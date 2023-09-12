Apple introduces new AirPods Pro with USB-C charging capabilities

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

White Gold Corp. Intersects Broad Zones of Near Surface Gold Mineralization including 3.38 g/t Au over 53 m at Betty Ford Target, and 1.4 g/t Gold over 58.4 m at Vertigo Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Barksdale Receives Positive Court Ruling

Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for Northern Dynasty's Pebble Project Completed: Positive Projected Financial Results, Excellent Optionality and Important Benefits for Alaska

Proton Green - A Strategic Investment of VVC - Announces First Helium Sales

New Option Agreement Signed For Vanadium Processing Plant Land

FPX Nickel Delivers PFS for Baptiste Nickel Project with After-Tax NPV of US$2.01 Billion and 18.6% IRR

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Controlled Thermal Resources

Forum Energy Metals

FMC:CA

Barksdale Resources Corp.

BRO:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 EV Outlook (Updated for Q3)

2023 Agriculture Investor Outlook (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Apple introduces new AirPods Pro with USB-C charging capabilities

iOS 17 brings new audio experiences to all AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

Apple® today announced AirPods Pro® (2nd generation) with MagSafe® Charging (USB-C), making the world's most popular headphones even better. AirPods Pro (2nd generation) continue to revolutionize personal audio by delivering incredible sound quality, up to double the Active Noise Cancellation of their predecessor, an advanced Transparency mode, a more immersive Spatial Audio experience, and an expanded range of ear tip sizes for an even better fit. AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are upgraded with USB-C charging capabilities, additional dust resistance, and Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro™. With iOS 17, all AirPods Pro (2nd generation) level up with access to new audio experiences like Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness. 1

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230912072942/en/

The updated AirPods Pro (2nd generation) introduce USB‑C charging, additional dust resistance, and Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro. (Photo: Business Wire)

The updated AirPods Pro (2nd generation) introduce USB‑C charging, additional dust resistance, and Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro. (Photo: Business Wire)

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) will be available to order starting today, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 22.

Added Convenience and Durability

The new AirPods Pro are updated with a USB-C connector, so it's easy to use a single cable to charge Mac®, iPad®, AirPods®, and the iPhone 15 lineup. Users can even charge AirPods directly with iPhone 15, iPhone® 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which also come with a USB-C connector.

An improved IP54 rating for the earbuds and case also offers additional dust resistance, so users can bring them on their favorite rugged adventures.

Introducing Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) will enable Lossless Audio with ultra-low latency to deliver the perfect true wireless solution with Apple Vision Pro. 2 The H2 chip in the latest AirPods Pro and Apple Vision Pro, combined with a groundbreaking wireless audio protocol, unlocks powerful 20-bit, 48 kHz Lossless Audio with a massive reduction in audio latency.

When Apple Vision Pro is available early next year in the U.S., customers will be able to enjoy the most advanced wireless audio experience in the industry with the new AirPods Pro for exceptional entertainment, gaming, FaceTime® calls, and so much more.

New Features with iOS 17

All AirPods Pro (2nd generation) gain exciting features and capabilities with iOS 17 , including: 1

  • Adaptive Audio : This new listening mode dynamically blends Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation, adjusting the noise control based on the sound in a user's environment. The breakthrough experience, unlocked by advanced computational audio, allows users to stay aware of their surroundings, while distracting noises — like group chitchat at the office, a vacuum at home, or the din of a local coffee shop — are reduced.
  • Conversation Awareness : When a user begins speaking to someone nearby — whether they're having a quick conversation with a colleague or ordering lunch at a cafe — Conversation Awareness helps to lower the content volume, enhance the voices in front of the user, and reduce background noise.
  • Personalized Volume : Using machine learning to understand environmental conditions and volume selections, Personalized Volume automatically fine-tunes the listening experience for users based on their preferences over time.

Better for the Environment

The new AirPods Pro are designed with numerous materials and features to minimize their impact on the environment, including the use of 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets and 100 percent recycled gold in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards. The case also uses 100 percent recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board and 100 percent recycled aluminum in the hinge. AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are free of potentially harmful substances such as mercury, BFRs, PVC, and beryllium. Redesigned packaging eliminates the outer plastic wrap, and 90 percent or more of the packaging is made using fiber-based materials, bringing Apple closer to its goal of completely removing plastic from all packaging by 2025.

Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to be 100 percent carbon neutral across its entire manufacturing supply chain and all product life cycles. This means that every Apple device sold, from component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, charging, all the way through recycling and material recovery, will have net-zero climate impact.

Pricing and Availability

  • AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) will be available for $249 (U.S.) from apple.com/store and in the Apple Store® app in the U.S. and more than 30 other countries and regions starting Friday, September 22.
  • EarPods (USB-C) will be available to order today for $19 (U.S.) from apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app in the U.S. and more than 30 other countries and regions.
  • Customers can engrave AirPods Pro with a mix of emoji, names, initials, and numbers for free, only at the Apple Store Online .
  • New subscribers can get Apple Music® free for six months with the purchase of any AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max®. See apple.com/promo for details.
  • For full feature functionality, use AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) paired with an Apple device running the latest operating system software.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

  1. Available for AirPods Pro (2nd generation) models with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) models with Lightning® Charging Case.
  2. Lossless Audio only works when connected to Apple Vision Pro. Availability varies by region.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .

© 2023 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, AirPods Pro, MagSafe, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, iPad, AirPods, iPhone, FaceTime, Apple Store, Apple Music, AirPods Max, and Lightning are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Emily Ewing
Apple
e_ewing@apple.com

Lance Lin
Apple
lance_lin@apple.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AppleAAPLMobile Investing
AAPL
The Conversation (0)
asia pacific wearable medical device

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:NERD

Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Keep reading...Show less
Cobalt Investing

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) is pleased to announce that the company has strategically increased its landholdings around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. 305 new claim units (cells) were added. Cruz is one of the largest landholders in the expanding Cobalt District of Ontario.

On February 14, 2018 Cruz increased its acreage in the Cobalt District of Ontario. That acreage is contiguous to Cruz’s “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” which now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

Keep reading...Show less

Apple unveils its first carbon neutral products

The new Apple Watch lineup marks major progress toward ambitious Apple 2030 climate goal

Apple® today announced its first-ever carbon neutral products in the all-new Apple Watch® lineup. Innovations in design and clean energy have driven dramatic reductions in product emissions of over 75 percent for each carbon neutral Apple Watch. 1 This milestone marks a major step in the company's journey toward its ambitious Apple 2030 goal to make every product carbon neutral by the end of the decade, including the entire global supply chain and the lifetime use of every device Apple makes.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple unveils Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple's most rugged and capable watch is now even better with performance updates, a new double tap gesture, and carbon neutral options

Apple® today introduced Apple Watch Ultra™ 2, bringing new features to Apple's most capable and rugged smartwatch, and achieving a significant environmental milestone. Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers all of the features users love about Ultra, plus the powerful new S9 SiP, a magical new double tap gesture, Apple's brightest display ever, expanded altitude range, on-device Siri®, Precision Finding for iPhone®, and advanced capabilities for water adventures. Apple Watch Ultra 2 runs watchOS® 10, which delivers redesigned apps, the new Smart Stack, new cycling experiences, features to help explore the outdoors, and a new watch face — Modular Ultra. With all the new advancements, Apple Watch Ultra 2 has the same 36-hour battery life with regular use and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple unveils Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple's most rugged and capable watch is now even better with performance updates, a new double tap gesture, and carbon neutral options

Apple® today introduced Apple Watch Ultra™ 2, bringing new features to Apple's most capable and rugged smartwatch, and achieving a significant environmental milestone. Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers all of the features users love about Ultra, plus the powerful new S9 SiP, a magical new double tap gesture, Apple's brightest display ever, expanded altitude range, on-device Siri®, Precision Finding for iPhone®, and advanced capabilities for water adventures. Apple Watch Ultra 2 runs watchOS® 10, which delivers redesigned apps, the new Smart Stack, new cycling experiences, features to help explore the outdoors, and a new watch face — Modular Ultra. With all the new advancements, Apple Watch Ultra 2 has the same 36-hour battery life with regular use and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Featuring a strong and lightweight titanium design with new contoured edges, a new Action button, powerful camera upgrades, and A17 Pro for next-level performance and mobile gaming

