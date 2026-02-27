Appia to Exhibit at PDAC 2026 Booth 2715

Appia to Exhibit at PDAC 2026 Booth 2715

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API,OTC:APAAF) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce its return to the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) for the 2026 Convention at booth 2715, taking place March 1–4, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) in Toronto, Canada.

PDAC is the world's premier mineral exploration and mining convention, drawing 27,000+ attendees from 125+ countries, with 1,300+ exhibitors and 700+ presenters. PDAC 2026 will also feature its largest trade show footprint ever, spanning both the MTCC North and South buildings.

Tom Drivas, CEO of Appia, commented: "We're excited to return to PDAC and connect with shareholders and potential partners. Stop by booth 2715 to discuss past, current, and future projects such as our latest Ultra Hard Rock carbonatite results in Goiás, Brazil (300 m at 2.55% TREO from surface, incl. 1.7 m at 14.27% TREO), our active Q1 2026 MT survey at the Otherside project along the 49 km long EM conductor, and preparations for upcoming diamond drilling at the Alces Lake high-grade REE project."

Appia invites shareholders, investors, and industry participants to visit the Company at booth #2715 in the Investors Exchange & Trade Show, where junior companies and investors connect on financing and business development opportunities. Appia's management team, advisors, and consultants will be available throughout the convention to discuss the Company's current, past, and planned work programs and to evaluate potential strategic partnerships.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds a 25% interest in the Ultra Hard Rock and Ultra IAC Projects, which total 42,932.24 ha. in size and are located within the state of Goiás in Brazil. Ultra is obligated to acquire Appia's 25% interest in the Ultra Hard Rock and Ultra IAC Projects in exchange for a 25% equity interest in Ultra once a prefeasibility study has been prepared in respect of the Ultra IAC project and a mineral resource estimate has been prepared in respect of the Ultra Hard Rock project (see November 4, 2025 Press Release here).

The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 194.9 million common shares outstanding, 206.6 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director
(c) (416) 876-3957
e) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE:API)

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium

Sustainable exploration for High-grade REE and Uranium Deposits in Canada and Brazil to Support Clean Technologies

