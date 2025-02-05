Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Trending Press Releases

First Helium Spuds 7-15 Exploration Well

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Heliostar Delivers Strong Shallow Oxide Gold Hits at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024

Energy Technologies Limited 2Q FY2025 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Pilbara Gold Exploration Update and Planned Activities – March Quarter

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Anteros Metals

ANT:CC

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Rare Earths Outlook Report

World Nickel Outlook 2025

World Resource Outlook 2025

2025 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Anteros Secures Knob Lake Property Mineral Tenure to 2030

Anteros Secures Knob Lake Property Mineral Tenure to 2030

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful filing of the Knob Lake Property NI 43-101 Technical Report (the "Report") with the government of Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Industry, Energy and Technology ("IETNL"). The approval of the Report's expenditures as assessment credits and the recent renewal of the mineral licence has secured the Company's mineral tenure at the Knob Lake Property until 2030.

The Knob Lake Property (the "Property") hosts a high-grade Iron and Manganese deposit located in an active mining jurisdiction in Labrador, near Schefferville Québec. The Property is 100% owned by Anteros and is strategically located close to necessary infrastructure such as hydropower and rail facilities, supporting the potential for future operational developments.

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Historic Mineral Resource Estimate1 with favorable metallurgical testing, and a current NI 43-101 Technical Report, available on SEDAR + (www.sedarplus.ca)
  • Approximately 2,750 metres of historical drilling, 1,246 metres of which was conducted after 2006
  • Favourable Synclinal structure centred over iron-rich members of the Sokoman Formation
  • Road-accessible with active rail rights-of-way and proximity to modern hydropower lines
  • Active Exploration Approval from the Mineral Lands Division of IETNL
  • Long-term mineral tenure security within an active iron mining jurisdiction

LOCATION AND MINERAL TENURE

The Knob Lake Iron and Manganese Deposit is located in western Labrador 2.5 kilometres south of Schefferville, Québec, 1.5 kilometres east of the James Iron Deposit, and 2.3 kilometres southeast of the former Silver Yards beneficiation plant at Ruth Lake. The Property is road accessible from the town of Schefferville (Figure 1). The mineral licence consists of three contiguous mineral claim units, covering an area of 75 hectares that are in good standing until October 28, 2030.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9885/239674_09559f5f94c1694a_002.jpg

Figure 1: Knob Lake Property location and mineral tenure map (1:40,000 scale)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9885/239674_09559f5f94c1694a_002full.jpg

GEOLOGY AND MINERALIZATION

The Labrador Trough, straddling parts of Labrador and Québec, is known for Superior-type iron formations that have been explored and mined for iron since 1954. The principal iron formation unit of the area, is the Sokoman Formation, a 30 to 350 metre-thick iron-rich stratigraphic unit running along the length of the Labrador Trough. The lower and middle members of the Sokoman Formation are the most economically important, responsible for world-class iron-ore deposits commonly containing more than 50% hematite and magnetite. The Property is positioned over a synclinal fold structure affecting the Sokoman Formation (Figure 2) and is viewed as favourable for iron mining in the district.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9885/239674_09559f5f94c1694a_003.jpg

Figure 2: Geology and historical drilling of the Knob Lake Property

Note: LIF, MIF, SCIF, UIF are Lower, Middle, Silica-Chert, and Upper Iron Formations, all geologic sub-units of the Sokoman Formation (Unit 11). DB is diabase of the Shabogamo Formation. Adapted from Orth (1972)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9885/239674_09559f5f94c1694a_003full.jpg

HISTORICAL RESOURCES

Mineral exploration at the Property began in the 1970s when the Iron Ore Company of Canada conducted reverse circulation ("RC") drilling, diamond drilling, and trenching, producing a mineral inventory on the Property in 1982. In the decade following 2006, Labrador Iron Mines Ltd. conducted diamond drilling and RC drilling, along with LiDAR surveying and airborne gravity and magnetic surveying over the Property, and commissioned an inaugural mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the Property in 2012 which was updated in 2014. The 2014 MRE is summarized in Table 1.

Table 1: Knob Lake Property Historical Mineral Resource Estimate (Dupéré, 2014)1

Fe 'Ore'
ClassificationTonnes2,3Fe (%)P (%)Mn (%)SiO2 (%)Al2O3(%)
Measured (M)2,824,00055.010.0701.0010.210.48
Indicated(I)2,259,10054.330.0611.0711.190.46
Total (M+I)5,083,50054.710.0661.0310.650.47
Inferred643,80051.780.0851.2113.530.45
Mn 'Ore'
ClassificationTonnes2,3Fe (%)P (%)Mn (%)SiO2 (%)Al2O3(%)
Measured (M)375,00050.550.0865.598.450.68
Indicated(I)214,00049.560.0764.879.600.80
Total (M+I)588,00050.190.0825.338.860.72
Inferred127,00049.180.0464.809.660.40

