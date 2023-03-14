Large-Scale Porphyry/Volcanic Hosted Copper-Gold Potential Identified At Havilah In The Highly-Prospective Lachlan Fold Belt

Apple introduces Shop with a Specialist over Video

Customers in the U.S. can now connect with an Apple Specialist over video to shop the iPhone lineup, including iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, available today in an all-new yellow color

Apple® today launched Shop with a Specialist over Video, a new live shopping experience on apple.com for customers in the U.S. Shop with a Specialist over Video connects customers looking to purchase iPhone® with a retail team member via a safe and secure, one-way video shopping session. With this new service, customers can browse the latest models, explore new features, and learn about Apple Trade In offers, carrier deals, switching to iOS, and various financing options.

"We're constantly innovating to deliver an even more personalized experience for our customers, meeting them where they are to deliver the best of Apple," said Karen Rasmussen, Apple's head of Retail Online. "With Shop with a Specialist over Video, our team members are excited to connect with customers and provide exceptional service as they learn about which iPhone best suits them."

Enhancing the Shopping Experience for Customers

Customers can visit apple.com/shop/buy-iphone , and in just a few clicks, instantly connect with an Apple Specialist for world-class service and expert advice on selecting the best iPhone model. Once connected, customers can compare features, colors, sizes, and find the best deal through the Apple Trade In program or their carrier.

Shop the Latest iPhone 14 Lineup with a Specialist over Video

The beautifully designed and durable iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, available today in an all-new yellow, feature an impressive dual-camera system, the powerful A15 Bionic chip, and all-day battery life, with iPhone 14 Plus offering the longest battery life of any iPhone ever. Both models also offer groundbreaking safety capabilities such as Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite, 1 allowing users to get the help they need even when no cellular or Wi-Fi service is available. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available in midnight, starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, blue, purple, and the new yellow for $799 and $899. Customers in the U.S. can get up to $600 in credit toward iPhone 14 when they trade in iPhone 11 or later 2 from apple.com/store using Shop with a Specialist over Video, in the Apple Store® app, and at Apple Store locations.

Connecting with a Specialist

Shop with a Specialist over Video is available to customers in the U.S. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT every day on apple.com/shop/buy-iphone . During the session, an Apple team member will be on camera sharing their screen, but they will not be able to see the customer. If customers find that a session is unavailable or access the page after-hours, they can contact a Specialist over the phone or via chat 24 hours a day.

The Best Place to Buy Apple

Apple makes it simple and easy for customers to explore the latest products and accessories, connect with expert team members, or learn new skills with programs like Today at Apple®. Whether in person, online, over video, or via personalized recommendations on the Apple Store app, Apple team members can help customers select the device and financing option that is right for them.

1 Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My® via satellite are currently available in Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, the U.K., and the U.S., and will be available in Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Portugal later this month. The service is included for free for two years starting at the time of activation of a new iPhone 14 model.

2 Trade-in values will vary based on the condition, year, and configuration of the eligible trade-in device. Not all devices are eligible for credit. Customers must be at least 18 years old to be eligible to trade a device in for credit or for an Apple Gift Card. Trade-in value may be applied toward a qualifying new device purchase or added to an Apple Gift Card. The actual value awarded is based on receipt of a qualifying device matching the description provided when the estimate was made. Sales tax may be assessed on the full value of a new device purchase. In-store trade-in requires presentation of a valid photo ID (local law may require saving this information). The offer may not be available in all stores, and may vary between in-store and online trade-in. Some stores may have additional requirements. Apple or its trade-in partners reserve the right to refuse or limit the quantity of any trade-in transaction for any reason. More details are available from Apple's trade-in partner for trade-in and recycling of eligible devices. Restrictions and limitations may apply.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .

© 2023 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, Apple Store, Today at Apple, and Find My are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:

Brian Bumbery
Apple
bumbery@apple.com

Neema Mungai
Apple
nmungai@apple.com

asia pacific wearable medical device

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

CSE:NERD

Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Keep reading...Show less
Cobalt Investing

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) is pleased to announce that the company has strategically increased its landholdings around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. 305 new claim units (cells) were added. Cruz is one of the largest landholders in the expanding Cobalt District of Ontario.

On February 14, 2018 Cruz increased its acreage in the Cobalt District of Ontario. That acreage is contiguous to Cruz’s “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” which now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

Apple TV+ wins Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognizes Apple Original film that honors the strength of our shared humanity

This evening, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honors Apple Original Film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse with the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film, at the 95th Annual Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Qualcomm Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 7 Percent

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 7 percent increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly cash dividend will increase from $0.75 to $0.80 per share of common stock and will be effective for quarterly dividends payable after March 23, 2023 . This dividend increase will raise the annualized dividend payout to $3.20 per share of common stock.

