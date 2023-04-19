Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

Apple Saket will open this Thursday, April 20, in New Delhi

Delhi's first Apple Store will offer personalized support and unique experiences for customers to discover Apple technology

Apple® today previewed Apple Saket, a new store located in India's thriving capital of New Delhi. Apple Saket will be a welcoming space for customers to shop Apple's incredible lineup of products and services, receive exceptional support from team members, and participate in free Today at Apple® sessions to learn how to get the most out of their devices.

"We're thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail. "Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services."

Apple Saket welcomes customers through a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple's products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India. The store features a dedicated Apple Pickup station which makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time. Like all Apple facilities, Apple Saket and Apple's operations in India run on 100 percent renewable energy and are carbon neutral.

The store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages. They're excited to help customers in Delhi discover and shop for the latest Apple products, including the new iPhone® 14 in yellow, with its powerful camera features and groundbreaking safety capabilities.

For hands-on technical and hardware support, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar® at Apple Saket for help from an Expert. Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare® plan, or modifying subscriptions.

Apple Saket will be an exciting hub for inspiration and education, offering customers free, daily in-store sessions through Today at Apple. Sessions will help customers unleash their creativity and get the most out of their devices. Led by Apple Creatives, who are themselves talented artists and creators, the sessions range from basics and how-to lessons to using professional-grade programs.

At Apple Saket, Today at Apple programming will take place in a roundtable setting for a more personalized customer experience. For photographers, musicians, artists, or even first-time Apple customers, Apple Saket has a diverse offering of Today at Apple sessions such as:

  • Skills: Getting Started with iPhone
  • Tips: Edit Your Photos on iPhone
  • Art Lab for Kids: Make Your Own Emoji
  • Skills: Personalizing Your Apple Watch
  • Tips: Capture Ideas on iPad

Participants can register for a Today at Apple session at apple.com/in/today/saket .

Apple Saket opens Thursday, April 20, at 10 a.m. IST in New Delhi. To celebrate the grand opening, customers can download exclusive Apple Saket wallpapers, listen to a specially curated Apple Music® Saket playlist , and sign up for upcoming Today at Apple sessions.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .

© 2023 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Today at Apple, iPhone, Genius Bar, AppleCare, and Apple Music are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:
Brian Bumbery
Apple
bumbery@apple.com

Pia Fontes
Apple
pia_fontes@apple.com

Apple Media Helpline
media.help@apple.com