1The mineral resource for the Knob Lake Deposit (Dupéré, 2014) is considered historical in accordance with NI 43-101 (see paragraph below for important disclosures regarding historical resources)
2Historical mineral resources are rounded to the nearest 10,000 tonnes
3Historical mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability

This historical mineral resource estimate is from a Technical Report entitled Technical Report: Schefferville Area Phase I DSO Iron Projects Resource Update, Western Labrador - NE Québec, Canada by Maxime Dupéré dated June 27, 2014 and is filed on SEDAR+. The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), NI 43-101F1, and with CIM standards and Mineral Resource best practices. The independent Qualified Person believed project data was suitable for mineral resource estimation at that time. The stated resource uses an iron cut-off grade of 50%, and grades were not capped. An independent Qualified Person will be required to compile and validate historic Property data, model the data, and estimate the mineral resource to obtain a current mineral resource. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource and Anteros Metals Incorporated is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Jesse Halle, P. Geo., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and accepted the technical material contained in this news release.

ABOUT Anteros Metals Inc.

Anteros is a multimineral junior mining company using data science to target and acquire highly prospective deposits for exploration and development throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company is currently focused on advancing four key projects across diverse commodities and development horizons. Immediate plans for their flagship Knob Lake Property include bringing the historical Fe-Mn Mineral Resource Estimate into current status as well as commencing baseline environmental and feasibility studies.

For further information please contact or visit:

Email: info@anterosmetals.com | Phone: 1-800-417-1468
Web: www.anterosmetals.com
Social: @anterosmetals

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Chris Morrison
Director
Email: chris@anterosmetals.com | Phone: 709-725-6520
Web: www.anterosmetals.com/contact

16 Forest Road, Suite 200
St. John's, NL, Canada
A1X 2B9

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239674

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

anteros metalsant:cccse:antbase metals investingBase Metals Investing
ANT:CC
Anteros Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Anteros Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Anteros Metals Inc.

Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Anteros Metals Inc.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Anteros Metals Inc. ("Anteros" or the "Company"). The common shares of the Newfoundland-based junior mineral exploration company began trading on the CSE today under the symbol ANT.

Anteros is a contemporary multi-mineral mining company fusing modern systems with traditional exploration throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. Following a Modified Prospect Generator Model, Anteros pioneers ground-up projects in-house for collaborative and private development. A quality-over-quantity ethos is employed through proprietary data mining at every stage, ensuring up-front accuracy and strategic, efficient progression. The Company's portfolio comprises four key projects, with a current focus on Knob Lake, an iron-manganese project in the Western Labrador Trough.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation

Download the PDF here.

Blackstone Minerals - Investor Presentation - February 2025

Blackstone Minerals - Investor Presentation - February 2025

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Minerals - Investor Presentation - February 2025

Download the PDF here.

Blackstone Merger to Acquire World Class Copper Gold Project

Blackstone Merger to Acquire World Class Copper Gold Project

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Merger to Acquire World Class Copper Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

Lake Maitland pit re-optimisation complete

Lake Maitland pit re-optimisation complete

Toro Energy (TOE:AU) has announced Lake Maitland pit re-optimisation complete

Download the PDF here.

Chemical Assays Confirm High-grade Results at Ashburton

Chemical Assays Confirm High-grade Results at Ashburton

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Chemical assays confirm high-grade results at Ashburton

Download the PDF here.

Falco Engages Nettlehurst Capital Advisors Inc.

Falco Engages Nettlehurst Capital Advisors Inc.

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a services agreement (the " Agreement ") with Nettlehurst Capital Advisors Inc. (" NCA ") pursuant to which NCA has agreed to provide certain advisory services to the Corporation, including advice on capital markets, in accordance with Policy 3.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ").

Under the engagement, NCA will be paid a fee of $5,000 per month for the services it will render starting on February 5 th , 2025, for an initial six-month term, (the " Initial Term "). The Agreement can be extended for subsequent three-month terms following the Initial Term. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and NCA will not receive common shares or options as compensation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Anteros Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Anteros Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Significant new drill targets defined at the Bronze Fox Copper-Gold Project, Southern Mongolia

Updated Commercial Development Plan for North America’s First Lithium Brine Production Facility

Reinstatement to Quotation

Blackstone Minerals - Investor Presentation - February 2025

Related News

resource investing

Significant new drill targets defined at the Bronze Fox Copper-Gold Project, Southern Mongolia

lithium investing

Updated Commercial Development Plan for North America’s First Lithium Brine Production Facility

Gold Investing

Lynette Zang: A Battle Royale is Coming, Sound Money is Safety

Gold Investing

Andy Schectman: BRICS, Trump and Gold — What Will Wake the Public Up?

Gold Investing

New Murchison Releases Feasibility Study for Crown Prince Gold Deposit

Copper Investing

Cobre Reports Ngami Copper Project Assay Results, Further Drilling Planned

Zinc Investing

Nuvau Minerals: Revitalizing Critical Mineral Production in Quebec’s Premier Matagami Mining District

×