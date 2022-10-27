Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

September quarter record for Revenue and EPS

Active installed base of devices reaches all-time high for all major product categories

Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter ended September 24, 2022. The Company posted a September quarter record revenue of $90.1 billion, up 8 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.29, up 4 percent year over year. Annual revenue was $394.3 billion, up 8 percent year over year, and annual earnings per diluted share were $6.11, up 9 percent year over year.

"This quarter's results reflect Apple's commitment to our customers, to the pursuit of innovation, and to leaving the world better than we found it," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "As we head into the holiday season with our most powerful lineup ever, we are leading with our values in every action we take and every decision we make. We are deeply committed to protecting the environment, to securing user privacy, to strengthening accessibility, and to creating products and services that can unlock humanity's full creative potential."

"Our record September quarter results continue to demonstrate our ability to execute effectively in spite of a challenging and volatile macroeconomic backdrop," said Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO. "We continued to invest in our long-term growth plans, generated over $24 billion in operating cash flow, and returned over $29 billion to our shareholders during the quarter. The strength of our ecosystem, unmatched customer loyalty, and record sales spurred our active installed base of devices to a new all-time high. This quarter capped another record-breaking year for Apple, with revenue growing over $28 billion and operating cash flow up $18 billion versus last year."

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on November 10, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2022.

Apple Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

September 24,
2022

September 25,
2021

September 24,
2022

September 25,
2021

Net sales:

Products

$

70,958

$

65,083

$

316,199

$

297,392

Services

19,188

18,277

78,129

68,425

Total net sales (1)

90,146

83,360

394,328

365,817

Cost of sales:

Products

46,387

42,790

201,471

192,266

Services

5,664

5,396

22,075

20,715

Total cost of sales

52,051

48,186

223,546

212,981

Gross margin

38,095

35,174

170,782

152,836

Operating expenses:

Research and development

6,761

5,772

26,251

21,914

Selling, general and administrative

6,440

5,616

25,094

21,973

Total operating expenses

13,201

11,388

51,345

43,887

Operating income

24,894

23,786

119,437

108,949

Other income/(expense), net

(237

)

(538

)

(334

)

258

Income before provision for income taxes

24,657

23,248

119,103

109,207

Provision for income taxes

3,936

2,697

19,300

14,527

Net income

$

20,721

$

20,551

$

99,803

$

94,680

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

1.29

$

1.25

$

6.15

$

5.67

Diluted

$

1.29

$

1.24

$

6.11

$

5.61

Shares used in computing earnings per share:

Basic

16,030,382

16,487,121

16,215,963

16,701,272

Diluted

16,118,465

16,635,097

16,325,819

16,864,919

(1) Net sales by reportable segment:

Americas

$

39,808

$

36,820

$

169,658

$

153,306

Europe

22,795

20,794

95,118

89,307

Greater China

15,470

14,563

74,200

68,366

Japan

5,700

5,991

25,977

28,482

Rest of Asia Pacific

6,373

5,192

29,375

26,356

Total net sales

$

90,146

$

83,360

$

394,328

$

365,817

(1) Net sales by category:

iPhone

$

42,626

$

38,868

$

205,489

$

191,973

Mac

11,508

9,178

40,177

35,190

iPad

7,174

8,252

29,292

31,862

Wearables, Home and Accessories

9,650

8,785

41,241

38,367

Services

19,188

18,277

78,129

68,425

Total net sales

$

90,146

$

83,360

$

394,328

$

365,817

Apple Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value)

September 24,
2022

September 25,
2021

ASSETS:

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

23,646

$

34,940

Marketable securities

24,658

27,699

Accounts receivable, net

28,184

26,278

Inventories

4,946

6,580

Vendor non-trade receivables

32,748

25,228

Other current assets

21,223

14,111

Total current assets

135,405

134,836

Non-current assets:

Marketable securities

120,805

127,877

Property, plant and equipment, net

42,117

39,440

Other non-current assets

54,428

48,849

Total non-current assets

217,350

216,166

Total assets

$

352,755

$

351,002

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

64,115

$

54,763

Other current liabilities

60,845

47,493

Deferred revenue

7,912

7,612

Commercial paper

9,982

6,000

Term debt

11,128

9,613

Total current liabilities

153,982

125,481

Non-current liabilities:

Term debt

98,959

109,106

Other non-current liabilities

49,142

53,325

Total non-current liabilities

148,101

162,431

Total liabilities

302,083

287,912

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 50,400,000 shares authorized; 15,943,425 and 16,426,786 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

64,849

57,365

Retained earnings/(Accumulated deficit)

(3,068

)

5,562

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

(11,109

)

163

Total shareholders' equity

50,672

63,090

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

352,755

$

351,002

Apple Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In millions)

Twelve Months Ended

September 24,
2022

September 25,
2021

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balances

$

35,929

$

39,789

Operating activities:

Net income

99,803

94,680

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

11,104

11,284

Share-based compensation expense

9,038

7,906

Deferred income tax expense/(benefit)

895

(4,774

)

Other

111

(147

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable, net

(1,823

)

(10,125

)

Inventories

1,484

(2,642

)

Vendor non-trade receivables

(7,520

)

(3,903

)

Other current and non-current assets

(6,499

)

(8,042

)

Accounts payable

9,448

12,326

Deferred revenue

478

1,676

Other current and non-current liabilities

5,632

5,799

Cash generated by operating activities

122,151

104,038

Investing activities:

Purchases of marketable securities

(76,923

)

(109,558

)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

29,917

59,023

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

37,446

47,460

Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(10,708

)

(11,085

)

Payments made in connection with business acquisitions, net

(306

)

(33

)

Other

(1,780

)

(352

)

Cash used in investing activities

(22,354

)

(14,545

)

Financing activities:

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(6,223

)

(6,556

)

Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents

(14,841

)

(14,467

)

Repurchases of common stock

(89,402

)

(85,971

)

Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net

5,465

20,393

Repayments of term debt

(9,543

)

(8,750

)

Proceeds from commercial paper, net

3,955

1,022

Other

(160

)

976

Cash used in financing activities

(110,749

)

(93,353

)

Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(10,952

)

(3,860

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending balances

$

24,977

$

35,929

Supplemental cash flow disclosure:

Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

19,573

$

25,385

Cash paid for interest

$

2,865

$

2,687

Press Contact:
Josh Rosenstock
Apple
jrosenstock@apple.com
(408) 862-1142

Investor Relations Contact:
Tejas Gala
Apple
tgala@apple.com
(669) 227-2402

