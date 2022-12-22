Fireweed Closes Previously Announced Offering for Total Proceeds of $35 Million

ANTIVINE IS NOW AVAILABLE ON STEAM

USERJOY Games announces Antivine has officially launched on December 21st on Steam, which is a puzzle game developed by Regeneration Studio and supports five languages, including Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, English, Japanese and Korean.

Available on December 21st

Antivine is originally designed by a group of students from Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology. Their concept is to re-connect the relationship between people, and create unique experience based on games. Antivine has earned many domestic awards in Taiwan and the team has received sponsorship from USERJOY Games in 2021.

In its story, human beings have been fighting against the nature, and a negative power between these two keeps growing. There is one day, people start to have strange symptoms on their bodies - branches and vines grow from a certain age. After becoming a Treeman, the person will return to nature. Berries will grow from the branches and be provided to later generation. Senhsu is a unique boy from the village, and at his coming-of-age ceremony there is sti ll no sign on his body. Thus, he has been crowded out by his people and started his journey for seeking the truth. He meets a lost girl Mumei on his way, and they move together for the challenges in front of them.

With this game, players can explore each island during the adventure, which is designed with different gimmick s and delightful background music. The design team also pu t in lots of work on its scenes, changes in the daytime and nighttime. Players must learn to change the way of thinking to solve the puzzle because there only a way to solve all these. And with its game settings, players can easily experience its story and immerse into the characters. Change the way of thinking, and follow Senhsu the boy to the adventure, players can finally reveal the truth of Treeman.

The development team wants to produce a game that touches its players, recalls the time when everybody is still little, looking at a crystal ball from angles, and leads them to think in different aspects.

Antivine will be officially launched on Steam on 21st of December, and weeklong Christmas event will be happening! During the event, 21st to 27th of December, purchase the game on Steam store and enter the serial number "christmas2022", players will receive an exclusive Christmas Suit for Senhsu! For more news and benefits, come and check our Facebook fan page from time to time. Keep in touch, and let the journey begin!

Antivine Official Website:

https://antivine.uj.com.tw/index_en.php

USERJOY Games is both a game developer and distributor located in Taiwan . Look forward to further increase on global markets, USERJOY expands its develop team, and devotes to create great contents for players all over the world.

Official Website:

https://www.userjoy.com/en/index.aspx

SOURCE UserJoy Technology Co., Ltd.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

SportsGrid Streaming Network to Debut in Canada in Mid-February

SportsGrid, Inc. announced today the launch of the company's new Canadian FAST channel serving the millions of Canadian viewers with access to sports wagering real-time data and exclusive live original programming. The leading global sports wagering program service, SportsGrid Network will debut the channel in mid-February across Canada on Connected TVs and devices.

(PRNewsfoto/SportsGrid)

In announcing the new Canadian program service, SportsGrid Network will leverage coverage of major collegiate and professional sports forging strategic content alliances with media companies covering Canadian leagues, conferences, and teams across the country's sports TV landscape. Viewers can use their connected TV device or smart TVs, to access the streaming SportsGrid Network in Canada .

"SportsGrid's launch in Canada is an important day for our company to expand our overall global streaming ecosystem and regional coverage of sports wagering," said Jason Sukhraj , GM of Syndication. "SportsGrid Canada will be a differentiated streaming program service providing daily sports betting coverage of Canadian sports with insightful commentary and real-time data visualizations. Canada is an important market for SportsGrid as the rapidly growing sports betting audience is shifting to streaming providing tremendous opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Adult 18-34 demographic."

About SportsGrid, Inc.

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia technology platform providing innovative digital solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and mobile technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. With the seismic shift towards multiscreen IP, cloud, and data-driven distribution of sports content, SportsGrid launched an innovative video content management and distribution initiative in 2020. The video distribution platform syndicates the exclusive SportsGrid short-form programming to premium publishers to grow and engage their digital sports gaming audiences. SportsGrid, Inc. is the content source and destination to serve the massive sports gaming audience with unrivaled best-of-breed programming, technology, data, and gaming analysis.

