity."

Overview

This acquisition provides Basin with a commanding position over one of Australia's emerging and underexplored provinces for uranium and rare earth elements ("REE"), leveraging the recent Sybella rare earth discovery by Red Metal Limited (ASX:RDM) and the prospectivity of the adjacent Barkly Tableland.

Basin now holds 5,958 km2 of exploration tenure in the Mount Isa district of northwest Queensland. The projects provide compelling walk-up drill targets that can be rapidly and cost-effectively tested using air core and reverse circulation (RC) drilling. NeoDys have an existing Queensland Government Collaborative Exploration Initiative funding agreement for $150,000, available for Basin to support upcoming drilling programs.

The drill-ready, district scale targets include:

- Paleochannel roll front uranium (1*)

- Sediment and ionic clay hosted rare earth elements (2*)

- Hard rock, granite hosted rare earth elements (3*)

In addition to these three district-scale targets, the project area contains multiple shear-hosted Valhallastyle uranium targets defined for immediate assessment.

The primary model is based on mineralisation sourced from the various granites of the Sybella Batholith ("the Sybella"), a large north-south trending igneous body containing zones enriched in rare earth elements. This includes the Red Metal (ASX:RDM) Sybella Discovery with a recent JORC inferred resource estimate of 4.795 Bt at 302 ppm NdPr, 28 ppm DyTb (200 ppm NdPr cut-off) or 209 Mt at 377 ppm NdPr, 34 ppm DyTb (360 ppm NdPr cut-off) [1*]. The Sybella granites are also uranium rich, potentially being the source of Paladin Energy's (ASX:PDN) Valhalla deposits[2*] .

Terms of the Share Placement

The Company has received firm commitments to raise $1.25 million, by way of a two-tranche share placement ("Placement") of 50 million shares at an issue price of $0.025 per share. The Placement price represents the Company's last market close price, and a 9.1% premium to the 20-day VWAP.

Tranche two will be subject to a general meeting, to be called shortly and expected in early October.

The offer was significantly oversubscribed, with proceeds to be allocated as follows:

- Air core drilling on the Barkly Tablelands uranium and REE targets

- RC drilling at the Newmans Bore granite-hosted REE target

- Mapping and sampling of the West Valhalla Radiometric targets

- General working capital.

The Placement was managed internally and was not subject to broker fees.

To view the full announcement, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3833C16P



About Basin Energy Ltd:

Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is a green energy metals exploration and development company with an interest in three highly prospective projects positioned in the southeast corner and margins of the world-renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada and has recently acquired a significant portfolio of Green Energy Metals exploration assets located in Scandinavia.



Source:
Basin Energy Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trading Halt

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Basin Energy Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 30 June 2025 ('Quarter', or the 'Reporting Period') and an accompanying Appendix 5B.

Key Highlights

- Identified and characterised key structures within historical drill core from North Sweden that appear to be associated with mineralisation seen in surface rock chips:

o Highlights of this mineralisation include rock chip samples over 5.9% uranium oxide, up to 9.8% zinc and greater than 0.3% total rare earth oxides

- 441 drill core samples from 36 historical holes across Basin's North Sweden projects are currently at lab for multi-element assays to support next-stage target definition.

- Key mineralised structures identified through structural relogging across Basin's Scandinavian projects.

- Initiated potential partner discussions with multiple parties to release shareholder value for non-core deeper unconformity uranium targets

- Remain committed to exploring high-conviction shallow uranium and green energy metal projects

Basin's Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:

"Over the past quarter, our team has been diligently progressing critical groundwork across our North Sweden projects. Structural relogging of historical drill core has now been completed across Virka, Bjorkberget and Ravaberget - with multiple key structures now clearly associated with known mineralised trends. These insights form the backbone of our next stage of exploration targeting.

The confirmation of a polymetallic system that includes uranium grades exceeding 5.9% U3O8 in North Sweden leaves a tantalising opportunity for modern exploration in a re-emerging district.

