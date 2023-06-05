Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Apple introduces M2 Ultra

With a faster CPU and GPU, plus support for even more unified memory, it takes Mac performance further than ever

Apple® today announced M2 Ultra, a new system on a chip (SoC) that delivers huge performance increases to the Mac® and completes the M2 family. M2 Ultra is the largest and most capable chip Apple has ever created, and it makes the new Mac Studio™ and Mac Pro® the most powerful Mac desktops ever made. M2 Ultra is built using a second-generation 5-nanometer process and uses Apple's groundbreaking UltraFusion® technology to connect the die of two M2 Max chips, doubling the performance. M2 Ultra consists of 134 billion transistors — 20 billion more than M1 Ultra. Its unified memory architecture supports up to a breakthrough 192GB of memory capacity, which is 50 percent more than M1 Ultra, and features 800GB/s of memory bandwidth — twice that of M2 Max. M2 Ultra features a more powerful CPU that's 20 percent faster than M1 Ultra, a larger GPU that's up to 30 percent faster, and a Neural Engine that's up to 40 percent faster. 1 It also features a media engine with twice the capabilities of M2 Max for blazing ProRes® acceleration. With all these advancements, M2 Ultra takes Mac performance to a whole new level yet again.

M2 Ultra is the largest and most capable chip Apple has ever created. (Photo: Business Wire)

M2 Ultra is the largest and most capable chip Apple has ever created. (Photo: Business Wire)

"M2 Ultra delivers astonishing performance and capabilities for our pro users' most demanding workflows, while maintaining Apple silicon's industry-leading power efficiency," said Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Technologies. "With huge performance gains in the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine, combined with massive memory bandwidth in a single SoC, M2 Ultra is the world's most powerful chip ever created for a personal computer."

Industry-Leading UltraFusion Technology

M2 Ultra is built from two M2 Max dies connected through UltraFusion, Apple's industry-leading, custom-built packaging technology. UltraFusion uses a silicon interposer that connects the dies with more than 10,000 signals, providing over 2.5TB/s of low-latency interprocessor bandwidth.

UltraFusion's architecture enables M2 Ultra to appear as a single chip to software. This means code doesn't need to be rewritten to utilize the extreme performance of M2 Ultra and makes UltraFusion unlike anything else in the industry.

Unparalleled Performance and Power Efficiency

The 24-core CPU of M2 Ultra consists of 16 next-generation high-performance cores and eight next-generation high-efficiency cores, delivering up to 20 percent faster performance than M1 Ultra. With Mac Studio powered by M2 Ultra, colorists using DaVinci Resolve will experience up to 50 percent faster video processing compared to Mac Studio with M1 Ultra. 2

The GPU can be configured with 60 or 76 next-generation cores. This is up to 12 more cores and up to a 30 percent improvement compared to the incredibly powerful GPU of M1 Ultra. Rendering 3D effects using Octane on Mac Studio with M2 Ultra is up to 3x faster than Mac Studio with M1 Ultra. 2

Game-Changing Unified Memory Architecture

Apple's unified memory architecture, a hallmark of Apple silicon, delivers incredible bandwidth, low latency, and unmatched power efficiency. M2 Ultra features 800GB/s of system memory bandwidth, far greater than anything found in a PC. And it can be configured with a massive 192GB of unified memory, which enables workflows not possible on a PC. For example, M2 Ultra can train massive machine learning workloads in a single system that the most powerful discrete GPU can't even process. 3

Advanced Custom Technologies Supercharge Machine Learning, Video, and More

M2 Ultra integrates Apple's latest custom technologies right on the chip, maximizing performance and efficiency:

  • M2 Ultra features a 32-core Neural Engine, delivering 31.6 trillion operations per second, which is 40 percent faster performance than M1 Ultra.
  • The powerful media engine has twice the capabilities of M2 Max, further accelerating video processing. It has dedicated, hardware-enabled H.264, HEVC, and ProRes encode and decode, allowing M2 Ultra to play back up to 22 streams of 8K ProRes 422 video — far more than any PC chip can do.
  • The display engine supports up to six Apple Pro Display XDR® displays, driving more than 100 million pixels.
  • The latest Secure Enclave, along with hardware-verified secure boot and runtime anti-exploitation technologies, provides best-in-class security.

Better for the Environment

The power-efficient performance of M2 Ultra unlocks new possibilities for even the most demanding pro users without sacrificing environmental responsibility. Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to have net-zero climate impact across the entire business, which includes manufacturing supply chains and all product life cycles. This also means that every chip Apple creates, from design to manufacturing, will be 100 percent carbon neutral.

Mac Transition to Apple Silicon Now Complete

With M2 Ultra powering the new Mac Pro, the Mac transition to Apple silicon is now complete, revolutionizing the laptop and desktop experience. Fueled by continued innovation in Apple silicon, it's the beginning of a new era for the Mac.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

1 Results are compared to previous-generation Mac Studio systems with Apple M1 Ultra, 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU, and 64GB of RAM.
2 Results are compared to previous-generation Mac Studio systems with Apple M1 Ultra, 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU, 128GB of RAM, and 8TB SSD.
3 Testing was conducted by Apple in April 2023 using preproduction Mac Studio systems with Apple M2 Ultra, 76-core GPU, and 192GB of RAM, as well as a PC system with NVIDIA RTX A6000 graphics with 48GB GDDR6. Performance measured using select publicly available transformer models. Performance tests are conducted using specific computer systems and reflect the approximate performance of Mac Studio.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .

© 2023 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac, Mac Studio, Mac Pro, UltraFusion, and ProRes are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Todd Wilder
Apple
wilder@apple.com

AppleAAPLMobile Investing
AAPL
The Conversation (0)
asia pacific wearable medical device

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:NERD

Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Keep reading...Show less
Cobalt Investing

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) is pleased to announce that the company has strategically increased its landholdings around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. 305 new claim units (cells) were added. Cruz is one of the largest landholders in the expanding Cobalt District of Ontario.

On February 14, 2018 Cruz increased its acreage in the Cobalt District of Ontario. That acreage is contiguous to Cruz’s “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” which now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

Keep reading...Show less

Introducing Apple Vision Pro: Apple's first spatial computer

Apple® today unveiled Apple Vision Pro™, a revolutionary spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world, while allowing users to stay present and connected to others. Vision Pro creates an infinite canvas for apps that scales beyond the boundaries of a traditional display and introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible — a user's eyes, hands, and voice. Featuring visionOS™, the world's first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space. The breakthrough design of Vision Pro features an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two displays, and custom Apple silicon in a unique dual-chip design to ensure every experience feels like it's taking place in front of the user's eyes in real time.

Keep reading...Show less

Apple provides powerful insights into new areas of health

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 introduce mental health and vision health features, and the Health app arrives on iPad

Apple® today announced new health features in iOS 17, iPadOS® 17, and watchOS® 10, expanding into two impactful areas and providing innovative tools and experiences across platforms.

Keep reading...Show less

iPadOS 17 brings new levels of personalization and versatility to iPad

Featuring a redesigned Lock Screen and interactive widgets; intelligent new features in PDFs and Notes; updates to Messages, FaceTime, and Safari; and the all-new Health app

Apple® today previewed iPadOS® 17, delivering entirely new ways for users to personalize the Lock Screen and interact with widgets. Working with PDFs is easier with AutoFill, which intelligently identifies and fills fields in forms, and Notes brings a new experience for marking up and collaborating on PDFs. Messages gets significant updates, including a new stickers experience, and users can now leave FaceTime® video and audio messages. The Health app comes to iPad® with interactive charts, and HealthKit® enables developers to create innovative experiences designed for the iPad display. iPadOS 17 is available as a developer beta today, and will be available as a free software update this fall.

Keep reading...Show less

macOS Sonoma brings all-new capabilities for elevating productivity and creativity

With more ways to personalize with widgets and stunning new screen savers, significant updates to Safari and video conferencing, along with an optimized gaming experience — the Mac experience is better than ever

Apple® today previewed macOS® Sonoma, the latest version of the world's most advanced desktop operating system, bringing a rich set of features that elevate the Mac® experience. Stunning screen savers and powerful widgets unlock an entirely new way to personalize. Users can now place widgets right on the desktop, interact with them with just a click, and through the magic of Continuity, access the extensive ecosystem of iPhone® widgets on their Mac. In macOS Sonoma, video conferencing also gets more engaging with great new features to help users present remotely, like Presenter Overlay, which places a presenter on top of the content being shared, and Reactions, which enables fun gesture-triggered video effects in cinematic quality. Significant updates come to Safari®, taking the web experience to the next level. Profiles keeps browsing separate between multiple topics or projects, and web apps provide faster access to favorite sites. And gaming gets even better, with the introduction of Game Mode, exciting new titles, and a new game porting toolkit that makes it even easier for developers to bring more games to Mac.

Keep reading...Show less

tvOS 17 brings FaceTime and video conferencing to the biggest screen in the home

Apple TV 4K packs endless entertainment and fun into one living room device, including movies, shows, music, games, fitness, and now video calls

Apple® today announced software updates coming this fall that make Apple TV 4K® even more enjoyable, interactive, and fun for the whole household. With tvOS® 17, FaceTime® comes to Apple TV 4K, so users — for the first time ever — can enjoy the popular app on their TV for even more engaging conversations with family and friends. tvOS 17 also introduces an all-new Control Center, along with other enhancements that provide a more personalized experience that works even better with iPhone®. Apple TV 4K brings together Apple TV+® and all of the most popular streaming apps — in cinematic picture and audio quality — as well as Apple Music®, Apple Fitness+ ℠, and Apple Arcade® to the biggest screen in the home. Boasting the powerful performance of the A15 Bionic chip, intuitive controls, and seamless interaction with Apple devices and smart home accessories, Apple TV 4K is the best living room device. tvOS 17 is available as a developer beta today, and it will be available as a free software update this fall.

Keep reading...Show less

iOS 17 makes iPhone more personal and intuitive

The release introduces major updates to communications apps, easier sharing with AirDrop, more intelligent text input, and new experiences with Journal and StandBy

Apple® today announced iOS 17, a major release that upgrades the communications experience across Phone, FaceTime®, and Messages; makes sharing even easier with AirDrop®; and provides more intelligent input that improves the speed and accuracy of typing. iOS 17 also introduces new experiences with Journal, an app that makes it easy for people to practice gratitude, and StandBy, a new way to view glanceable information when iPhone® is set down and charging.

Keep reading...Show less

