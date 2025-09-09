Apple unveils iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the most powerful and advanced Pro models ever

With an all-new design powered by A19 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro features the best-ever performance, camera systems, and battery life in an iPhone
Apple® today introduced iPhone 17® Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max with a striking new design that delivers a dramatic leap in performance. Both models feature A19 Pro, the most powerful and efficient chip for iPhone yet, enabling the advanced camera systems, next-level mobile gaming, and Apple Intelligence™. Built with an Apple-designed vapor chamber that is laser-welded into a strong, light, and thermally conductive aluminum unibody, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max deliver Apple's best-ever performance and an enormous leap in battery life. Three 48MP Fusion cameras — Main, Ultra Wide, and an all-new Telephoto — offer the equivalent of eight lenses, including the longest optical-quality zoom ever on iPhone at 8x, and the innovative 18MP Center Stage® front camera takes selfies to the next level. With new industry-first video features built for pro filmmakers and content creators, including ProRes® RAW, Apple Log 2, and genlock, iPhone integrates even more seamlessly into the largest and smallest of productions. Both models feature the Ceramic Shield® 2 front cover with 3x better scratch resistance, and for the first time, Ceramic Shield protects the back of iPhone.
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max feature a new design that maximizes performance and delivers an enormous leap in battery life.
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are available in three beautiful new finishes — deep blue, cosmic orange, and silver. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 12, with availability beginning Friday, September 19.
"iPhone 17 Pro is by far the most powerful iPhone we've ever made, with a stunning new design rebuilt from the inside out to maximize performance and deliver an enormous leap in battery life," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "With three 48MP Fusion cameras, a new Center Stage front camera experience, and pro-level video features, the creative opportunities are endless. iPhone 17 Pro sets a new standard for the smartphone industry and is a massive upgrade for our most demanding users."
A New Design for Higher Sustained Performance
The new brushed aluminum unibody design is crafted with a lightweight aerospace-grade 7000-series aluminum alloy to deliver the best-ever thermal performance in an iPhone. On the back, the plateau creates additional space for internal components — making room for a larger battery. The antennas are integrated around the perimeter for the highest-performing antenna system ever in an iPhone.
The new internal architecture features an Apple-designed vapor chamber to enhance heat dissipation and performance. Deionized water is sealed inside the vapor chamber, which is laser-welded into the aluminum chassis to move heat away from the powerful A19 Pro, allowing it to operate at even higher performance levels. The heat is carried into the forged aluminum unibody, where it is distributed evenly through the system, managing power and surface temperatures to deliver incredible performance while remaining comfortable to hold. The unibody design creates space for a larger battery, and with the efficiency of A19 Pro and advanced power management of iOS 26, iPhone 17 Pro Max offers the best battery life ever in an iPhone. And, both models can charge 50 percent in 20 minutes with an optional high-wattage USB-C power adapter like Apple's new 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max. 1
A Gorgeous Display and Industry-Leading Durability
Available in 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch sizes, 2 the Super Retina XDR® display is protected by Ceramic Shield 2, tougher than any smartphone glass or glass-ceramic, with a new Apple-designed coating for 3x better scratch resistance and improved anti-reflection to reduce glare. The gorgeous displays feature ProMotion® up to 120Hz, Always-On, and 3000 nits of peak outdoor brightness — the highest ever on iPhone — and 2x better outdoor contrast. For the first time, Ceramic Shield protects the back of the devices, delivering 4x better resistance to cracks than the back glass on previous models.
A19 Pro: The Most Powerful and Efficient iPhone Chip Ever
A19 Pro is Apple's most capable iPhone chip yet. When paired with the Apple-designed vapor chamber, A19 Pro enables iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to deliver up to 40 percent better sustained performance than the previous generation — ideal for gaming, video editing, and running large local language models. The 6-core CPU is the fastest CPU in any smartphone, and the 6-core GPU architecture includes Neural Accelerators built into each GPU core, a larger cache, and more memory than A18 Pro. The GPU works in tandem with the new 16-core Neural Engine to power Al models, stunning graphics, and AAA gaming titles like Arknights: Endfield, enabling hardware-accelerated ray tracing and higher frame rates. 3
The iPhone 17 lineup also introduces N1, a new Apple-designed wireless networking chip that enables Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. In addition to powering the latest generation of wireless technologies, N1 improves the overall performance and reliability of features like Personal Hotspot and AirDrop®.
