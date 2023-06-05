Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Apple introduces the 15-inch MacBook Air

With an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the performance of M2, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a six-speaker sound system, all in a thin and light, fanless design, the new MacBook Air is the world's best 15-inch laptop

Apple® today introduced the 15-inch MacBook Air®, the world's best 15-inch laptop. With an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina® display, the incredible performance of M2, up to 18 hours of battery life, 1 and a silent, fanless design, the new MacBook Air brings power and portability — all in the world's thinnest 15-inch laptop. With an all-new six-speaker sound system, the 15-inch MacBook Air delivers immersive Spatial Audio, along with a 1080p FaceTime HD® camera, MagSafe® charging, and the power and ease of macOS® Ventura for an unrivaled experience. Customers can order starting today, with availability beginning Tuesday, June 13. The 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 gets a new starting price of $1,099 — $100 less than before — to deliver even more value and choice to everyone, from upgraders to first-time Mac® customers.

Only possible with Apple silicon, the 15-inch MacBook Air is the world's best 15-inch laptop. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We're thrilled to introduce the first 15-inch MacBook Air. With its incredible performance and striking design, the new MacBook Air is the world's best 15-inch laptop. And it's only possible with Apple silicon," said John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. "From its expansive Liquid Retina display and remarkably thin and fanless design, to extraordinary battery life and an immersive six-speaker sound system, the new MacBook Air has it all."

Brilliant 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display

The new MacBook Air features a spacious, high-resolution 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, so users can see even more content. With up to 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colors, the brilliant Liquid Retina display makes content look remarkably rich and vibrant, and text razor sharp. It is also twice the resolution and 25 percent brighter than a comparable PC laptop. 2

World's Thinnest 15-inch Laptop

The new MacBook Air measures only 11.5mm thin, making it the world's thinnest 15-inch laptop. It weighs just 3.3 pounds, so it's incredibly portable. Even with its expansive display, the new MacBook Air is solid and durable. And it is also nearly 40 percent thinner and half a pound lighter than a comparable PC laptop. 2

MacBook Air also features MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports for connecting accessories and up to a 6K external display, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack for versatile connectivity. It comes in four gorgeous finishes — midnight, starlight, space gray, and silver.

Blazing Performance and Tremendous Battery Life with M2

With the M2 chip, the 15-inch MacBook Air has incredible performance. It's up to 12x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. 3 When compared to the best-selling 15-inch PC laptop with a Core i7 processor, the new MacBook Air is up to twice as fast. 4 It also delivers extraordinary battery life, with up to 18 hours — 50 percent more than on the PC — even with a better display and better performance. 5 The 15-inch MacBook Air features a powerful 8-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores, a 10-core GPU for blazing-fast graphics, and a 16-core Neural Engine. M2 also delivers 100GB/s of memory bandwidth and supports up to 24GB of fast unified memory, so multitasking and working with complex workloads is superfluid. The performance of M2 lets users work, play, or create just about anything — anywhere.

1080p FaceTime HD Camera and Six-Speaker Sound System

The 1080p FaceTime HD camera on MacBook Air is perfect for FaceTime calls and video conferencing. Combined with the processing power of the advanced image signal processor on M2, users will look great on video calls. A three-mic array captures clean audio using advanced beamforming algorithms, so users come through loud and clear on video calls.

The design of the new 15-inch MacBook Air also features a phenomenal new six-speaker sound system with two tweeters and two sets of force-cancelling woofers. The new speakers deliver twice the bass depth for fuller sound, and Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos provides immersive experiences whether listening to music or watching movies.

Powerful Productivity with macOS

macOS Ventura takes the Mac experience to a whole new level that helps users achieve even more. Messages and Mail are better than ever, while Safari® — the world's fastest browser on Mac — ushers in a passwordless future with passkeys. Continuity Camera brings video conferencing features to any Mac, including Desk View, Center Stage™, and Studio Light. Stage Manager™ automatically organizes apps and windows, so users can concentrate on the task at hand and still see everything in a single glance. With iCloud® Shared Photo Library, users can create and share a separate photo library among up to six family members, and the Freeform™ app provides a flexible canvas that enables users to be even more productive and expressive. Users can work effortlessly across Mac and iPhone® with Continuity features like Handoff®, AirDrop®, Universal Clipboard, and Messages.

macOS Sonoma, coming this fall, makes the Mac experience more delightful and productive than ever, including new ways to personalize with widgets and stunning screen savers, an optimized gaming experience with Game Mode, powerful video conferencing capabilities, a big update to Safari, and more.

