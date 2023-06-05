Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Apple announces powerful new privacy and security features

Apple® today announced its latest privacy and security innovations, including major updates to Safari® Private Browsing, Communication Safety, and Lockdown Mode, as well as app privacy improvements. Additionally, Apple introduced new features designed with privacy and security at their core, including Check In, NameDrop™, and Live Voicemail. These new efforts are the latest manifestation of Apple's deeply held belief that privacy is a fundamental human right and that good privacy is built on a foundation of strong security.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005307/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

"Privacy is designed into every new Apple product and feature from the beginning," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering. "We are focused on keeping our users in the driver's seat when it comes to their data by continuing to provide industry-leading privacy features and the best data security in the world. This approach is evident in a number of features on our platforms, like the major updates to Safari Private Browsing, as well as the expansion of Lockdown Mode."

Privacy Features Give Users Greater Control of Their Data

Major Updates to Safari Private Browsing

Safari introduced private browsing years before any other browser. This year, a significant update provides even greater protection against trackers as users browse the web and from people who might have access to their device. Advanced tracking and fingerprinting protections go even further to help prevent websites from using the latest techniques to track or identify a user's device. Private Browsing now locks when not in use, allowing a user to keep tabs open even when stepping away from the device.

Photos Privacy Permission Improvements

A new embedded Photos picker can help users share specific photos with apps while keeping the rest of their library private. When apps ask to access the user's entire photo library, the user will be shown more information about what they'll be sharing, along with occasional reminders of their choice.

Link Tracking Protection in Messages, Mail, and Safari Private Browsing

Some websites add extra information to their URLs in order to track users across other websites. Now this information will be removed from the links users share in Messages and Mail, and the links will still work as expected. This information will also be removed from links in Safari Private Browsing.

App Privacy Improvements

New tools give developers more information about the data practices of third-party software development kits (SDKs) they use in their apps, allowing them to provide even more accurate Privacy Nutrition Labels. These changes also improve the integrity of the software supply chain by supporting signatures for third-party SDKs to add another layer of protection against abuse.

Features Designed to Help Protect User Safety

Communication Safety

Communication Safety, designed to warn children when receiving or sending photos in Messages that contain nudity, now covers video content in addition to still images. A new API lets developers integrate Communication Safety right into their apps. Additionally, the feature will now help keep kids safe when they're sending and receiving an AirDrop®, a FaceTime® video message, and when using the Phone app to receive a Contact Poster and the Photos picker to choose content to send. All image and video processing for Communication Safety occurs on-device, meaning neither Apple nor any third party gets access to the content. These warnings will be turned on for the child accounts in their Family Sharing plan, and can be disabled by the parent.

Sensitive Content Warning

Sensitive Content Warning helps adult users avoid seeing unwanted nude images and videos when receiving them in Messages, an AirDrop, a FaceTime video message, and the Phone app when receiving a Contact Poster, all using the same privacy-preserving technology at the core of Communication Safety. The feature is optional and can be turned on by the user in Privacy & Security settings. As with Communication Safety, all image and video processing for Sensitive Content Warning occurs on-device, meaning neither Apple nor any third party gets access to the content.

Powerful Security Protections to Safeguard User Data

Passwords and Passkeys Updates

For easier and more secure password and passkey sharing, users can create a group to share a set of passwords, and everyone in the group can add and edit passwords to keep them up to date. Since sharing is through iCloud Keychain®, it is end-to-end encrypted. Additionally, one-time verification codes received in Mail will now automatically autofill in Safari, making it easy to securely log in without leaving the browser.

Lockdown Mode

Lockdown Mode expands to provide even more protections for those who may be targeted by mercenary spyware because of who they are or what they do. New protections encompass safer wireless connectivity defaults, media handling, media sharing defaults, sandboxing, and network security optimizations. Turning on Lockdown Mode further hardens device defenses and strictly limits certain functionalities, sharply reducing the attack surface for those who need additional protections. Additionally, Lockdown Mode will be supported on watchOS®.

Additional Features Designed with Privacy and Security at Their Core

  • Check In makes it easy for users to let friends or family members know they've reached their destination safely. Once turned on by the user, Check In automatically detects when the user has reached their intended destination, and will let selected contacts know via Messages. In the case that something unexpected happens while the user is on their way, Check In will recognize that the user is not making progress toward their declared destination and check in with them. If they don't respond, the feature will share useful information — like the user's precise location, battery level, cell service status, and the last active time using their iPhone® — with the contacts the user selected. In addition to making it easier to get help if needed, Check In is designed around privacy and security, keeping the user in control by letting them choose whom to share their information with, including the destination and time duration that they set. Users can end the Check In session at any time. Information sent with Check In is end-to-end encrypted so only the user's family member or friend can read it, not Apple or anyone else.
  • With NameDrop, a new AirDrop experience, a user can hold their iPhone near another to share their contact information with only their intended recipients. Users can also choose the specific contact details they want to share — and, importantly, what information they don't want to share. Users can also share content like photos or links the same way. Apple Watch® users can also use NameDrop by tapping the Share button in My Card in the Contacts app, or by tapping the My Card watch face complication, and then bringing Apple Watch face to face with someone else's Apple Watch. As with all AirDrop experiences, these new features securely share content over an encrypted connection.
  • Live Voicemail makes it easier to know when to answer a phone call. When someone calls and starts to leave a message, users will see a live transcription as the caller speaks. If the user wants to talk to the caller, they can pick up the call at any time. When Silence Unknown Callers is turned on, calls from unknown numbers will go directly to Live Voicemail without ringing. Calls identified as spam by carriers won't appear as Live Voicemail, and will instead be instantly declined. This gives the user more peace of mind that spam, scams, or calls that may be invasive of privacy, can be ignored without missing important calls. Thanks to the power of the Neural Engine, Live Voicemail occurs entirely on-device, and this information is not shared with Apple.