Cristiano Amon , President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, said, "We are pleased to announce an increase in our quarterly dividend. We remain committed to returning capital to stockholders through a balanced capital return policy, including a baseline of anti-dilutive stock repurchases."

Hello, yellow! Apple introduces new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

A beautiful yellow joins the lineup, with incredible battery life, a powerful dual-camera system for pro-level photos and videos, and groundbreaking safety capabilities, including Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection

Apple® today announced a new yellow iPhone® 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, adding even more color choices to the lineup this spring. Beautifully designed and built to last, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have a durable Ceramic Shield® front cover, an updated internal design for better sustained performance and easier repairs, and amazing battery life — with iPhone 14 Plus offering the longest battery life of any iPhone ever. 1 Both models include a dual-camera system for stunning photos and videos, the powerful A15 Bionic chip, and innovative safety capabilities including Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection. The new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available to pre-order this Friday, March 10, with availability starting Tuesday, March 14.

BlackBerry Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results

  • Preliminary fiscal year 2023 revenue for BlackBerry is estimated to be approximately $656 million
  • IoT business unit revenue expected to be approximately $206 million , representing 16% year over year growth and in line with outlook previously provided
  • Cybersecurity business unit revenue expected to be approximately $418 million , lower than the outlook previously provided, primarily due to certain large government deals slipping into fiscal year 2024
  • Licensing and Other business unit revenue expected to be approximately $32 million
  • Management to discuss financial results and fiscal year 2024 outlook at the March 30 th earnings call

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today provided a business update and announced selected, unaudited preliminary financial results for the three months ended February 28, 2023 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

"Macro challenges were a key factor for BlackBerry's Cybersecurity business unit this quarter, with elongated sales cycles in government causing some large deals to slip into later quarters," said John Chen , Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry. "The IoT business unit closed the year strongly, and we expect to deliver year over year revenue growth of approximately 16%, in line with outlook. Given the current macro backdrop, BlackBerry's management has taken proactive steps this quarter to both balance investments and manage costs to drive towards profitable growth."

Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results:

  • Total company revenue expected to be approximately $151 million .
  • IoT revenue expected to be approximately $53 million .
  • Cybersecurity revenue expected to be approximately $88 million .
  • Cybersecurity billings expected to increase sequentially for third quarter in a row to approximately $107 million .
  • Licensing and Other revenue expected to be approximately $10 million .
  • BlackBerry's results are expected to include a material non-cash, one-time goodwill impairment charge for the Spark reporting unit. The amount is currently being determined but is expected to be up to $440 million . This assessment is required in accordance with accounting rules and is primarily driven by the broad-based stock market decline this past calendar year and corresponding impact on our market capitalization at the test date.

Preliminary Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results:

  • Total company revenue expected to be approximately $656 million .
  • IoT revenue expected to be approximately $206 million .
  • Cybersecurity revenue expected to be approximately $418 million .
  • Cybersecurity billings expected to be approximately $401 million .
  • Licensing and Other revenue expected to be approximately $32 million .

Fourth quarter and full-year fiscal year 2023 revenue for BlackBerry's IoT business unit is expected to be in line with the outlook provided previously, representing approximately 16% year-over-year revenue growth.

Fourth quarter and full-year fiscal year 2023 revenue for BlackBerry's Cybersecurity business unit is expected to be lower than the outlook provided during our Q3 FY23 earnings call, primarily due to certain large government deals under negotiation not closing in the quarter, but rather slipping into fiscal year 2024.  BlackBerry has seen an elongation in deal cycles in the government vertical, including additional deal reviews and approvals.  Given the anticipated product mix of the slipped deals, it is expected that this causes a significant impact on in-quarter revenue recognition.

Management is currently reviewing its long-term targets for the Cybersecurity business unit and intends to provide revised targets on, or before, its Analyst Day on May 17 th , 2023.

Preliminary Financial Results:

The preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended February 28, 2023 , are unaudited estimates, and are based on information available to management as of the date of this release and are subject to potential further material changes upon completion of the Company's standard year-end closing procedures. In preparing this information, management has made subjective estimates about the appropriateness of certain reported amounts and disclosures. BlackBerry's actual financial results for the three months and year ended February 28, 2023 , have not yet been finalized and remain subject to the completion of management's final review and our other closing procedures, as well as the completion of the audit of our annual financial statements. These preliminary estimated results do not represent a comprehensive statement of all financial results for the three months and year ended February 28 , 2023.  Readers are cautioned that Cybersecurity billings does not have any standardized meaning and is unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Outlook:

BlackBerry will provide fiscal year 2024 outlook on its upcoming earnings conference call.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast:

A conference call and live webcast will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET , which can be accessed using the following link ( here ) or through the Company's investor webpage ( BlackBerry.com/Investors ) or by dialing toll free +1 (844) 512-2926 and entering Elite Entry Number 6312676.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 30, 2023 , using the same webcast link ( here ) or by dialing Canada toll free +1 (855) 669-9658 or US toll free +1 (877) 344-7529 and entering Replay Access Code 2114563.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including more than 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@blackberry.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding BlackBerry's plans, strategies and objectives including its expectations with respect to its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 financial results, and the timing, structure and financial impacts of certain contracts under negotiation.