SportsGrid Contacts:

Charles Theiss
charles@sportsgrid.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sportsgrid-streaming-network-to-debut-in-canada-in-mid-february-301707328.html

SOURCE SportsGrid

Game technology can play a bigger role in global innovation -- Voices from the "2022 International Gametech Webinar"

- Game technology has become an important concept in the digital economy. From Microsoft's announcement of its intent to acquire video game giant Blizzard in January 2022 to the recent resolution on esports and video games adopted by the European Parliament on 10 November 2022 it is clear that the economic, cultural and technological value of games is being recognized in an increasing number of countries.

Being at the intersection of culture and technology, game technology has the potential to bring new opportunities to various industries and influence the global innovation landscape. On December 16 , the "2022 International Gametech webinar" co-hosted by ChinaEU and the UNESCO International Council for Philosophy and Human Sciences Chair Office brought together international experts and scholars to exchange their in-depth views on how gametech brings about innovations across different sectors.

IGT Achieves Sector-Leading ESG Score from Moody's ESG Solutions

Company in number one position in the North American hotel, leisure goods and services sector

International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it received an 'Advanced' environmental, social and governance ("ESG") score from Moody's ESG Solutions. IGT is in the number one position in the hotel, leisure goods and services of North America sector.

Gamelancer Media Signs Production Partnership with Azzyland, Canada's #1 Female YouTube Gamer

(CNW Group/Gamelancer Media Corp.)

Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FRA: P93) ( "Gamelancer" or the "Company" ) a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, is pleased to announce it has signed a production partnership with Canada's #1 female YouTube gamer, Azzyland .

Eternal Dragons Releases Alpha Version of its Auto Battler Game

Trailblazer Games proudly announces the alpha release of its auto battler, the first game in the Eternal Dragons franchise.

An epic adventure awaits the players in Eternal Dragons' upcoming auto battler

The auto battler, released today, is an exciting strategy game where players battle for victory with their teams of powerful dragons and minions. Players select their units each round and strategically position them on the battlefield to gain an advantage over the opposing player and ultimately defeat them. The game is easy to learn yet has depth and strategic complexity to keep players coming back!

The alpha version will be exclusively available to Eternal Dragons owners and can be played starting December 21st at 16:00 CET on Eternaldragons.com . In the second phase of the Alpha Release, Eternal Dragons will gradually allow its community members to invite other players to test the game. The alpha version of the game will include the core game mechanics and early game content, with twenty different team compositions to fight in both Dungeon and Hard Mode. In addition, regular tournaments will run in PvE competition mode, where players can rack up victories to climb the leaderboards and win prizes.

Players can provide feedback and help shape the game's further development.

Andreas Risberg , CPO of Trailblazer Games, commented: "I'm incredibly proud of what the team has accomplished in taking auto battlers to the next level! Our unique take on the genre, building on a deeply tactical placement game, makes for a remarkably well-balanced and strategic game with lots of replayability. I'm confident players will recognize this and love the gameplay!"

Following the Alpha release and feedback, the game will continue to be refined before a global release encompassing Esports-style tournaments. Players will utilize their Eternal Dragons as playable characters. The game will be free to play and mobile-focused, aiming to bring a mass audience of players together. Meanwhile, the design and development of Game 2 and Game 3 in the Eternal Dragons saga continues to advance.

For further media information or further comment, please contact:
Francisco Reinhard
Phone: +49 1575 1502484
pr@trailblazer.games

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1965617/DragonRiders.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1965619/Eternal_Dragons_Logo.jpg

Eternal Dragons Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eternal-dragons-releases-alpha-version-of-its-auto-battler-game-301707406.html

SOURCE Trailblazer Games

Sins of a Solar Empire II Technical Preview Expands With New Faction, Gameplay Systems, and Units

Stardock and Ironclad Games released a new update for the Sins of a Solar Empire II Technical Preview today. The update adds the TEC Rebel faction, new and updated game systems, additional units, a random map and more.

Players have previously been able to play as the TEC Loyalist faction, but now they can also access the TEC Rebel faction with an expanded roster to bring into battle for both sides. There are new capital ships, including the Marza Dreadnought, Dunov Battlecruiser, and the Sova Carrier, as well as a new frigate: the Neruda Envoy.

