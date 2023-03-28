ARway.ai Unveils Patent-Pending AI-powered 3D Digital Twin Floor Plan Generation Technology to Capture a Share of the $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Market

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Apple Music Classical is here

The ultimate classical music streaming experience is available to Apple Music subscribers at no additional cost; download it now on the App Store

Apple® today launched Apple Music® Classical, a brand-new standalone music streaming app designed to deliver the listening experience classical music lovers deserve. With Apple Music Classical, Apple Music subscribers can easily find any recording in the world's largest classical music catalog with fully optimized search; enjoy the highest audio quality available and experience many classical favorites in a whole new way with immersive Spatial Audio; browse expertly curated playlists, insightful composer biographies, and descriptions of thousands of works; and so much more. Apple Music Classical is available on the App Store beginning today and is included at no extra cost with nearly all Apple Music subscriptions. The combination of Apple Music Classical and Apple Music provides a complete music experience for everyone, from longtime classical fans to first-time listeners, and everyone in between.

"We love music — that's really what we're all about — and classical music is foundational to music of all genres," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats. "Apple Music Classical is a dedicated app that is great for classical experts as well as anyone who is new to classical, with the largest classical music selection in the world, the very best search and browse capabilities, the most premium sound experience with Spatial Audio, and thousands of exclusive recordings. We believe this is the very best classical music streaming experience available anywhere, and for us, this is just the beginning."

The World's Largest Classical Music Catalog

With over 5 million tracks, Apple Music Classical is home to the world's largest classical music catalog, covering the whole spectrum from celebrated recordings to forgotten gems. For beginners, the hand-picked Editor's Choice curation is a great place to start. And for those more familiar with a particular work, the app's list of popular recordings provides the perfect next step — and an enjoyable chance to compare and contrast. Apple Music Classical also features thousands of exclusive albums, including recordings by world-famous orchestras.

Search Built for Classical Music

Classical works have multiple movements and tracks; famous pieces have hundreds of recordings with different orchestras, conductors, and soloists; and many composers have their own special catalog classifications, from Bach's BWV to Mozart's K. With these complexities in mind, Apple Music Classical has redesigned search to instantly deliver exactly what users are looking for using all combinations of keywords, from composer and work, to opus number, conductor, artist, or instrument, and even a work's nickname. Looking up a work reveals all its recordings, plus an Editor's Choice performance. And searching for a composer displays all available works.

An Interface Designed for Classical

The Apple Music Classical interface ensures listeners always know who and what they're hearing, with everything laid out at a glance: work name, orchestra, conductor, contributing artists, and even year of recording. And when it comes to curating a personal library, Apple Music Classical lets listeners add more than just albums, tracks, playlists, and artists — it also supports uniquely classical categories such as works, composers, and recordings.

The Highest Audio Quality

Apple Music Classical features lossless audio of up to 24 bit/192 kHz throughout the service so listeners can experience the nuances of every performance. In Hi-Res Lossless mode, sound is so astoundingly crisp and clear that each note feels close enough to touch. And thanks to revolutionary Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, listeners can enjoy thousands of recordings from the best seat in the concert hall, immersed in a 360-degree soundscape where music comes from every direction, including above. Apple Music Classical's Spatial Audio catalog adds new albums every week as legendary recordings are remastered and contemporary performances are captured in Spatial Audio.

Expert Recommendations and Classical Insights

Apple Music Classical's editors have created over 700 playlists to guide listeners through 800 years of music, and more will be added. Beginners can start with The Story of Classical audio guides , which blend expert commentary and selected works to introduce key composers, periods, instruments, and classical terminology. For devotees, there's the chance to go behind the scenes of selected recordings as leading classical artists offer track-by-track audio commentary. Plus, every week, Apple Music Classical's hand-picked Hidden Gems highlight a selection of lesser-known works, while Composer Undiscovered playlists bring a new perspective to famous names.

Exploration Made Easy

Apple Music Classical's Browse tab helps listeners explore the largest classical catalog in the world, guided by their interests, from composers, instruments, and periods, to conductors, orchestras, and choirs, as well as classical genres such as chamber music and stage works. With so many ways to explore, there are limitless possibilities for finding new favorites.

Exclusive New Artwork

Apple Music Classical listeners will also enjoy exclusive brand-new artwork, including hundreds of playlist covers, as well as unique, high-resolution digital portraits for many of the world's greatest composers. Commissioned from a diverse group of artists, each image blends historical research with color palettes and artistic references from the relevant classical period. With the majority of these new works designed on Mac and iPad, the results display an attention to detail, bringing listeners face to face with leading classical figures like Bach, Beethoven, Hildegard von Bingen, Chopin, John Dowland, Fanny Mendelssohn, Shostakovich, Tchaikovsky, Vivaldi, and so many others unlike ever before.