Apple® today debuted iPhone® 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, designed with aerospace-grade titanium that's strong yet lightweight to deliver Apple's lightest Pro models ever. The new design also features contoured edges and a customizable Action button, allowing users to personalize their iPhone experience. Powerful camera upgrades enable the equivalent of seven pro lenses with incredible image quality, including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system that now supports the new super-high-resolution 24MP default, the next generation of portraits with Focus and Depth Control, improvements to Night mode and Smart HDR, and an all-new 5x Telephoto camera exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max. A17 Pro unlocks next-level gaming experiences and pro performance. The new USB-C connector is supercharged with USB 3 speeds — up to 20x faster than USB 2 — and together with new video formats, enables powerful pro workflows that were not possible before. 1 And with the addition of Roadside Assistance via satellite, the iPhone 15 Pro lineup builds on Apple's innovative satellite infrastructure to connect users to help if they have car trouble while off the grid.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Featuring a strong and lightweight titanium design with new contoured edges, a new Action button, powerful camera upgrades, and A17 Pro for next-level performance and mobile gaming

Apple® today debuted iPhone® 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, designed with aerospace-grade titanium that's strong yet lightweight to deliver Apple's lightest Pro models ever. The new design also features contoured edges and a customizable Action button, allowing users to personalize their iPhone experience. Powerful camera upgrades enable the equivalent of seven pro lenses with incredible image quality, including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system that now supports the new super-high-resolution 24MP default, the next generation of portraits with Focus and Depth Control, improvements to Night mode and Smart HDR, and an all-new 5x Telephoto camera exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max. A17 Pro unlocks next-level gaming experiences and pro performance. The new USB-C connector is supercharged with USB 3 speeds — up to 20x faster than USB 2 — and together with new video formats, enables powerful pro workflows that were not possible before. 1 And with the addition of Roadside Assistance via satellite, the iPhone 15 Pro lineup builds on Apple's innovative satellite infrastructure to connect users to help if they have car trouble while off the grid.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple debuts iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

A huge leap forward for iPhone with a gorgeous new design featuring a durable, color-infused back glass and new contoured edge; the Dynamic Island; a 48MP Main camera with 2x Telephoto; and USB-C

Apple® today announced iPhone® 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, featuring an industry-first color-infused back glass with a stunning, textured matte finish, and a new contoured edge on the aluminum enclosure. Both models feature the Dynamic Island™, and an advanced camera system designed to help users take fantastic photos of everyday moments in their lives. A powerful 48MP Main camera enables super-high-resolution photos and a new 2x Telephoto option to give users a total of three optical zoom levels — like having a third camera. The iPhone 15 lineup also introduces the next generation of portraits, making it easier to capture portraits with great detail and low-light performance. Building on Apple's innovative satellite infrastructure, Roadside Assistance via satellite can connect users to AAA if they have car trouble while off the grid. With A16 Bionic for powerful, proven performance; a USB-C connector; Precision Finding for Find My® friends; and industry-leading durability features, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus represent a huge leap forward.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Romios-Copperhead Option Discovers Highly Prospective Intrusions on the Red Line Claims Project, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Cosa Resources Announces Expansion of Ursa Property, Acquisition of Polaris and Eclipse Uranium Exploration Properties in the Athabasca Basin Region, Saskatchewan

Beyond Lithium Provides Exploration Update at Multiple Lithium Projects

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Romios-Copperhead Option Discovers Highly Prospective Intrusions on the Red Line Claims Project, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Precious Metals Investing

Blackwolf Completes Acquisition of Optimum Ventures; Andrew Bowering Joins the Board of Directors

Oil and Gas Investing

VVC - Extension of Series AG Warrants

Base Metals Investing

Trailbreaker Shareholders Exercised 7,039,520 Warrants for Total Proceeds of $1,055,928

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Announces New Director Adding Mining Development and Corporate Strength

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Resources Files Exploitation Licence Application for the IBW Project

Precious Metals Investing

Alma Gold Provides Corporate Update

×