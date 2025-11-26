Apollo Silver Engages Equedia Network Corporation for Communications and Advisory Services

Apollo Silver Engages Equedia Network Corporation for Communications and Advisory Services

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V: APGO, OTCQB: APGOF, Frankfurt: 6ZF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Equedia Network Corporation ("Equedia"), an arm's-length service provider, to provide communications and advisory services (the "Services") in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and applicable securities laws.

Based in Richmond, British Columbia, Equedia specializes in marketing, communications, media engagement, and public-awareness services within the mining and metals sector. Under a consulting services agreement dated November 25, 2025 (the "Agreement"), Equedia will provide communications, marketing, and advisory services to the Company for a three-month term for a one-time fee of US$350,000, plus applicable taxes.

Equedia currently hold 6,000 common shares of the Company, acquired through the open market. Equedia has advised that it may purchase additional common shares of the Company during the term of the Agreement. Equedia will not receive any common shares, options, or other securities of the Company as compensation.

The engagement is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo Silver is advancing one of the largest undeveloped primary silver projects in the US. The Calico Project hosts a large, bulk minable silver deposit with significant barite and zinc credits – recognized as critical minerals essential to the U.S. energy, industrial and medical sectors. Additionally, the Company has optioned Cinco de Mayo Project in Chihuahua, Mexico, which is host to a major CRD deposit that is both high-grade and large tonnage. Led by an award-winning management team, Apollo's growth strategy is matched only by the scale of the opportunity ahead.

Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ross McElroy
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@apollosilver.com
Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, the timing, scope, and success of planned marketing and advisory services by Equedia. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of the management of the Company made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may have caused actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks associated with mineral exploration and development; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital; accuracy of the Company's projections and estimates; realization of mineral resource estimates, interest and exchange rates; competition; stock price fluctuations; availability of drilling equipment and access; actual results of current exploration activities; government regulation; political or economic developments; environmental risks; insurance risks; capital expenditures; operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities; personnel relations; and changes in Project parameters as plans continue to be refined. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the price of silver, gold and Ba; the demand for silver, gold and Ba; the ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the timely receipt of any required approvals; the ability to obtain qualified personnel, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the ability to operate in a safe, efficient and effective matter; and the regulatory framework regarding environmental matters, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's expected financial and operational performance and the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws .


Apollo Silver (TSXV:APGO)

Apollo Silver

Advancing two significant silver projects in the US and Mexico

Advancing two significant silver projects in the US and Mexico