A Pro Camera System for More Creative Possibilities
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max feature Apple's best-ever camera systems with higher-resolution sensors front and back — equivalent to having eight pro lenses in a user's pocket. Three 48MP Fusion cameras capture sharper and more detailed images. A new 48MP Telephoto camera has a next-generation tetraprism design with a sensor that is 56 percent larger than the previous generation to improve sharpness in bright light and bring more detail to darker shots. The new 4x optical zoom at 100mm offers a classic lens for portraiture, while the 8x optical zoom at 200mm, the longest ever on iPhone, provides longer reach and more creative choice. With the updated Photonic Engine®, the image pipeline uses more machine learning to preserve natural detail, reduce noise, and provide significantly improved color accuracy. Digital zoom also increases up to 40x for photos, and users have even more options for customizing their photos with next-generation Photographic Styles, including a new Bright style available in iOS 26 that brightens skin tones and applies a pop of vibrance across the image. 4
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max introduce a brand-new Center Stage front camera that advances the photo and video experience. The Center Stage front camera features the first square front camera sensor on iPhone, offering a wider field of view and higher resolution — up to 18MP for photos — to capture more detail. Users can now take photos and videos in portrait or landscape while holding their iPhone vertically. For group selfies, Center Stage for photos uses AI to automatically expand the field of view and can rotate from portrait to landscape to include everyone in the frame. The Center Stage front camera also enables ultra-stabilized video in 4K HDR, and users can now record on the front and rear cameras simultaneously with Dual Capture — perfect for speaking directly to camera while documenting behind-the-scenes action. During calls over FaceTime® or third-party apps, Center Stage for video calls keeps users stable and positioned in frame.
Industry-Leading Video Capabilities
With powerful features like Dolby Vision HDR recording, 4K120 fps, ProRes Log, and support for ACES, iPhone already leads the industry in smartphone video capture. iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max unlock even more creative possibilities as the first smartphones to support ProRes RAW, Log 2, and genlock, a technique used to precisely synchronize video across multiple cameras and inputs. This helps creatives achieve accurate, professional-looking transitions and advanced creative techniques without hours of manual frame-by-frame alignment. Genlock is supported by the new Blackmagic Design Camera ProDock, and ProRes RAW is supported by Final Cut Camera™ and Blackmagic Camera, with APIs available to developers.
eSIM: A Flexible, Convenient, and Secure Connection
eSIM is a digital SIM that offers greater flexibility, better security, and seamless connectivity compared to traditional physical SIM cards. 5 An industry standard, eSIM is supported by over 500 carriers worldwide, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and more. eSIM-only models of iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available in Bahrain, Canada, Guam, Japan, Kuwait, Mexico, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the U.S., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. These models feature an even larger battery, taking advantage of the space formerly occupied by the physical SIM to provide two additional hours of video playback, getting up to 39 hours. eSIM also makes staying connected while traveling even more convenient, allowing continued connectivity through affordable international roaming plans from users' home carriers or local prepaid options available with more than 200 carriers. For better security, eSIM cannot be physically removed if an iPhone is lost or stolen, and managing travel eSIMs is even easier with a new streamlined setup in iOS 26.
