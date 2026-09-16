Anixa Biosciences Appoints UPenn's Dr. Carmen Guerra to Cancer Business Advisory Board

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ("Anixa" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced the appointment of Carmen Guerra, M.D., M.S.C.E., F.A.C.P., to its Cancer Business Advisory Board.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

"Dr. Guerra has been influential in equitable access to cancer screening and clinical trials, and we are excited to have her join our Cancer Business Advisory Board. We look forward to her input and guidance as we advance our breast cancer vaccine to a Phase 2 clinical trial and continue progressing our ongoing ovarian cancer CAR-T therapy Phase 1 trial," stated Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences.

Dr. Guerra is the Ruth C. and Raymond G. Perelman Professor of Medicine and Professor of Biostatistics and Epidemiology at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. She is also the Associate Director of Community Outreach and Engagement for the Abramson Cancer Center. 

Dr. Guerra's research is focused on developing and evaluating interventions to increase the participation of populations in cancer screening and cancer clinical trials. Dr. Guerra developed and currently oversees the Penn Medicine Colorectal Cancer Screening Navigation Program and the Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program which have screened thousands of individuals and provided patient navigation to diagnosis and treatment. Dr. Guerra is also the site Principal Investigator of the NCI-funded Self-collection for HPV Testing to Improve Cervical Cancer Prevention (SHIP) Trial, a platform trial which compares the accuracy of self- and clinician-collected samples of multiple HPV collection kits and assays. The results of the SHIP trial are being submitted to the FDA and led to the approval of the first at home HPV test for cervical cancer screening. Dr. Guerra also is member of the American Cancer Society (ACS) Clinical Guidelines Development group and an author of the ACS colorectal, cervical, lung, and prostate clinical practice guidelines and the ACS guidance to clinicians for Multi-cancer Early Detection Tests, all which widely influence clinical practice. 

Dr. Guerra was a member of the national board of directors of the American Cancer Society from 2016 to 2023 and served as the Board Scientific Officer.

"I am honored to join Anixa Bioscience's advisory board as the company advances promising clinical trials in breast cancer and ovarian cancer, two areas with significant unmet needs. I am looking forward to contributing to the board's efforts and collaborating with this distinguished group of advisors assembled by Anixa, which includes many colleagues that I have been privileged to work with throughout my career," Dr. Guerra stated. 

About Anixa Biosciences' Cancer Business Advisory Board
Anixa's Cancer Business Advisory Board is an elite group that includes members such as Karen Knudsen, Ph.D., and Gary Reedy, both previous CEOs of the American Cancer Society, and Mike Shepard, Ph.D., inventor of Herceptin, among many others. The full membership and corresponding biographies can be found on the Anixa website.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.
Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of liraltagene autoleucel, or lira-cel, an ovarian cancer immunotherapy being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. This technology is differentiated from other cell therapies as the natural ligand of the FSHR receptor, FSH, binds to the FSHR receptor on the tumor cell instead of an antibody fragment. Moffitt is a world leader in cancer immunotherapy treatments, pioneering next-generation cell therapies such as CAR-T, and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) to harness the power of the immune system. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. The breast and ovarian cancer vaccines were developed at Cleveland Clinic and exclusively licensed to Anixa. Cleveland Clinic is entitled to royalties and other commercialization revenues from the Company related to these vaccine technologies. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Contact:
Mike Catelani
President, COO & CFO
mcatelani@anixa.com
408-708-9808

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SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

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