With Q1's 249D review firmly behind us, we're focused squarely on converting our high-conviction targets into tangible results that create shareholder value, whilst pursuing opportunities to release shareholder value for our non-core deeper targets. As global uranium demand accelerates and Europe prioritises secure, local supply chains, Basin's shallow, low-cost targets in Sweden are emerging as a strategically vital opportunity in a reawakening uranium district."

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/18IBH39M



About Basin Energy Ltd:

Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is a green energy metals exploration and development company with an interest in three highly prospective projects positioned in the southeast corner and margins of the world-renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada and has recently acquired a significant portfolio of Green Energy Metals exploration assets located in Scandinavia.



Source:
Basin Energy Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Basin Energy Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 31 March 2025 ('Quarter', or the 'Reporting Period') and an accompanying Appendix 5B.

Key Highlights

- Finalised the acquisition of a 100% interest in a uranium and green energy metals exploration portfolio in Sweden and Finland

- Received initial reconnaissance mapping and geochemical sampling results from Sweden

o Exceptional results with highlights including rock chip samples over 5.9% uranium, up to 9.8% zinc and greater than 0.3% total rare earth oxides

- Expanded Swedish portfolio through the staking of the Trollberget licence, doubling Basin's landholding within the Swedish Arvidsjaur-Arjeplog uranium district

- Completed extensive relogging and sampling of historic core from North Sweden projects, successfully identifying structures associated with mineralisation

- Expanded Athabasca uranium portfolio through the staking of two additional claims adjacent to the Preston Creek drill target area at the Geikie project

Basin's Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:

"The first quarter of 2025 has been a transformative period for the company. We successfully completed the acquisition of a highly prospective uranium and green energy metals exploration portfolio in Scandinavia. This strategic expansion not only diversifies our asset base but also positions us to capitalize on the evolving European energy landscape. Notably, the Swedish government's recent recommendation to lift the uranium mining ban further enhances the potential of our new assets.

Concurrently, we continue to advance our Canadian uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin, including the recent announcement of the successful staking of claims adjacent to the 2024 drilling at Preston Creek, part of the Geikie project.

The early exploration efforts in Scandinavia have already yielded highly encouraging results. At the Virka project in northern Sweden, rock chip assays returned high-grade mineralization including up to 1.43% U3O8, 9.8% zinc, 9.15% lead, and 0.34% copper, highlighting the polymetallic potential of the area. Furthermore, rock chip results from the neighbouring Bjorkberget returned uranium in excess of 5.9%. At our Prastrun and Hakantorp projects, assays identified up to 0.43% niobium, 0.39% U3O8, and 0.33% total rare earth oxides.

These outcomes, combined with the geological observations from mapping and logging, have validated our strategic focus on these critical mineral projects. We are excited about the scale of opportunity unfolding and remain committed to advancing our exploration programs and delivering shareholder value through discovery and development."

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/93YP0107



About Basin Energy Ltd:

Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is a green energy metals exploration and development company with an interest in three highly prospective projects positioned in the southeast corner and margins of the world-renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada and has recently acquired a significant portfolio of Green Energy Metals exploration assets located in Scandinavia.



Source:
Basin Energy Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) announce the March 2025 quarter operations report with significant activities by the Company's investees.

Advent Energy Limited ("Advent") (BPH 35.8% direct interest)

PEP-11 Permit

Advent Energy Limited's100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd ("Asset") is a participant in the PEP11 Joint Venture with partner Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX:BUY). PEP-11 interests are:

Advent Energy 85 % / Bounty Oil and Gas 15%

On 17 January 2025 the PEP-11 Joint Venture was given notice by NOPTA that the Joint Authority has refused the Joint Venture Applications made on 23 January 2020 and 17 March 2021 and that the PEP-11 permit would continue in force for a period of 2 months from 17 January 2025 (the "Decision"). The Joint Venture has statutory legal rights to seek a review of the Decision under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006.