Featuring iOS 26 with New Apple Intelligence Capabilities
iOS 26 elevates the iPhone experience with a beautiful new design, powerful Apple Intelligence capabilities, and meaningful improvements to the apps users rely on every day. The new design with Liquid Glass makes apps and system experiences more expressive and delightful, bringing greater focus to content while keeping iOS instantly familiar. Apple Intelligence now translates text and audio on the go with Live Translation, helping users communicate across languages in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone. 6 Updates to visual intelligence allow users to capture a screenshot and easily search or take action on anything they are viewing on their iPhone screen. 7 The on-device foundation model at the core of Apple Intelligence is available to all developers, with apps already offering new intelligent, privacy-protected experiences that can even be used when offline. New screening tools for calls and messages help eliminate distractions so users can focus on the conversations that matter most. iOS 26 also introduces new features in CarPlay®, Apple Music®, Maps, and Wallet, as well as Apple Games™ , a brand-new app that gives players a single destination for all their games.
Beautiful New Accessories
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max introduce new accessories:
- The TechWoven Case has a new technical woven fabric that uses multiple colored yarns, creating a dimensional texture and rich depth of color, while a protective coating provides resistance to scratches and stains. TechWoven cases will be available in five colors: black, blue, purple, sienna, and green.
- The iPhone 17 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe® is crafted with a blend of clear polycarbonate and flexible materials with scratch-resistant coating on the interior and exterior.
- The Silicone Case with MagSafe will be available in six beautiful colors: orange, terra cotta, neon yellow, purple fog, midnight, and black.
- The new Crossbody Strap can be paired with the TechWoven Case and Silicone Case, giving users a hands-free way to wear iPhone. Crafted from 100 percent recycled yarn, the smooth strap drapes comfortably, with embedded flexible magnets and stainless steel sliding mechanisms to easily adjust the length and keep both straps securely aligned. The Crossbody Strap will be available in 10 colors: black, light gray, blue, light blue, purple, sienna, green, neon yellow, tan, and orange.
iPhone 17 Pro and the Environment
Apple 2030 is the company's ambitious plan to be carbon neutral across its entire footprint by the end of this decade by reducing product emissions from their three biggest sources: materials, electricity, and transportation. iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are made with 30 percent recycled content, including 100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery and 100 percent recycled gold plating in all Apple-designed printed circuit boards. Both models are manufactured with 40 percent renewable electricity, like wind and solar, across the supply chain. They are also designed to be durable, repairable, and offer industry-leading software support, while meeting Apple's high standards for energy efficiency and safe chemistry. The paper packaging is 100 percent fiber-based and can be easily recycled.
Pricing and Availability
- iPhone 17 Pro will be available in double the entry storage, 256GB, as well as 512GB and 1TB. iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and for the first time, 2TB storage capacities. Available in cosmic orange, deep blue, and silver, iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1,099 (U.S.) or $45.79 (U.S.) per month, and iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at $1,199 (U.S.) or $49.95 (U.S.) per month. 8
- Apple offers great ways to save and upgrade to the latest iPhone models. With Apple Trade In®, customers can get $200 to $700 (U.S.) in credits when they trade in iPhone 13 or newer. 9 Apple also partners with select carriers to offer incredible deals, and customers can get up to $1,100 (U.S.) in credits when they trade in iPhone 13 or newer — in any condition — to put toward iPhone 17 Pro. Customers can take advantage of carrier deals by visiting the Apple Store online or an Apple Store® location. For carrier deal eligibility requirements and more details, see apple.com/shop/buy-iphone/carrier-offers . To see what their device is worth and for trade-in terms and conditions, customers can visit apple.com/shop/trade-in .
- Customers in more than 63 countries and regions, including Australia , Canada , China , Colombia , France, Germany , India, Japan , Malaysia , Mexico , Singapore , South Korea , Thailand , Türkiye , the UAE , the UK , the U.S. , and Vietnam , will be able to pre-order iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max beginning at 5 a.m. PDT this Friday, September 12, with availability beginning Friday, September 19. iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available in 22 other countries and regions beginning Friday, September 26.
- iOS 26 will be available as a free software update on Monday, September 15. Some features may not be available in all languages or regions, and availability may vary due to local laws and regulations. For more information about availability, visit apple.com .
- Apple Intelligence is available in beta with support for these languages: English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Chinese (simplified), Japanese, and Korean. More languages will be coming by the end of this year: Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Chinese (traditional), and Vietnamese. Some features may not be available in all regions or languages. For feature and language availability and system requirements, see support.apple.com/en-us/121115 .