Better for the Environment

The new MacBook Air is designed with the environment in mind, now using 100 percent recycled gold plating and tin soldering in multiple printed circuit boards, and 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets. MacBook Air also features 100 percent recycled cobalt in the MagSafe connector and 90 percent recycled steel in the battery tray. MacBook Air meets Apple's high standards for energy efficiency, and is free of mercury, PVC, and beryllium. Over 99 percent of the packaging is fiber based, bringing Apple closer to its goal of completely removing plastic from its packaging by 2025.

Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and is focused on its Apple 2030 goal to make every product carbon neutral. This means every Mac Apple creates, from design to manufacturing to customer use, will have net-zero climate impact.

Pricing and Availability

  • The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 is available to order today on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store® app. It will begin arriving to customers, and in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, beginning Tuesday, June 13.
  • The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2, available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray, starts at $1,299 (U.S.) and $1,199 (U.S.) for education.
  • The 13-inch MacBook Air with M2, available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray, now starts at $1,099 (U.S.) and $999 (U.S.) for education.
  • The 13-inch MacBook Air with M1, available in gold, silver, and space gray, remains in the lineup, starting at $999 (U.S.) and $899 (U.S.) for education.
  • Additional technical specifications and details on Apple accessories — including the new 70W USB-C Power Adapter for $59 (U.S.) — are available at apple.com/shop/buy-mac .
  • With Apple Trade In, customers can trade in their current computer and get credit toward a new Mac. Customers can visit apple.com/shop/trade-in to see what their device is worth.
  • Every customer who buys a Mac from Apple can enjoy a free Online Personal Session with an Apple Specialist, get their product set up — including help with data transfer — in select stores, and receive guidance on how to make their new Mac work the way they want.
  • AppleCare+® for Mac provides expert technical support and additional hardware coverage from Apple, including unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection, each subject to a service fee.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

1 Battery life depends on device settings, usage, and other factors. Actual results may vary.
2 Best-selling 15-inch Intel Core i7 PC laptop is based on publicly available sales data over the prior 12 months.
3 Results are compared to previous-generation 1.2GHz quad-core Intel Core i7-based MacBook Air systems with Intel Iris Plus Graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD.
4 Testing was conducted by Apple in April and May 2023 using preproduction 15-inch MacBook Air systems with Apple M2, an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, as well as Intel Core i7-based PC systems with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and the latest version of Windows 11 available at the time of testing. Best-selling 15-inch Intel Core i7 PC laptop is based on publicly available sales data over the prior 12 months. Adobe Photoshop 24.3.0 tested using the following filters and functions: select sky, oil paint, adaptive wide angle, picture frame, and tree. Open source project built on macOS with Xcode® 14.3 with Apple Clang 14.0.3; open source project built on Windows with Clang 14.0.6. Premiere Pro 23.3.0 tested using a 55-second clip with 4K Apple ProRes® RAW media, at 4096x2160 resolution and 59.94 frames per second, transcoded to Apple ProRes 422 at 29.97 frames per second. Performance tests are conducted using specific computer systems and reflect the approximate performance of MacBook Air.
5 Testing conducted by Apple in April and May 2023 using preproduction 15-inch MacBook Air systems with Apple M2, an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, as well as production Intel Core i7-based PC systems with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and the latest version of Windows 11 available at the time of testing. Best-selling 15-inch Intel Core i7 PC laptop is based on publicly available sales data over the prior 12 months. The Apple TV® app was used for video playback on macOS, and the Movies & TV app was used for video playback on Windows. All devices were tested with equivalent display brightness settings and without network connection. Battery life varies by use and configuration. See apple.com/batteries for more information.

© 2023 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, MacBook Air, Liquid Retina, FaceTime HD, MagSafe, macOS, Mac, Safari, Center Stage, Stage Manager, iCloud, Freeform, iPhone, Handoff, AirDrop, Apple Store, AppleCare+, Xcode, ProRes, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