On 12 February 2025 BPH announced that Asset had applied to the Federal Court for an Originating Application (the "Application") for judicial review pursuant to s 5 of the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth) and s 39B of the Judiciary Act 1903 (Cth) to review the Decision. The Application seeks:

1. An order quashing or setting aside the Decision;

2. A declaration that the Decision is void and of no effect; and

3. An order remitting the First Application and Second Application to the Joint Authority for reconsideration according to law.

On 17 March 2025 the Federal Court made orders by consent including the following:

- By Wednesday 30 April 2025, the first respondent must file and serve one copy of a bundle of documents that was before the Hon Ed Husic MP as the Responsible Commonwealth Minister of the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority in making the decision that is the subject of the Application, subject to any claim to privilege.

- Other than the bundle of material, all evidence relied upon by the parties must be presented by way of affidavit.

- By Wednesday 21 May 2025, the applicant must file and serve any further affidavits upon which it intends to rely at the hearing of the matter.

- By 25 June 2025, the first respondent must file and serve any affidavits upon which it intends to rely at the hearing of the matter.

- By 16 July 2025, the applicant must file and serve any affidavits upon which it intends to rely at the hearing of the matter by way of reply.

- The Application be listed for a 2-day hearing at 10.15 am AWST on 16 September 2025 and 17 September 2025.

- The applicant must file and serve an outline of submissions in chief and a list of authorities by 4.00 pm AWST not less than 42 days before the hearing. The first respondent must file and serve an outline of submissions in response and a list of authorities by 4.00 pm AWST not less than 14 days before the hearing.

- The applicant must file and serve an outline of submissions in reply and a list of authorities by 4.00 pm AWST not less than 7 days before the hearing.

- The first case management hearing listed for 10.00 am AWST on 19 March 2025 is adjourned to 9.30 am AWST on 23 July 2025.

- Liberty to apply on 3 days' notice to the other party.

- Pursuant to subsection 15(1)(a) of the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth), the operation of the decision of the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority comprised of the first respondent and the second respondent made on 16 January 2025 is suspended with effect from 16 January 2025, until further order of the Federal Court.

PEP-11 continues in force and the Joint Venture is in compliance with the contractual terms of PEP11 with respect to such matters as reporting, payment of rents and the various provisions of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth).

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/58C7O8I9



About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Basin Energy Ltd Mineralisation Structures Identified at North Sweden Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is pleased to provide an update on work at the Bjorkberget ('Bjork'), Ravaberget ('Rava') and Virka green energy metals projects (collectively the "North Sweden Projects"), refer to figure 5*.

Basin Identifies Structures Associated with Mineralisation at North Sweden Projects

Key Highlights

- Structural relogging of 48 historical drillholes across the Virka and Bjorkberget projects completed

o Detailed structural records now available for 28 priority historical drillholes from Bjorkberget, with 137 samples currently at laboratory for multielement analysis. Additional 71 samples from Bjorkberget core are awaiting shipment to laboratory for analysis

o All Virka historical drill core has been relogged. Samples are awaiting shipment to the laboratory for sample preparation

o Mineralising structure trends clearly identified in core; associated alteration and mineral assemblage (pending analysis results) will be used as vector for future drillhole targeting

- Pulp re-analysis of 2 samples above detection limit (>2.95 U3O8) by fusion XRF from Bjorkberget 2024 field mapping return highly positive results:

o BJK004: Exceeded detection limits again returning greater than 5.9% U3O8 from granite boulder sample with visible yellow oxide staining located at the base of an outcrop

o BJK008: Returned 5.4% U3O8 from rhyolitic and fine-grained granite boulder sample with visible mineralisation and yellow oxide staining located at the base of an outcrop

Basin's Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse commented: "The structural relogging and multielement analysis results are adding a crucial modern interpretation of the variety of mineral systems at play in our North Sweden Projects portfolio. Most of the historical drillholes were shallow, and the mineralisation observed in drill core appears to not have been closed off at depth and along strike, where the potential continuations are masked by a thin veneer of glacial cover. Moreover, the final rock chip results add confirmation that an exciting mineral assemblage exists in our project area that is still largely underexplored.