Additionally, Apple Music has partnered with many of the greatest classical institutions in the world — including the Berlin Philharmonic, Carnegie Hall, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the London Symphony Orchestra, the Metropolitan Opera, the New York Philharmonic, Opéra National de Paris, the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, the San Francisco Symphony, and the Vienna Philharmonic — to bring Apple Music Classical listeners new, unique, and exclusive content and recordings at launch and beyond. Apple Music Classical will also host several live performances featuring a few of these incredible partners at Apple Store locations around the world as part of the Today at Apple programming beginning in March 2023. To sign up for Today at Apple events, visit apple.com/today .

Apple Music is also working closely with some of today's most renowned classical composers, artists, and musicians to ensure that the app is empowering artists and engaging classical music lovers all over the world.

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma was involved in early conversations about the need for such an app, and is delighted that listeners will have new ways to access and explore the world of classical music. "Classical music — and all of culture — is fundamentally about connection, about forging bonds of understanding across time and space," said Yo-Yo Ma. "It's innovations like this that make that connection possible, that give us space for our curiosity to run, to rediscover the familiar, and to rejoice in the unexpected."

"I'm thrilled that Apple Music is taking the initiative to set a new standard for classical music in the streaming age," said Hilary Hahn. "I know that I can trust Apple Music's natively high-quality uncompressed audio to convey the subtleties of my performance, my instrument, and the space in which it's played. And even a solo classical recording is a deeply collaborative process; Apple Music Classical's extensive metadata ensures that everyone — composers, arrangers, conductors, musicians, producers, publishers, and more — gets the credit they deserve."

"I've been working with Apple to help solve the problems of classical music streaming," said Jonny Greenwood. "They've come up with a really elegant set of solutions to the unique problems that hinder the search for — and collection of — digital classical music. Put simply, there's only one recording of Joni Mitchell's ‘Blue,' but thousands of ‘Rhapsody in Blue.' This first kind of search, in someone newly interested in classical music, can be so off-putting and bewildering, so I'm very excited for everyone to finally have a way into this remarkable universe of music, which is welcoming to new (and old) classical fans, and which rewards enthusiasm for music with music, directly and intuitively."

"Music is the focus of my life, and as a composer and supporter, I have long believed it is essential to our humanity," said Gordon P. Getty. "The advent of Apple Music Classical is an extraordinary moment in our profession. It is an exceptional streaming service that celebrates diverse artists, embraces legendary recordings, and inspires curiosity in all of us. Apple has created a unique experience worthy of our passion, and I am confident it will advance the cause of music for generations to come."

Availability

  • Beginning today, Apple Music Classical is available for download on the App Store everywhere Apple Music is offered, excluding China , Japan , Russia , South Korea , Taiwan , and Türkiye .
  • Existing Apple Music subscribers can immediately enjoy Apple Music Classical at no additional cost.
  • Apple Music Classical is available for all iPhone models running iOS 15.4 or later.
  • Apple Music Classical for Android is coming soon.
  • To listen to music on Apple Music Classical, users must have an internet connection.
  • For more information, visit apple.com/music and follow @appleclassical on Twitter.

About Apple Music

Apple loves music. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes. Today, the award-winning Apple Music celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans with a catalog of over 100 million songs, expertly curated playlists, and the best artist interviews, conversations, and global premieres with Apple Music Radio. With original content from the most respected and beloved people in music, autoplay, time-synced lyrics, lossless audio, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, Apple Music offers the world's best listening experience, helping listeners discover new music and enjoy their favorites while empowering the global artist community. Apple Music is available in over 165 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, CarPlay, and online at music.apple.com , plus popular smart speakers, smart TVs, and Android and Windows devices. Apple Music is ad-free and never shares consumer data with third parties. More information is available at apple.com/apple-music .

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .

© 2023 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple Music are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Jessica Bass
Apple
jessica_bass@apple.com

Apple Media Helpline
media.help@apple.com
(408) 974-2042

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AppleAAPLMobile Investing
AAPL
The Conversation (0)
asia pacific wearable medical device

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:NERD

Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Keep reading...Show less
Cobalt Investing

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) is pleased to announce that the company has strategically increased its landholdings around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. 305 new claim units (cells) were added. Cruz is one of the largest landholders in the expanding Cobalt District of Ontario.

On February 14, 2018 Cruz increased its acreage in the Cobalt District of Ontario. That acreage is contiguous to Cruz’s “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” which now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

Keep reading...Show less

Resilient: From Curious in Cameroon to Three-Time Qualcomm Patent Holder [+Video]

Qualcomm

Qualcomm, Thursday, March 23, 2023, Press release picture

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry and Adobe Partner to Deliver Secure Forms with Electronic Signatures on Mobile

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) today announced that they have partnered to deliver a secure forms solution for mobile.  The software solution, which combines BlackBerry® UEM and Adobe Experience Manager Forms, is designed for popular mobile device platforms, and meets the rigorous security standards required by regulated industries.  Furthermore, the partnership agreement allows BlackBerry to resell Adobe Experience Manager Forms software.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

Prior to the partnership between BlackBerry and Adobe, users have been challenged in completing and approving documents away from their desktops, limiting their mission-critical mobility, and productivity.  In this new solution, BlackBerry UEM manages public key infrastructure (PKI) certificates to secure the connection to Adobe Experience Manager, allowing users to complete and electronically sign documents from anywhere, on their employer-issued or BYO mobile devices, and without a VPN.