- Apple is extending free access to satellite features for an additional year for existing iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users. The free trial will be extended for iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users who have activated their device in a country that supports Apple's satellite features prior to 12 a.m. PT on September 9, 2025. For satellite feature availability, visit support.apple.com/en-us/105097 .
- A TechWoven Case with MagSafe will be available for $59 (U.S.), a Clear Case will be available for $49 (U.S.), a Silicone Case with MagSafe will be available for $49 (U.S.), and a Crossbody Strap will be available for $59 (U.S.). A FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe will also be available for $59 (U.S.) in black, navy, midnight, purple, fox orange, and moss.
- The Apple-designed 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max will be available for $39 (U.S.), and a Qi2 25W-certified MagSafe Charger will be available in a 1-meter length for $39 (U.S.) or a 2-meter length for $49 (U.S.).
- AppleCare® delivers exceptional service and support, with flexible options for Apple users. Customers can choose AppleCare+® to cover their new iPhone, or in the U.S., AppleCare One™ to protect multiple products in one simple plan. Both plans include coverage for accidents like drops and spills, theft and loss protection on eligible products, battery replacement service, and 24/7 support from Apple Experts. For more information, visit Apple.com/Applecare.
- iCloud+® plans start at just $0.99 (U.S.) per month, providing additional storage to keep photos, videos, files, and more safe in the cloud and accessible across devices. iCloud+ also gives access to premium features such as event creation in the Apple Invites™ app, as well as Private Relay, Hide My Email, Custom Email Domains, and HomeKit® Secure Video. With Family Sharing, users can share their subscription with five other family members at no extra cost.
- Customers who purchase iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may receive three free months of Apple Arcade®, Apple Fitness+®, Apple Music, Apple News+®, and Apple TV+® with a new subscription. Offer and services availability varies by region. See Apple.com/promo for details.
Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple's six software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV+. Apple's more than 150,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth and to leaving the world better than we found it.
Footnotes
1 The 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max will be available in Canada, China mainland, Japan, Mexico, Taiwan, the Philippines, and the U.S.
2 The display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.27 inches (iPhone 17 Pro) or 6.85 inches (iPhone 17 Pro Max) diagonally. The actual viewable area is smaller.
3 Arknights: Endfield will be available in early 2026.
4 The new Bright Photographic Style will be available in iOS 26 on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 17, iPhone Air™, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
5 Use of an eSIM requires a carrier that supports eSIM and a wireless service plan. See carrier for details. To learn more, visit apple.com/esim .
6 Live Translation in Messages supports English (U.S., UK), French (France), German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Spain), and Chinese (simplified). Live Translation in Phone and FaceTime is available for one-on-one calls in English (U.S., UK), French (France), German, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish (Spain).
7 Visual intelligence is available on any Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone. Some capabilities may not be available in all languages and regions. For more details, see support.apple.com/en-us/121115#visual-intelligence .
8 Financing is available to qualified customers, subject to credit approval and credit limit, and requires users to select Citizens One Apple iPhone Payments or Apple Card® Monthly Installments (ACMI) as their payment type at checkout at Apple. They'll need to select AT&T, Boost Mobile, T‑Mobile, or Verizon as their carrier when they check out. An iPhone purchased with ACMI is always unlocked, so they can switch carriers at any time, subject to their carrier's terms. Taxes and shipping on items purchased using ACMI are subject to their card's variable APR, not the ACMI 0 percent APR. ACMI is not available for purchases made online at special storefronts. The last month's payment for each product will be the product's purchase price, less all other payments at the monthly payment amount. ACMI financing is subject to change at any time for any reason, including but not limited to, installment term lengths and eligible products. See the Apple Card Customer Agreement for more information about ACMI. Additional Citizens One Apple iPhone Payments terms are available at apple.com/legal/sales-support/iphoneinstallments_us .
9 Trade-in values will vary based on the condition, year, and configuration of the eligible trade-in device.
