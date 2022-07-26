Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

The new London store offers advancements in sustainable design, community events and resources, and a team of more than 200 ready to provide excellent service for customers

Apple® today previewed Apple Brompton Road, its newest store in London, located in the city's bustling Knightsbridge neighborhood. A stone's throw from Hyde Park, Apple Brompton Road features design inspiration drawn from local flora, along with a new slate of community events and seminars to help customers learn, create, and get the most out of their Apple products.

"We are thrilled to open Apple Brompton Road in London, a city teeming with energy, history, and cultural diversity," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People. "The store's focus on creativity gives our incredible team members the perfect space to share their passion and expertise with Londoners and visitors from around the world."

Special Sessions

The store opening kicks off with the global launch of "United Visions," an augmented reality experience honoring the creative works of pioneering London poet and painter William Blake. Created for Getty Museum and brought to life through Apple technology, the purpose-built app showcases the possibilities of creativity by reimagining the seminal artist's work. Artists and creative technologists Tin Nguyen and Ed Cutting (Tin&Ed) used Apple's M1 Ultra chip in the development of the experience, which features a poetic soundtrack by Grammy Award-winning record producer Just Blaze. "United Visions" can be viewed by customers in-store and by anyone around the world by downloading the "United Visions" app .

Opening weekend festivities will include a panel discussion on the creation of "United Visions" with Nguyen, Cutting, and Just Blaze, as well as a special performance and Spatial Audio listening session by London artist Nina Nesbitt. Apple Fitness+ trainers Cory Wharton-Malcolm, Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, Kim Ngo, and Jonelle Lewis will join Jay Blahnik, Apple's vice president of Fitness Technologies, for an in-store Q&A followed by a 3-kilometer walk and 5-kilometer run in Hyde Park. The talented Apple Creative Pros will also host live illustration sessions that take inspiration from the local blooms.

Following the opening sessions, the store will host its ongoing Brompton Series, which takes place on the last Thursday of every month through October and features:

  • Inspirational and informative talks by thought leaders in the wellness space, including Michael James Wong, Cat Meffan, Lloyd Kempson, and Harry Jameson.
  • Music workshops in connection with Apple Music's Up Next series breaking down songs by emerging London artists using Spatial Audio; artists include Kali Claire, Olivia Dean, and Rachel Chinouriri.

The Store and Team

Upon entering Apple Brompton Road, visitors will be greeted by 12 towering Sicilian ficus trees that line the 7-meter floor-to-ceiling windows and entryway. The seating at the base of each planter acts as a social gathering space for visitors, blurring the boundaries between inside and outside, and bringing nature directly into the store. Visitors come through the central arcade, which mirrors the dimensions of the original Brompton Arcade built on the same precise location in 1903. The store's Forum — where free Today at Apple® sessions provide daily creative inspiration and practical skills — features a first for Apple in the UK: a mirrored ceiling that offers depth-enhancing reflections.

Visitors are invited to explore the surrounding display tables and avenues featuring the all-new lineup of iPhone®, Mac®, iPad®, AirPods®, Apple Watch®, and Apple TV®, as well as accessories like HomePod mini® and AirTag™. The 200-person store team helps customers learn about Apple products, and offers advice on monthly financing options and the Apple Trade In program. Collectively speaking more than 45 languages, the team is ready to welcome customers from around the world. And in another first for the UK, a dedicated Apple Pickup area makes it even more convenient for customers to pick up products ordered online.

Sustainability

Apple Brompton Road's terrazzo flooring is comprised of a plant-based bio resin, the first of its kind in Apple's worldwide retail fleet. The vast space — which features a unique curved timber ceiling — offers ample seating where customers can relax and discover new tips and tricks to get the best from their devices. Like all Apple facilities, Apple Brompton Road is powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

Apple in the UK

For nearly 40 years, Apple has been operating in the UK, where it has more than 6,000 team members. Across the country, Apple supports over 450,000 jobs through the thriving iOS app economy, work with suppliers, and direct employment. Apple Brompton Road opens Thursday, July 28, at 4 p.m. BST in London. Customers are encouraged to download interactive custom wallpapers, listen to a curated Apple Music Brompton Road Playlist , and sign up for upcoming Today at Apple sessions .

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or call Apple's Media Helpline at (408) 974-2042.

© 2022 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Today at Apple, iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, and AirTag are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Nick Leahy
Apple
nleahy@apple.com

Pia Fontes
Apple
pia_fontes@apple.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AppleAAPLMobile Investing
AAPL
asia pacific wearable medical device

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:NERD

Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Keep reading...Show less
Cobalt Investing

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) is pleased to announce that the company has strategically increased its landholdings around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. 305 new claim units (cells) were added. Cruz is one of the largest landholders in the expanding Cobalt District of Ontario.

On February 14, 2018 Cruz increased its acreage in the Cobalt District of Ontario. That acreage is contiguous to Cruz’s “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” which now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

Keep reading...Show less

Sierra Wireless to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 11th

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) will release financial results for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Phil Brace, President and CEO, and Sam Cochrane, CFO, will host a conference call and webcast with analysts and investors to review the results at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry and LeapXpert Join Forces to Deliver Secure Communications in a Remote Age

Integration enables secure use of iMessage, WhatsApp, WeChat, and other messaging apps in regulated industries

- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and LeapXpert, the enterprise-grade responsible business communication platform, today announced a strategic collaboration that will enable the use of the BlackBerry® Dynamics™ platform in tandem with popular messaging applications to drive greater business communication yet retain strong security and governance posture.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per common share, payable on September 22, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2022 .

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G.  When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born.  Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone.  We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that it will publish the Company's financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2022 on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 after the close of the market on the Company's Investor Relations website, at https:investor.qualcomm.comfinancial-information . The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at http:www.sec.gov .

Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2022 results which will be broadcast live on July 27, 2022 , beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events . An audio replay will be available at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13731134.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry, L-SPARK Announce Four Companies for their BlackBerry IVY Connected Car Accelerator Program

Deeplite, Raven Connected, Sensor Cortek and Wedge Networks will have access to BlackBerry IVY to deliver high-impact transportation use cases leveraging in-vehicle data

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) and L-SPARK Canada's largest software-as-a-service accelerator, today announced the four winning companies that will make up the third cohort of their joint accelerator program, which aims to grow Canadian technology companies that are focused on connected vehicle technologies.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple scores record-breaking 52 Emmy Award nominations, with "Ted Lasso" leading as most-nominated comedy, and freshman breakout "Severance" landing Best Drama nomination

"Ted Lasso" earns 20 Emmy nominations in total, dominating as most-nominated comedy series for second year in a row, with standout performances nabbing 10 acting nominations

"Severance" makes Emmy Award debut with 14 nominations in total for its hit first season

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×