"BlackBerry and Adobe both have a long-standing and trusted reputation for enabling the digital transformation of organizations around the world," said Neelam Sandhu , SVP Sustainability & Chief Elite Customer Success Officer. "BlackBerry is delighted to partner with Adobe to solve this imperative security and productivity need for regulated industries.  BlackBerry UEM together with Adobe Experience Manager will enable government, financial services, healthcare, legal, and other organizations, to modernize and optimize their operations while maintaining the highest levels of security, protecting national security."

"Electronic workflows should not be limited to desktop environments," said John Landwehr , Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Public Sector at Adobe.  "Business processes cannot be delayed by lack of mobile support, for securely completing and signing electronic documents.  The partnership between BlackBerry and Adobe enhances operational processing and workforce efficiency for hiring and onboarding, procurement of goods and services, medical readiness, maintenance, and logistics, and so many more use cases, that require signed approvals at any time, on any device."

This new solution is available now for customers using BlackBerry UEM and BlackBerry Adobe Experience Manager Forms.

BlackBerry UEM is used by security and productivity conscious organizations around the world and has the highest number of government security certifications in the industry, across unclassified and classified requirements.  Announced earlier this year, BlackBerry UEM is the only UEM solution to be recognized, by customers, in the top right quadrant of Gartner's 2023 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': UEM Tools report.  For more information on BlackBerry UEM visit BlackBerry.com/UEM .

Adobe Experience Manager Forms is an end-to-end digital forms and documents solution that enables organizations to modernize their data capture and document workflows into a seamless, agile digital experience.  It allows users to create responsive forms at scale, capture data and e-signatures securely, and integrate into back-end systems to automate manual workflows.  For more information on Adobe Experience Manager, visit Adobe.com/AEM .

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

About Adobe
Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com .

Contacts:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-and-adobe-partner-to-deliver-secure-forms-with-electronic-signatures-on-mobile-301778614.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Tech+IP Announces New BlackBerry Patent Deal to Sell Substantially All of Its Non-Core Patents and Applications

One of the largest PE-backed patent deals announced, despite economic headwinds

Tech+IP, the leading boutique advisory firm focused on advanced technology and intellectual property based in the Washington DC area and Europe ( www.techip.cc ), has been advising BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) (TSX: BB) since the inception of this significant non-core patent transaction, the latest iteration of which was announced by BlackBerry earlier today. https:www.prnewswire.comnews-releasesblackberry-announces-new-patent-sale-transaction-with-leading-patent-monetization-company-for-up-to-900-million-301777185.html

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry Announces New Patent Sale Transaction with Leading Patent Monetization Company for Up to $900 Million

Executes Agreement with Key Patent Innovations; Terminates Agreement with Catapult

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell substantially all of its non-core patents and patent applications to Malikie Innovations Limited ("Malikie"), a newly-formed subsidiary of Key Patent Innovations Limited ("KPI"), a leading intellectual property monetization company, for a combination of cash at closing and potential future royalties in the aggregate amount of up to $900 million .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple introduces Shop with a Specialist over Video

Customers in the U.S. can now connect with an Apple Specialist over video to shop the iPhone lineup, including iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, available today in an all-new yellow color

Apple® today launched Shop with a Specialist over Video, a new live shopping experience on apple.com for customers in the U.S. Shop with a Specialist over Video connects customers looking to purchase iPhone® with a retail team member via a safe and secure, one-way video shopping session. With this new service, customers can browse the latest models, explore new features, and learn about Apple Trade In offers, carrier deals, switching to iOS, and various financing options.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple TV+ wins Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognizes Apple Original film that honors the strength of our shared humanity

This evening, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honors Apple Original Film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse with the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film, at the 95th Annual Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Azincourt Energy Completes the 2023 Drill Program at the East Preston Uranium Project

E-Tech Resources Expands Mineral Landholdings at The Eureka Ree Project

Related News

Base Metals Investing

CMX Announces Ore-Sorting Test Completed with Assays Pending

Precious Metals Investing

Leocor Gold Announces RAB Drill Program

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Receives Additional Lithium Analyses - GEM23-04 Mineralization Improves to 1,412 ppm Lithium in Sediments over 1,440 Feet and up to 490 mg/L Lithium in Groundwater at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution Announces Analyst Coverage Initiation by Eight Capital

Precious Metals Investing

Red Pine Announces New Drilling Results & Further Extends Gold Mineralization above the Jubilee Shear - drills 3.50 g/t gold over 25.15 m including 36.48 g/t gold over 2.01 metres. Outlines Open Pit Exploration Target

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Completes Rework of Final Payment Structure for Acquisition of Nevada Portfolio

Battery Metals Investing

Kiplin Metals Reviews F3 Uranium Conductors Contiguous to its Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

×