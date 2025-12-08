Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Issues Reminder for December 9, 2025 Presentation at the "John Tumazos Very Independent Research Conference"

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Issues Reminder for December 9, 2025 Presentation at the "John Tumazos Very Independent Research Conference"

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API,OTC:APAAF) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FWB: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to issue a reminder that it will be presenting at the "John Tumazos Very Independent Research Virtual Conference" on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at 9:45 AM EST.

Appia's presentation will provide a concise update on its ongoing exploration activities, including:

  • Progress at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay and Carbonatitic Mineralization Property in Brazil (a USD $6 million exploration program fully funded by Ultra Rare Earth Inc.)
  • 2026 exploration programs for the Alces Lake Rare Earth Element and Otherside Uranium Properties in Saskatchewan
  • Recent developments at the Elliot Lake Uranium and Rare Earths Project in Ontario.

The Company wishes to clarify its news release dated December 4, 2025, which inadvertently referred to Monday, December 9, 2025; the correct day of the week for the presentation is Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

Investors, analysts, and interested stakeholders are invited to attend the live webinar.

Registration for the live webinar is available at:
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/758244561132077919

Please note that the URL included in the news release of December 4, 2025 is not operational.

A replay of the presentation will be made available following the event on both the conference platform and Appia's website: https://appiareu.com/.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds a 25% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, which is 42,932.24 ha. in size and located within the state of Goiás in Brazil.

The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 194.4 million common shares outstanding, 206.8 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (X, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

Contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director
(c) (416) 876-3957
e) tdrivas@appiareu.com

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277343

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