The words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "could", "intend", "believe", "target", "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by BlackBerry in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that BlackBerry believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to, the matters noted above under "preliminary financial results", BlackBerry's expectations regarding its business, strategy, opportunities and prospects, the launch of new products and services, general economic conditions, competition, and BlackBerry's expectations regarding its financial performance.  Many factors could cause BlackBerry's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks related to the following factors: BlackBerry's ability to enhance, develop, introduce or monetize products and services for the enterprise market in a timely manner with competitive pricing, features and performance; BlackBerry's ability to maintain or expand its customer base for its software and services offerings to grow revenue or achieve sustained profitability; the intense competition faced by BlackBerry; the occurrence or perception of a breach of BlackBerry's network cybersecurity measures, or an inappropriate disclosure of confidential or personal information; the failure or perceived failure of BlackBerry's solutions to detect or prevent security vulnerabilities; BlackBerry's continuing ability to attract new personnel, retain existing key personnel and manage its staffing effectively; litigation against BlackBerry; BlackBerry's dependence on its relationships with resellers and channel partners; acquisitions, divestitures and other business initiatives; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; network disruptions or other business interruptions; BlackBerry's ability to foster an ecosystem of third-party application developers; BlackBerry's products and services being dependent upon interoperability with rapidly changing systems provided by third parties; BlackBerry's ability to obtain rights to use third-party software and its use of open source software; failure to protect BlackBerry's intellectual property and to earn expected revenues from intellectual property rights; BlackBerry being found to have infringed on the intellectual property rights of others;  the substantial asset risk faced by BlackBerry, including the potential for charges related to its long-lived assets and goodwill; BlackBerry's indebtedness; tax provision changes, the adoption of new tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities; the use and management of user data and personal information; government regulations applicable to BlackBerry's products and services, including products containing encryption capabilities; environmental, social and governance expectations and standards; the failure of BlackBerry's suppliers, subcontractors, channel partners and representatives to use acceptable ethical business practices or comply with applicable laws; regulations regarding health and safety, hazardous materials usage and conflict minerals; foreign operations, including fluctuations in foreign currencies; adverse economic, geopolitical and environmental conditions; the fluctuation of BlackBerry's quarterly revenue and operating results; the volatility of the market price of BlackBerry's common shares; and rising inflation.

These risk factors and others relating to BlackBerry are discussed in greater detail in BlackBerry's Annual Report on Form    10-K and the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of BlackBerry's MD&A (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov ). All of these factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BlackBerry's forward-looking statements. Any statements that are forward-looking statements are intended to enable BlackBerry's shareholders to view the anticipated performance and prospects of BlackBerry from management's perspective at the time such statements are made, and they are subject to the risks that are inherent in all forward-looking statements, as described above, as well as difficulties in forecasting BlackBerry's financial results and performance for future periods, particularly over longer periods, given changes in technology and BlackBerry's business strategy, evolving industry standards, intense competition and short product life cycles that characterize the industries in which BlackBerry operates. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of today and the company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-reports-preliminary-fourth-quarter-and-full-fiscal-year-2023-results-301764061.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

BlackBerry SecuSUITE Awarded Updated NIAP/Common Criteria and CSfC Certification for Secure Communication Amidst Rise of 'Balloon-Based' Nation-State Spying Efforts

New Enterprise Edition Launched to Help Businesses Address Latest Surveillance Threats including 'Balloon-Based' Communications Monitoring Tactics

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX : BB) today announced SecuSUITE ® for Government 5.0 was awarded updated NIAP Certifications and listed as a Commercial Solutions for Classified ( CSfC ) compliant product to meet the highest security requirements for the U.S. Federal Government and the broader Five Eyes intelligence alliance.

Chongqing Yazaki Selects BlackBerry to Power Digital LCD Cluster for the Chinese Market

Platform to be deployed within next-generation vehicles from Geely Auto and Dongfeng Liuzhou Auto

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Chongqing Yazaki Meter Co., Ltd . , a leading Chinese Tier 1 automotive supplier, has selected the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) to power its digital instrument cluster, which has now entered mass production.

