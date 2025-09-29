AngloGold Ashanti to Commence Drilling at Organullo Gold Project, Salta Province, Argentina

AngloGold Ashanti to Commence Drilling at Organullo Gold Project, Salta Province, Argentina

TSXV: LMS,OTC:LMSQF) (OTCQB: LMSQF) is pleased to announce that AngloGold Argentina Exploraciones S.A. (" AngloGold Ashanti "), a wholly owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE: AU) plans to begin drilling at the Organullo Gold Project (" Organullo " or the (" Project "), in Salta Province, Argentina.   AngloGold Ashanti has an option (the " Option ") to earn up to an 80% interest in the Company's Organullo, Ana Maria, and Trigal Gold projects. This Phase I program will consist of 10 drill holes and approximately 6,000m. The Company expects first drill results to be available in Q1 2026 ( Figure 1 ).

Keith Henderson, President & CEO of Latin Metals, commented "Organullo is one of the most compelling untested gold exploration targets in South America and a high priority greenfields exploration project for AngloGold Ashanti. We are pleased to see AngloGold Ashanti moving the project into the drilling phase, which represents a significant milestone for the Project and for Latin Metals shareholders. This drill program will provide the first real test of this potentially large-scale gold system."

Figure 1

Figure 1: Organullo project highlighting AngloGold Ashanti's three target areas,
permitted drill holes, historical drill holes, and the recently acquired Malena VII property.

AngloGold Ashanti Planned Drilling

AngloGold Ashanti is targeting a multi-million-ounce, Tier 1 discovery using Salares Norte as a technical analogy ( Gold Fields Limited, proven and probable reserve (2024); 3.4Moz grading 5.36 g/t gold). Three previously unexplored, advanced argillic alteration zones have been identified for initial testing, along a 6km-long strike length. District-scale geophysical anomalies, structural interpretation, surface geochemical data and hyperspectral data further support the potential for discovery of gold mineralization.

Readers are cautioned that the Salares Norte gold deposit analogy mentioned above is located in Chile and that Latin Metals has no interest on or right to acquire any interest in the deposit, and that mineral deposits on similar properties, and any production therefrom or economics thereto, are not in any way indicative of mineral deposits at Organullo or the potential production from, or cost or economics of, any future mining of any of Latin Metals' mineral properties.

Malena VII Acquisition

The Company also reports that following an application submitted to the mining authorities in Salta Province, the Company has secured rights to the Malena VII mining property (" Malena VII ") (Figure 1). Malena VII is contiguous with the recently acquired Malena VI property (previous news release dated July 28, 2025) and the existing Organullo gold project, and will form part of the properties included in the existing Option with AngloGold Ashanti.

Qualified Person

Eduardo Leon, QP, is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Leon is not independent of the Company, as he is an officer of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc. is a copper, gold and silver exploration company operating in Peru and Argentina under a prospect generator model, minimizing risk and dilution while maximizing discovery potential. With 18 projects, the company secures option agreements with major mining companies to fund exploration. This approach provides early-stage exposure to high-value mineral assets.

Stay Connected

Follow Latin Metals on YouTube , X , Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram to stay informed on our latest developments, exploration updates, and corporate news.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Latin Metals Inc.

" Keith Henderson "

President & CEO

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's web site ( www.latin-metals.com ) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .

For further information, please contact:

Keith Henderson
Suite 890 - 999 West Hastings Street,
Vancouver, BC, V6C 2W2
E-mail: info@latin-metals.com

Elyssia Patterson, VP Investor Relations
Email: elyssia@latin-metals.com
Phone: 778-683-4324

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, the anticipated content, commencement, timing and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Property and otherwise, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, and the Company's expectation that it will be able to enter into agreements to acquire interests in additional mineral properties, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves on the Properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the Company's Argentine projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development, construction and continued operation of the Company projects, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development and mine development activities at the Properties, including the geological mapping, prospecting and sampling programs being proposed for the Properties (the "Programs"), actual results of exploration activities, including the Programs, estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, the availability of a sufficient supply of water and other materials, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals and copper, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, possible failures of plants, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays or the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, any current or future property acquisitions, financing or other planned activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, hedging practices, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, risks related to joint venture operations, and risks related to the integration of acquisitions, as well as those factors discussed under the heading as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual management's discussion and analysis and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release or incorporated by reference herein.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/945dbf88-3f5e-40c6-bf04-82802b9edc40


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Latin MetalsTSXV:LMSBase Metals Investing
LMS:CA
The Conversation (0)
Latin Metals

Latin Metals


Keep reading...Show less

Following a Prospect Generator Model in South America

Latin Metals Reports High Grade Copper Mineralization at Auquis Project, Peru

Latin Metals Reports High Grade Copper Mineralization at Auquis Project, Peru

TSXV: LMS) OTCQB: LMSQF) is pleased to announce results of a recently completed rock sampling program at its 100% own Auquis project (the " Property ") located in the Coastal Copper Belt, Peru. A total of 234 rock chip samples were collected to follow up on anomalous soil samples collected earlier in the year (see NR22-06, April 2022). Rock chip sampling has highlighted copper grades ranging from 22 ppm to 12.8% copper across the Property ( Figures 1 and 2 ).