These features will be coming in free software updates this fall.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .

© 2023 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Safari, AirDrop, FaceTime, iCloud Keychain, watchOS, iPhone, and Apple Watch are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Introducing Apple Vision Pro: Apple's first spatial computer

Apple® today unveiled Apple Vision Pro™, a revolutionary spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world, while allowing users to stay present and connected to others. Vision Pro creates an infinite canvas for apps that scales beyond the boundaries of a traditional display and introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible — a user's eyes, hands, and voice. Featuring visionOS™, the world's first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space. The breakthrough design of Vision Pro features an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two displays, and custom Apple silicon in a unique dual-chip design to ensure every experience feels like it's taking place in front of the user's eyes in real time.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple provides powerful insights into new areas of health

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 introduce mental health and vision health features, and the Health app arrives on iPad

Apple® today announced new health features in iOS 17, iPadOS® 17, and watchOS® 10, expanding into two impactful areas and providing innovative tools and experiences across platforms.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

iPadOS 17 brings new levels of personalization and versatility to iPad

Featuring a redesigned Lock Screen and interactive widgets; intelligent new features in PDFs and Notes; updates to Messages, FaceTime, and Safari; and the all-new Health app

Apple® today previewed iPadOS® 17, delivering entirely new ways for users to personalize the Lock Screen and interact with widgets. Working with PDFs is easier with AutoFill, which intelligently identifies and fills fields in forms, and Notes brings a new experience for marking up and collaborating on PDFs. Messages gets significant updates, including a new stickers experience, and users can now leave FaceTime® video and audio messages. The Health app comes to iPad® with interactive charts, and HealthKit® enables developers to create innovative experiences designed for the iPad display. iPadOS 17 is available as a developer beta today, and will be available as a free software update this fall.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

macOS Sonoma brings all-new capabilities for elevating productivity and creativity

With more ways to personalize with widgets and stunning new screen savers, significant updates to Safari and video conferencing, along with an optimized gaming experience — the Mac experience is better than ever

Apple® today previewed macOS® Sonoma, the latest version of the world's most advanced desktop operating system, bringing a rich set of features that elevate the Mac® experience. Stunning screen savers and powerful widgets unlock an entirely new way to personalize. Users can now place widgets right on the desktop, interact with them with just a click, and through the magic of Continuity, access the extensive ecosystem of iPhone® widgets on their Mac. In macOS Sonoma, video conferencing also gets more engaging with great new features to help users present remotely, like Presenter Overlay, which places a presenter on top of the content being shared, and Reactions, which enables fun gesture-triggered video effects in cinematic quality. Significant updates come to Safari®, taking the web experience to the next level. Profiles keeps browsing separate between multiple topics or projects, and web apps provide faster access to favorite sites. And gaming gets even better, with the introduction of Game Mode, exciting new titles, and a new game porting toolkit that makes it even easier for developers to bring more games to Mac.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

tvOS 17 brings FaceTime and video conferencing to the biggest screen in the home

Apple TV 4K packs endless entertainment and fun into one living room device, including movies, shows, music, games, fitness, and now video calls

Apple® today announced software updates coming this fall that make Apple TV 4K® even more enjoyable, interactive, and fun for the whole household. With tvOS® 17, FaceTime® comes to Apple TV 4K, so users — for the first time ever — can enjoy the popular app on their TV for even more engaging conversations with family and friends. tvOS 17 also introduces an all-new Control Center, along with other enhancements that provide a more personalized experience that works even better with iPhone®. Apple TV 4K brings together Apple TV+® and all of the most popular streaming apps — in cinematic picture and audio quality — as well as Apple Music®, Apple Fitness+ ℠, and Apple Arcade® to the biggest screen in the home. Boasting the powerful performance of the A15 Bionic chip, intuitive controls, and seamless interaction with Apple devices and smart home accessories, Apple TV 4K is the best living room device. tvOS 17 is available as a developer beta today, and it will be available as a free software update this fall.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

iOS 17 makes iPhone more personal and intuitive

The release introduces major updates to communications apps, easier sharing with AirDrop, more intelligent text input, and new experiences with Journal and StandBy

Apple® today announced iOS 17, a major release that upgrades the communications experience across Phone, FaceTime®, and Messages; makes sharing even easier with AirDrop®; and provides more intelligent input that improves the speed and accuracy of typing. iOS 17 also introduces new experiences with Journal, an app that makes it easy for people to practice gratitude, and StandBy, a new way to view glanceable information when iPhone® is set down and charging.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