Generating good quality data through the relogging and sampling of the available historical core is a cost-effective approach to unlock the full potential of the North Sweden Project portfolio."

Results have now been received from re-analysis of the two Bjork samples that returned above detection limit uranium mineralisation (>2.95% U3O8) previously reported in Basin's ASX release1 dated 13 February 2025. The options for analysis are limited in Europe, with one sample again reaching the maximum detection limit (>5.9% U3O8) and the second sample returning 5.4% U3O8 (Figure 4, Appendix 3*). No further analysis was completed on the other elements reported.

The Company continues advancing structural relogging (Figures 1 and 2) and sampling of historical drillholes at the Bjork, Rava and Virka projects with 48 drillholes relogged out of 101 total drillholes. A total of 137 samples are currently at the laboratory pending analysis. Recently, Basin has acquired multiple projects where limited government run historic exploration identified uranium mineralisation; but rarely assessed polymetallic prospectivity including rare earth, gold and base metal opportunities.

Structural logging and sampling of historical core

Relogging and sampling continues on historical drill cores for the North Sweden Projects, with 101 drillholes from the combined project areas having been located to date.

The primary focus of the relogging program is to examine the different mineralisation systems identified through historic exploration and through recent field mapping, to study the structure framework to establish potential for blind mineralisation, and to examine alteration known to be associated with mineralisation and sample relevant core intervals that may be used as a vector for future exploration.

Drill core examination comprises detailed geological and structural logging and detailed photography. These observations along with a radiometric core scan using a handheld gamma-ray spectrometer (Exploranium GR-130 Minispec) are used to define sample intervals to send to the laboratory for analysis.

Basin has completed the logging of all holes identified from Virka, along with 28 priority drillholes out of 39 at Bjork. There are currently 137 samples from Bjork at ALS Laboratory from key intervals undergoing analysis. Core samples are being analysed with multielement analysis to continue evaluating the potential for green energy metals at the Company's North Sweden Projects.

The historical core examined from the Bjork project mostly comprise a homogenous leucocratic granite composed of up to 7% mafic constituents including magnetite. Lithologies are more varied in the Virka core, comprised mostly of granite, amphibolite and porphyritic granite. Uranium mineralisation occurs together as fracture/vein infillings and disseminations on core from both projects (Figure 1, Appendix 2). Localised intervals were recorded with visible sphalerite (Figure 2) and nodular sulphides (Figure 1, Appendix 2*). Structural deformation observed in the Bjork core is almost always brittle, with a clear network of microfractures and veinlets consistently bearing magnetite/hematite with visible uraninite (Figure 1, Appendix 2*); small scale breccias and cataclasites are also noted locally.

Re-analyses of samples BJK004 & BJK008 by fusion XRF

Of the twelve samples collected at Bjork during the initial field reconnaissance visit in Q4 2024, two samples, BJK008 and BJK004, returned values above the detection for uranium (>2.95% U3O8) for the chosen ALS analysis method ME-MS89L. Both samples were from boulders with visible yellow oxide staining located at the base of an outcrop.

The pulps of these samples were re-analysed by the laboratory using fusion XRF (ME-XRF15b), which is the only other reliable high-grade uranium analysis method option available locally through ALS.

Analysis results reported (Figure 4 and appendix 3 for details*):

- BJK008 returned 5.38% U3O8

o Initial assay methods (ME-MS89L): U3O8 > 2.95% (above detection limits), Pb 1.39%, Fe 23.4%, 0.13% TREO (74% HREO)

o The sample was collected from a boulder with visible yellow oxide staining located at the base of an outcrop

- BJK004 returned above detection limit for the second analysis technique U3O8 >5.9 % from a boulder with visible yellow oxide staining located at the base of an outcrop:

o Initial assay methods (ME-MS89L): U3O8 > 2.95% (above detection limits), Pb 1.85%, 0.12% TREO (49% HREO), 522 ppm Mo
*While new analysis returned results above detection limit for sample BJK004, the Company is not planning additional analyses due to the high-grade nature of the sample.

Update on Sweden's proposed changes to uranium exploration and mining

The Swedish government announced an inquiry into overturning the uranium mining moratorium in December 2024. The inquiry recommends uranium be regulated as a concession mineral within the Swedish Mineral Act, allowing for its exploitation like other natural resources. The inquiry's findings were submitted for consultation with authorities, municipalities and other stakeholders, including a public consultation period which ended on 20 March 2025. Following the consultation, a legislative proposal will be presented to the Swedish Parliament. If approved by Parliament, the proposed legislative amendments are set to take effect by 1 January 2026. The proposal is driven by Sweden's growing need for critical metals and minerals to support the green transition, as well as by security concerns stemming from the current geopolitical landscape.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/K77A0529



About Basin Energy Ltd:

Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is a green energy metals exploration and development company with an interest in three highly prospective projects positioned in the southeast corner and margins of the world-renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada and has recently acquired a significant portfolio of Green Energy Metals exploration assets located in Scandinavia.



Source:
Basin Energy Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Scoping Study Progressing Well - Key Input Studies Completed

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Scoping Study Progressing Well - Key Input Studies Completed

Download the PDF here.

BPH Energy Limited PEP11 Offshore Petroleum Joint Venture Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - On 20 January 2025, BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (ASX:BUY) as the PEP 11 Joint Venture announced that they had been given notice by the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) that the Joint Authority had refused the Joint Venture Applications made on 23 January 2020 (First Application) and 17 March 2021 (Second Application) (the Decision).

On 12 February 2025 BPH advised that investee Advent Energy Limited's (BPH 36.1% direct interest) 100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd had applied to the Federal Court for an Originating Application for judicial review pursuant to s 5 of the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth) and s 39B of the Judiciary Act 1903 (Cth) to review a Decision of the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority, constituted under section 56 of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth).

The Originating Application seeks:

1. An order quashing or setting aside the Decision;

2. A declaration that the Decision is void and of no effect; and

3. An order remitting the First Application and Second Application to the Joint Authority for reconsideration according to law.

The Federal Court of Australia made orders today by consent including the following:

- By Wednesday 30 April 2025, the first respondent must file and serve one copy of a bundle of documents that was before the Hon Ed Husic MP as the Responsible Commonwealth Minister of the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority in making the decision that is the subject of this application, subject to any claim to privilege.

- Other than the bundle of material, all evidence relied upon by the parties must be presented by way of affidavit.

- By Wednesday 21 May 2025, the applicant must file and serve any further affidavits upon which it intends to rely at the hearing of the matter.

- By 25 June 2025, the first respondent must file and serve any affidavits upon which it intends to rely at the hearing of the matter.

- By 16 July 2025, the applicant must file and serve any affidavits upon which it intends to rely at the hearing of the matter by way of reply.

- The application be listed for a 2-day hearing at 10.15 am AWST on 16 September 2025 and 17 September 2025.

- The applicant must file and serve an outline of submissions in chief and a list of authorities by 4.00 pm AWST not less than 42 days before the hearing.

- The first respondent must file and serve an outline of submissions in response and a list of authorities by 4.00 pm AWST not less than 14 days before the hearing.

- The applicant must file and serve an outline of submissions in reply and a list of authorities by 4.00 pm AWST not less than 7 days before the hearing.

- The first case management hearing listed for 10.00 am AWST on 19 March 2025 is adjourned to 9.30 am AWST on 23 July 2025.

- Liberty to apply on 3 days' notice to the other party.

- Pursuant to subsection 15(1)(a) of the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth), the operation of the decision of the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority comprised of the first respondent and the second respondent made on 16 January 2025 is suspended with effect from 16 January 2025, until further order of this Court.

Asset Energy Pty Ltd is a 100% owned subsidiary of Advent Energy Ltd and lodged the Originating Application as Operator for and on behalf of the PEP11 Joint Venture Partners, Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX:BUY) and Asset Energy Pty Ltd.



About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