Figure 1. Map highlighting areas where recent rock chip sampling was completed over several peak soil anomalies at Auquis Property, Coastal Copper Belt, Peru. Area defined by red square shows very consistent copper mineralization over 1km x 1km extent is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22d3ff98-e59e-49c3-a351-7ed150fd0405

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Latin Metals Reports IP Survey Results at Lacsha Project, Peru

Latin Metals Reports IP Survey Results at Lacsha Project, Peru

TSXV: LMS) OTCQB: LMSQF) is pleased to announce the results of the Induced Polarization (" IP ") survey at its 100% own Lacsha project, located in the Coastal Copper Belt, Peru. The objective of the recently completed survey was to determine the distribution of potentially copper bearing sulphides (IP chargeability), distribution of alteration (IP resistivity and ground magnetics) to frame the Lacsha copper target in the context of an upright, intact porphyry copper system and identify drill targets. The responses in general correlate well with generally accepted porphyry exploration models and the result is four high-priority targets areas ( Figures 1 and 2 ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Latin Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 3142 at PDAC 2022 in Toronto, June 13-15

Latin Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 3142 at PDAC 2022 in Toronto, June 13-15

Latin Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMS) invites you to visit them at Booth #3142 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday June 13 to Wednesday June 15, 2022.

About Latin Metals Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Latin Metals and AngloGold Enter into Definitive Option Agreement Regarding Gold Exploration Projects, Salta Province, Argentina

Latin Metals and AngloGold Enter into Definitive Option Agreement Regarding Gold Exploration Projects, Salta Province, Argentina

TSXV: LMS, OTCQB: LMSQF) announces that it has entered into a binding option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") with AngloGold Argentina Exploraciones S.A. ("AngloGold"), a wholly owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (NYSE: AU, JSE: ANG, ASX: AGG) made as of May 27, 2022. Subsequently, AngloGold provided notice that all conditions precedent have been satisfied, and as a result the Option Agreement's commencement date (the " Commencement Date ") has been established as June 2, 2022. Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Latin Metals granted to AngloGold the option to earn up to an 80% interest in the Company's Organullo, Ana Maria, and Trigal Gold projects (the " Projects ") located in Salta Province, northwestern Argentina ( Figure 1 ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Latin Metals Discovers High-Grade Copper Mineralization, Auquis Project, Peru

Latin Metals Discovers High-Grade Copper Mineralization, Auquis Project, Peru

TSXV: LMS) OTCQB: LMSQF) is pleased to announce positive exploration results from its 100%-owned Auquis copper project (" Auquis " or the " Project "), located in the Coastal Copper Belt, where soil sampling results define high-grade anomalous copper over a 3km x 2km area.

Auquis Copper Project

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX-V: VVC; OTC: VVCVF) today announces its strategic development of the Central Kansas Uplift ("CKU") Project, an initiative being advanced through VVC's wholly owned subsidiary, Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC"). The CKU Project targets helium-rich natural gas within multiple stacked reservoirs in Rush and Pawnee Counties, Kansas, where PHC has assembled a meaningful lease position and identified multiple well development locations. The CKU Project is a very mature exploration area with thousands of historic wells drilled. These wells provide a tremendous volume of geologic, engineering, and production data that is used to guide and de-risk PHC's development plans.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Receives High Silver and Copper Assays at Silver King

Prismo Metals Receives High Silver and Copper Assays at Silver King

(TheNewswire)

Announces Expanded Drill Plan

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HAS: Binding Agreement Signed with Metal Bank Limited

HAS: Binding Agreement Signed with Metal Bank Limited

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced HAS: Binding Agreement Signed with Metal Bank Limited

Download the PDF here.

Cobre Produces Maiden Copper Cathode

Cobre Produces Maiden Copper Cathode

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Cobre Produces Maiden Copper Cathode

Download the PDF here.

Angkor Resources Announces Grant Stock Options

Angkor Resources Announces Grant Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (September 26, 2025) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") The Board of Directors, in recognition of exceptional performance and dedication, announces that they has chosen to   grant a total of 4,775,000 stock options to acquire the same number of common shares of the Company to Directors, Officers and consultants at a price of $0.255 per share, Certain options issued to Consultants are subject to vesting requirements. The options were granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan as approved by the Shareholders at the meeting in 2025 and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. 2,600,000 of the options issued to Directors and officers expire 3 years from the date of the grant, with the remaining 2,175,000 options having a term of either 2 or 1 years subject to the optionees continuing to act as consultants of the Company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Mining Announces Private Placement

Questcorp Mining Announces Private Placement

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that it will offer (the "Offering") up to 17,500,000 units (each, a "Unit") by way of non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half-of-one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 for a period of twenty-four months following closing of the Offering, subject to accelerated expiry in the event the closing price of the Shares is $0.50 or higher for ten consecutive trading days.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Precious Metals Investing

Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue

gold investing

Binding Agreement Signed with HAS

gold investing

Aurum hits 1m @ 152.35 g/t gold from 96m at Boundiali Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire